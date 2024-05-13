Fish goulash with paprika in blue and white bowl, sour cream, glass of water with lemon on wooden table.
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Pannonian Fish Soup

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Recept van: Renate Wagner

Originating from the countryside around Lake Neusiedl in Burgenland, this Pannonian fish soup has a completely unique flavour.

Voorbereiding

  • Bereidingstijd: 30 min.
  • 6 Porties
Stap 1

Carefully debone the fish fillets with kitchen tweezers and cut them into bite-sized pieces.
Core the bell peppers and – for a spicier fish soup – the chilli peppers and cut into strips. Chop the onion finely and dice the bacon.

Stap 2

Heat the clarified butter or oil in a soup pot and lightly sauté the onions and bacon. Add the bell pepper and chilli pepper strips, sprinkle with garlic, and let simmer for approx. 15 to 20 minutes. Stir regularly and add an additional 1 - 2 tbsp of fish stock or vegetable broth as necessary.

Tip: For a totally different taste, replace the pepper with some finely cut root vegetables. Soaked Burgenland saffron will lend your Pannonian fish soup some sublime additional flavour.

Stap 3

Now season with sweet pepper powder, add tomato purée and put in the fish fillets. Stir carefully. Add the remaining hot fish stock and poach the fillets close to boiling for a few minutes.

Stap 4

Lift out the fish fillets and arrange them on pre-heated plates or bowls. Season with salt and pepper to taste. If available, add the soft carp roe and allow it to stand for a while. Season again. Ladle the finished soup over the arranged fillets of fish. Garnish with a dollop of soured or whipped cream and serve immediately.

Ingrediënten

For the Pannonian Fish Soup

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