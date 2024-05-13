Elegant hotel room with white upholstered bed, seating area, wooden table, oriental rug, and colourful artwork on the wall.
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Hotel Sans Souci *****

A 5-star hotel with a flair of exclusivity which ensures an individual, comfortable and relaxed stay with Vienna's longest hotel pool underneath glittering chandeliers.

  • Roy Lichtenstein art gallery in public areas & in all suites

  • Complimentary champagne breakfast at the hotel’s Veranda restaurant

  • Longest hotel pool in Vienna

  • Perfect for champagne lovers: More than 100 different bottles; private champagne tasting available daily in the bar

  • Green Globe certificate for environmental awareness, social responsibility, and economic viability

About Hotel Sans Souci

A day strolling through Vienna's history-infused streets, a delicious Austrian dinner in the in-house restaurant, a swim in Vienna's longest hotel pool underneath glittering chandeliers: If you want to have a quintessential Vienna experience, consider the Sans Souci for your stay - after all, it is a top-rated hotel among hundreds of accommodations in Vienna.

A prime location combined with contemporary interiors gives the Sans Souci hotel a flair of exclusivity. Its 71 rooms and suites have been individually designed in subtle luxury by design studio YOO, ensuring a comfortable, relaxed stay. The same charming spirit adds a special touch to the Veranda Bar & Brasserie and the georgous Sans Souci Spa. All of these touches make the Hotel Sans Souci a luxury retreat in the heart of Vienna.

Amenities
Spa & pool:sports pool, 2 saunas, steam bath, relaxation room, treatments & more
Gym:60 m² / 645 ft² fitness area
Veranda Brasserie:regional, seasonal and organic modern Austrian cuisine
Veranda Bar:100 different kinds of champagne & selected cocktails
Laurent Perrier Champagne Lounge:outdoor terrace in summer
Roomservice:available 24/7
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Learn more

Explore Vienna’s artsy 7th district and the charming pedestrian area, “Spittelberg“, right around the corner of the hotel. You'll find up-and-coming design shops, cosy cafés, and unusual restaurants.

Concierge Recommendation

We chose this hotel because of its location and you could not get more central. The hotel itself, the staff, the food, the bar altogether - this is a must-stay. We will be back and my advice is to make this your first choice when visiting Vienna.

Hodgee Tripadvisor

Suites & rooms

Spacious double rooms with mirror TV screens and golden murals, two wheelchair-accessible rooms.

Large double rooms with mirror TV screens, equipped with four-poster bed and balcony (Luxury Extended).

Spacious living rooms with designer furniture, art by Roy Lichtenstein, large bathroom with freestanding tub and separate shower.

Separate living and sleeping space, Vi-Spring bed, walk-in closet, originals by Roy Lichtenstein, bathroom with marble floors and large, freestanding, round tub.

More room categories

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Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Vienna International Airport (VIE): 30 min by car

  • Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 10 min by car

  • Vienna West Station (Westbahnhof): 5 min by car

  • Closest metro station (Volkstheater): 1 min walk

Nearby attractions

Restaurant recommendations

Top 3 things to do nearby

Modern art & trendy bars

Vienna's MuseumsQuartier with all its galleries, restaurants, and outdoor courtyards is just across the street.

MuseumsQuartier Vienna

Vienna's delicious side

Join a food tour through Vienna, organized by Hotel Sans Souci, and discover all the famous culinary delights.

Veranda Sans Souci

Attend a Viennese ball

Visiting Vienna during the famous ball season (January to March) is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Ball Season im Austria
Hotel Sans Souci A 5-star hotel with a flair of exclusivity which ensures an individual, comfortable and relaxed stay with Vienna's longest hotel pool underneath a glittering chandelier.
Learn more

Hotel Sans Souci Wien

Burggasse 2

1070 Vienna

Telefoon: +43 1 522 25 20

hotel@sanssouci-wien.com
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Abbonneer je nu op onze nieusbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepunten en recepten

  • Unieke evenementen

  • Actueel reisaanbod en specials