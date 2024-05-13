Did you know, that …?

The reason Styrian fried chicken is particularly famous has a lot to do with "Sulmtal poultry". From the 17th century, the particularly fleshy capons and poulards known as Sulmtalm poultry proved highly popular at many a high table amongst the nobility of Europe. During the Habsburg monarchy, these delicious broiler chickens were even supplied to markets on the far side of the Alps, as far away as Trieste and Marburg.