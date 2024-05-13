Modern hotel building "Dips & Drops – The First Bike And Ski Hub" at dusk, mountains in the background.
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Dips&Drops ****s
Hotel · Sports · Spa · Restaurants

A 4-star superior luxury home for urban lifestyle, free spirits, outdoor and sports enthusiasts, relaxation seekers, business travellers, and families.

  • Prime location in the Austrian Alps: located just steps from the Ski Amadé slopes and surrounded by year-round outdoor experiences, with easy access from Salzburg.

  • All-in-one mountain adventure: a blend of Alpine adventure and relaxation — from skiing, hiking, and biking to spa, pools, and saunas.

  • Bike & Ski Hub right in the hotel: rent equipment, book guides, and head straight to the slopes or trails.

  • Modern Alpine style & great food: it combines contemporary design, cosy comfort, and a variety of on-site dining options — from casual to elevated.

  • For families & active travelers: spacious rooms, kids’ activity areas, and experiences for all ages.

Dips&Drops

More than a name, Dips & Drops reflects a lifestyle shaped by movement, balance, and recovery. It stands for sporty ups and downs, activity and regeneration — a rhythm you can feel.

Located in the center of Flachau, 60 km (37 mi) south of Salzburg, the hotel combines urban ease with an Alpine mindset. It’s a place for those who love being active, spending time outdoors, and taking care of their well-being.

The atmosphere is modern yet relaxed, bringing together people who share a passion for skiing and mountain biking. A casual hub where you can arrive, head out, unwind, and enjoy good food — uncomplicated, flexible, and designed around individual rhythms.

Professional sports guides are part of the team year-round. The weekly program includes indoor sessions such as spinning, yoga, and back training, as well as guided outdoor adventures — from bike technique workshops to sunset hikes. High-quality equipment is available to rent directly at the hotel.

Family-owned by Hans and Magdalena Harml, Dips & Drops stands for a new generation of hospitality: modern, distinctive, and deeply rooted in Flachau. With a strong sense of place and a passion passed down through generations, the hosts welcome guests not just to a hotel, but to a feeling.

Amenities
Restaurants & Bar: cosy restaurant, steakhouse, bistro & bar with creative, regional cuisine
Spa & Relax:800 m² (8,611 ft²), 2 pools (in- & outdoor), 3 saunas, physio, osteopathy & massages
Loft Gym:high-end hotel gym experience
Ice Bathing:in the river Enns next to the hotel: ~ 10°C (50°F) in summer; ~ 4°C (39°F) in winter
Rooms & Suites92 rooms & suites featuring natural materials such as wood & stone
Map
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I love this hotel because it gives me everything I need — the thrill of endless sports options, the calm of open spaces to unwind, and an architecture unlike anything I’ve ever seen. It’s a place where energy and serenity live side by side.

Victoria Head of Sales and Events

It was an amazing vacation. A great hotel. Super friendly staff and hosts. Very beautiful, modern, and homely architecture. Every meal was excellent.

tmoellers Trip Advisor

Suites & Rooms

With their spacious, open-plan living area that includes two levels and special furnishings, they are much more than just a place to sleep. They impress with a mix of cool design elements, plus selected design pieces especially chosen for the space. Perfect for athletes, adventurers, and connoisseurs.

Stay in one of the newest double rooms and enjoy a central location paired with a calm, sanctuary-like atmosphere. Thoughtfully designed details — from exceptionally comfortable beds to open space for rolling out your yoga mat in the morning — make it easy to unwind and start the day your way.

All east-facing double rooms overlooking the Enns are designed with natural materials such as larch wood, oak, and stone. Thoughtful details — including a walk-in shower and a spacious washbasin — add to the sense of comfort and ease.

The Family & Friends plus has 2 separate bedrooms, one with a king-size bed, one with a queen-size bed in the alcove, plus a sofa bed. The perfect room for friends or families travelling together.

Natural materials such as larch, oak, and stone give the east-facing rooms overlooking the Enns their distinctive character. A double room and a single room with a connecting door offer an ideal setup for small families.

Room categories

All prices per person

See all room categories

Around the hotel

Getting there

By car: 

  • The Tauernautobahn (A10) takes you directly to Flachau. The "Flachau" exit is only a few minutes away from our Dips&Drops.

  • You can conveniently park directly in front of the hotel. Or you can drive straight into our two-story underground parking garage — free of charge and with direct access to the hotel.

By plane:

  • Salzburg Airport (SZG): about 1 h by car (approx. 70 km / 43 mi).

  • Munich (MUC) & Klagenfurt (KLU): about 2–2.5 h — airport transfers available

Nearby attractions

Top 3 things to do nearby

Inhouse premium Bike Hub with rental & guiding

All the guides at the hotel are highly trained and accompany you on daily tours. Premium bike rental and fitting directly in our inhouse Bike Shop.

Bike Hub

Ice Bathing in the Enns

Take a guided plunge into crystal-clear mountain water right next to the hotel for an energizing, unforgettable cold-water experience.

Ice plunge

Skiers Paradise

Flachau is the center of Ski Amadé, Austria's largest ski paradise with 270 state-of-the-art lifts and breathtaking 760 km / 472 mi of slopes.

Flachau
Dips&Drops A 4-star superior luxury home for urban lifestyle, free spirits, outdoor and sports enthusiasts, relaxation seekers, business travellers and family people.
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Dips&Drops

Flachauer Straße 163

5542 Flachau

Telefoon: +43 6457 2311

hello@dips-drops.com
www.dips-drops.com
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