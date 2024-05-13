Perfect Apartment Hotel for your city trip in the heart of Vienna. Spacious and cosy apartments offer you an unforgettable stay with a „home away from home“ feeling!

Located in the heart of Vienna, a mere stone's throw from the iconic St. Stephen's Cathedral

Spacious apartments with modern interiors, combining the elegance and charm of Viennese Art Deco style

Our apartments are equipped with a kitchenette; microwave, dishwasher, ceramic hob, refrigerator, coffee maker, toaster, cooking-utensils and dinnerware.

Close proximity to Vienna's premier cultural attractions, including museums, historic sites, theatres and concert halls

About Apartment Hotel Singerstrasse 21/25

Premium accommodation in the heart of Vienna

Discover refined comfort and exceptional practicality at Apartmenthotel Singerstrasse 21/25. Our property offers spacious, fully furnished apartments designed for both short and longer stays. Each apartment has a fully equipped kitchen, modern amenities, and a cosy atmosphere that is ideal for leisure travellers, families, and of course long-term guests.

Enjoy the security of a 24-hour reception, which provides continuous support and personal service throughout your stay. Additional on-site services, such as a cosy breakfast room, a laundry room for residents, and the hotel's own garage, ensure a seamless and comfortable living experience.

Apartmenthotel Singerstrasse 21/25 is located in one of Vienna's most central and best-connected districts, combining the independence of private living with the comfort of first-class hotel services.