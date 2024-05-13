Hotel room with round table, coffee cup, water glass, newspaper, flower bouquet and double bed in background.
  1. Homepage
  2. Austria Hotel Collection
  3. Apartment Hotel Singerstrasse

Apartment Hotel Singerstrasse 21/25 ****

Perfect Apartment Hotel for your city trip in the heart of Vienna. Spacious and cosy apartments offer you an unforgettable stay with a „home away from home“ feeling!

  • Located in the heart of Vienna, a mere stone's throw from the iconic St. Stephen's Cathedral

  • Spacious apartments with modern interiors, combining the elegance and charm of Viennese Art Deco style

  • Our apartments are equipped with a kitchenette; microwave, dishwasher, ceramic hob, refrigerator, coffee maker, toaster, cooking-utensils and dinnerware.

  • Close proximity to Vienna's premier cultural attractions, including museums, historic sites, theatres and concert halls

About Apartment Hotel Singerstrasse 21/25

Premium accommodation in the heart of Vienna

Discover refined comfort and exceptional practicality at Apartmenthotel Singerstrasse 21/25. Our property offers spacious, fully furnished apartments designed for both short and longer stays. Each apartment has a fully equipped kitchen, modern amenities, and a cosy atmosphere that is ideal for leisure travellers, families, and of course long-term guests.

Enjoy the security of a 24-hour reception, which provides continuous support and personal service throughout your stay. Additional on-site services, such as a cosy breakfast room, a laundry room for residents, and the hotel's own garage, ensure a seamless and comfortable living experience.

Apartmenthotel Singerstrasse 21/25 is located in one of Vienna's most central and best-connected districts, combining the independence of private living with the comfort of first-class hotel services.

Amenities
Breakfast:extensive breakfast buffet
24/7 concierge:multilingual team happy to assist
Laundry room:2 washing machines & 2 dryers
Cleaning service:laundry & dry cleaning service available
Parking:available at the hotel garage
A/C:fully air-conditioned
See on map
Learn more

Just steps from the hotel, immerse yourself in Vienna's culinary and cultural scene with a variety of traditional restaurants and iconic Viennese coffee houses, including the historic Conditorei Sluka on Kärntner Straße.

Concierge Recommendation

It was so great to stay at this place! I stayed 2 times already and booked again for this December. Great rooms and apartments. Very friendly personnel, always helpful and nice. Location is perfect - few steps to everywhere in the city center. Highly recommended!

Kama K.Tripadvisor

Apartments

A spacious one-room apartment featuring distinct living and sleeping areas, with an integrated kitchenette equipped with everything necessary for a delightful self-catering stay. The marble-tiled bathroom features a bathtub or shower.

Beautifully furnished studio apartment fitted in a modern design with a fully equipped kitchenette perfectly integrated into the well-spaced living-/bedroom. The marble-tiled bathroom features a bathtub or shower.

A spacious 2-room apartment accommodating up to 4 guests, featuring a separate bedroom with a large double bed and a pull-out sofa in the living area. A marble-tiled bathroom featuring a bathtub or shower. The fully equipped kitchenette and dining area provide the perfect home-like feel.

More categories

See all categories

Discover the essence of Austrian design by visiting the Österreichische Werkstätten. Find unique, timeless products inspired by the artistic movements of Art Nouveau, Art Deco, and the Wiener Werkstätte. Bring home a piece of Viennese Modernism to remember your journey.

Concierge Recommendation

Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Vienna International Airport (VIE): 20 min by car

  • Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 10 min by car

  • Vienna West Station (Westbahnhof): 10 min by car

  • Closest underground station (U1, U3 Stephansplatz): 5 min walk

Nearby attractions

Restaurant recommendations

Top 3 things to do nearby

Visit the Mozarthaus

Dive into Mozart's life and career at one of the apartment he lived at, just a few minutes away from the hotel.

Mozarthaus

Have a sweet treat at Conditorei Sluka

Experience exquisite pastries at the historic pâtisserie that once served as a purveyor to the royal household.

Conditorei Sluka

Take a break at Palmenhaus Café

Have a coffee, lunch or drinks at the beautiful palm house and unwind on their patio in the delightful Blumengarten.

Palmenhaus Café
Apartment Hotel Singerstrasse 21/25 A lovely hotel where you feel at home in Vienna. Located in the heart of the city, each apartment offers you not just a place to stay but a place to live.
Learn more

Apartment Hotel Singerstrasse 21/25

Singerstrasse 21/25

1010 Vienna

Telefoon: +43 1 514 49 0

apartments@singerstrasse2125.at
Book Now
Ontdek het beste van Oostenrijk

Abbonneer je nu op onze nieusbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepunten en recepten

  • Unieke evenementen

  • Actueel reisaanbod en specials