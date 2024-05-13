Summer Vegetable Terrine with Prawns
- Vis
- Hoofdgerecht
At the tavern in Farrach Castle in Zeltweg, Styria, heirloom fruits and vegetables are the centrepiece of the award-winning cuisine.
Voorbereiding
- Bereidingstijd: 120 min.
- 4 Porties
Terrine
To make the terrine, blend the cherry tomatoes, garlic, vinegar, spring onions, sugar, basil, salt, pepper and ras el-hanout the day before. Pour through a sieve lined with a cloth and leave to drain overnight in the fridge. Collect the clear tomato stock.
"Ras el-Hanout" is a North African spice blend made from up to 30 different ingredients, including cumin, coriander, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and turmeric.
The next day, peel the tomatoes, quarter them and remove the seeds. Roast the peppers at 250 °C (top and bottom heat) for about 12 minutes, peel them, remove the seeds and cut them into strips. Slice the zucchini, fry in olive oil until golden brown, season with salt and pepper, then drain on kitchen paper. Clean the artichoke hearts, boil in salted water for 6 minutes, rinse under cold water, then cut into strips.
Line a terrine dish with cling film. Mix the tomato stock with the gelatine dissolved in gin. Pour in half an inch of stock, layer the vegetables, covering each layer with stock. The final layer should be stock.
Chill for at least 8 hours, turn out of the tin and cut into slices.
Gazpacho
To make gazpacho, blend the ingredients, pass through a sieve, and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Pesto
To make the pesto, toast the pine nuts, blend them with oil and basil, then season to taste with Parmesan, salt, pepper and lemon zest.
Prawns
Make a slit in the prawns, season with salt and pepper, then fry briefly in rapeseed oil.
Serving
Place a slice of the terrine on a plate, pour gazpacho over it and top with pesto. Then, garnish with prawns.