Hands garnishing a glass with ice cubes and fruit with fresh herbs; glasses with syrup nearby.
  1. Homepage
  2. Recipes from Austria
  3. Peach & Thyme Spritz

Peach & Thyme Spritz

  • Dranken
  • Vegetarisch

Fragrant herbs and fresh fruit - from the garden to the glass. Summer is a treat for our taste buds. Surprise your friends with this refreshing summer aperitif.

Voorbereiding

  • Bereidingstijd: 5 min.
  • 2 glasses
Stap 1

For the peach & thyme syrup

Wash the peaches, cut them in halves, remove the cores and cut the peaches into small cubes.

Stap 2

Cut the lemon in half and squeeze it. Wash the thyme sprig.

Stap 3

Put all the ingredients in a pot, stir well and bring to the boil. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring constantly. Then puree with a hand blender.

Stap 4

Pour the syrup into a clean bottle and let it cool. Close the bottle and store it in the fridge.

Stap 5

For the peach & thyme spritz

Wash the peach and cut it into fine wedges. Wash the thyme sprigs.

Stap 6

Put the the ice cubes, peach slices and thyme sprigs in the glasses. Add the syrup and drizzle with Prosecco (or apple juice mixed with soda).

Ingrediënten

For the homemade Peach & Thyme syrup
For the Peach & Thyme Spritz

Misschien ook interessant voor jou

Ontdek het beste van Oostenrijk

Abbonneer je nu op onze nieusbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepunten en recepten

  • Unieke evenementen

  • Actueel reisaanbod en specials