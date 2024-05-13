Where the Großglockner and Großvenediger seem to touch the sky: between Lienz and Matrei, mountains, huts and nature inspire year-round, in summer and winter.

East Tirol is a place where the Alps still breathe. Between the Hohe Tauern and the Lienz Dolomites lies a land of contrasts – rugged yet gentle. More than 260 peaks above 3,000 metres, including the Großglockner and Großvenediger, create a backdrop that captivates hikers, climbers and ski tourers alike.

Travelling here means feeling space instead of crowds, authenticity instead of staging. In summer, mountain trails lead to clear lakes and quiet huts; in winter, cross-country tracks and slopes sparkle in the sunlight. In Lienz, Alpine landscapes blend with a southern way of life, while Matrei and Kals open up views of the highest summits. East Tirol is a place where nature still sets the pace – and every moment feels genuine.