Nestled amid green meadows with stunning mountain views, this family-run hotel is a haven for nature lovers and gourmets.

A lovingly run family business at 1.650 m / 5.413 ft above sea level with nature right at the doorstep

Authentic mountain hut experience with charmingly furnished rooms

Perfect gateway to numerous outdoor activities – all adorned by stunning mountain panoramas

Spacious spa oasis with separate areas for adults and children

A newly opened infinity pool with mountain panorama

Culinary delights at the highest level

One of the largest wine cellars in western Austria

About Burg Hotel Lech

Nestled amid green meadows with stunning mountain views, this family-run hotel is a haven for nature lovers and gourmets. Explore the surrounding mountains by hiking, biking, or golfing, and cap off your perfect day with culinary delights at one of their award-winning restaurants. Don't forget to explore their renowned wine cellar, featuring an extraordinary selection, including exceptional vintages.

Experience complete relaxation in their expansive spa world, where all your wellness desires are met: pools of varying temperatures including the newly opened infinity pool, several saunas, a whirlpool with a fireplace, an infrared cabin, a steam room, and more.

The Lucian family has been a host family for 60 years, with what started as a small milk bar offering refreshments to skiers on the slopes. Gradually expanding, it transformed into an inn and eventually turned into the esteemed Alpine retreat it is today. Today, three generations of family members are actively engaged and committed to the "Burg," infusing it with their personal charm, attentiveness, and extraordinary passion.