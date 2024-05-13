Introduction
Family-run hotel with a history of hospitality spanning more than 90 years
Pure relaxation awaits you in their wellness world, surrounded by the breathtaking Alpine landscape
Creatively crafted delights await you at their on-site brewery, offering a unique and immersive taste of local flavours
Indulge in sweet treats and artisanal pastries at their charming café, a haven for confectionery enthusiasts
Perfect homebase for active travellers offering a variety of outdoor activities
About Hotel Gotthard ****S
Steeped in history and family traditions, this Alpine retreat in the picturesque village of Lech, Vorarlberg, combines luxury with authenticity. As you explore the Austrian Alps, this hotel becomes your cosy home away from home, offering a warm ambience with amenities of the highest standards. Make sure to check out the hotel's OMES world of delights featuring home-brewed beer, homemade gin, local Alpine bacon, their own bakery and confectionery, and many other culinary delights.
The expansive wellness area provides pure relaxation with a host of amenities to fulfil your every desire: indoor and outdoor pools, saunas, tranquil spaces featuring waterbeds and loungers, and rejuvenating massage treatments.
Hotel Gotthard stands as a testament to the enduring hospitality legacy of the Walch family, now spanning three generations. The journey began in 1931 when Filomena Walch opened a small bakery and a charming guesthouse featuring eight beds. Today, the hotel continues this tradition with a commitment to cultivating a warm and inviting atmosphere where every guest becomes a cherished member of the family.
Maximize your summer holiday experience with the Lech Card – a leisure-time ticket that grants you free access or discounted rates for mountain railways, cable cars, golf courses, Sky Space Lech, and more.Concierge Recommendation
This is a beautiful hotel run by excellent staff. The rooms are comfortable and the breakfast has a huge variety of items. It is centrally-located in Lech with hiking nearby. [...] This family-owned hotel is an excellent example of Alpine hospitality! [...]Jeffrey C.
Suites & Rooms
Around the hotel
Getting there
Innsbruck Airport (INN): 1.5 hours by car
Zurich Airport (ZRH): 2 hours by car
Munich Airport (MUC): 3 hours by car
Nearby attractions
Skyspace Lech: 10 min by car
Lake Körbersee: 15 min by car
Ski Museum St. Anton: 20 min by car
Bregenz & Lake Constance: 1 hour by car
Innsbruck: 1.5 hours by car
Restaurant recommendations
Lecher Stube: Charming à la carte hotel restaurant serving regional delicacies
Hus Nr. 8 (only in German): One of the oldest and finest restaurants in Lech, serving traditional dishes
Schneggarei: Modern mountainside restaurant with contemporary Austrian classics
Getting there
Innsbruck Airport (INN): 1.5 hours by car
Zurich Airport (ZRH): 2 hours by car
Munich Airport (MUC): 3 hours by car
Nearby attractions
Skyspace Lech: 10 min by car
Lake Körbersee: 15 min by car
Ski Museum St. Anton: 20 min by car
Bregenz & Lake Constance: 1 hour by car
Innsbruck: 1.5 hours by car
Restaurant recommendations
Lecher Stube: Charming à la carte hotel restaurant serving regional delicacies
Hus Nr. 8 (only in German): One of the oldest and finest restaurants in Lech, serving traditional dishes
Schneggarei: Modern mountainside restaurant with contemporary Austrian classics
Top 3 things to do nearby
Boat trip on Lake Constance
Embark on a boat trip across Lake Constance and explore the captivating "flower island," Mainau, featuring a stunning array of over 12,000 rose plants.
Hike the "Flühenweg" path
Explore the family-friendly circular trail from the village center along captivating meadows and breathtaking landscapes at the foot of Rüfikopf.
Hotel Gotthard
Omesberg 119
6774 Lech am Arlberg
Telefoon: +43 5583 3560