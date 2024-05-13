Between Passau and Bratislava, the Danube flows through Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Vienna.

The Schlögener Schlinge is the Danube’s most famous meander and a masterpiece shaped by evolution – the result of wind, water and millions of years of time. The Romans already used the river as a waterway, bringing goods and ideas deep into the country. The Danube also created a mild microclimate and fertile soils that attracted settlers to its banks early on. Castles, abbeys and towns were built here, shaping a cultural landscape unlike any other.

And then there is the remarkable variety of experiences along the river. Between the baroque splendour of Melk Abbey and the quiet beauty of the Wachau with its terraced vineyards lies a landscape so exceptional that it has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Further east, the Danube approaches Vienna, where it meets urban ease and centuries of history before continuing towards the Donau-Auen National Park, with its floodplain forests, side channels and network of accessible trails.

Whether travelling by boat, bike or on foot, one thing quickly becomes clear: the Danube is not simply a destination. It is an invitation to go with the flow – between culture, the present moment and whatever lies ahead.