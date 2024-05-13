Introduction
Decades of fasting & health expertise: Over 50 years of experience in medically guided fasting and holistic regeneration.
Personalised medical wellness: Individual health programmes supported by doctors, therapists, and nutrition experts.
Specialised fasting & longevity programs: Structured fasting methods designed to support gut health, metabolism, energy, and long-term vitality.
Healing nature setting near Vienna: Nestled in the Neusiedler See nature reserve, offering tranquility, fresh air, and picturesque, restorative landscapes.
Mindful, healthy cuisine: Regional, plant-focused nutrition that supports wellbeing and replaces deprivation with mindful enjoyment.
About Marienkron Retreat & Health Resort
For more than half a century, Marienkron Retreat & Health Resort has been a place of profound regeneration based on fasting and Kneipp medicine. Located in the heart of Burgenland's Neusiedler Lake Region, the resort has been synonymous with profound regeneration, medically guided fasting, and holistic health care.
Following its extensive renovation in 2019, Marienkron now blends elegance and comfort with classic aesthetics, offering peaceful spaces. Its architecture is inspired by nature and combines warm tones, natural woods, and thoughtful details that honor the property’s monastic heritage.
Today, Marienkron is one of the leading health resorts of Austria, run by the province of Burgenland with experienced fasting doctors who focus on longevity concepts. Central to Marienkron’s approach is a deep attentiveness to individual needs and fasting or vegetarian cuisine with mindful enjoyment.
Marienkron combines healthy lifestyle with enjoyment: cuisine, therapies, and the spa with a fantastic view over the nature park. We therefore represent an innovative approach for fasting with enjoyment as a mindful longevity program.Elke Müller, General Manager Marienkron Retreat & Health Resort
You enter the resort and you are immediately immersed in this atmosphere of tranquility. Here, I can breathe deeply, strengthen my balance, and improve my health. The doctors and staff demonstrate a high level of expertise and warmth—a wonderful combination.Marie T. , guest review (Marienkron’s guest book)
Suites & Rooms
Around the hotel
Getting there
Vienna Airport (VIE): 30 min by car/taxi
Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 60 min by train/car
Closest train station: village Mönchhof – you will be picked up by car/ 5 minutes transfer
Motorway exit: 5 minutes by car
Nearby attractions
Lake Neusiedl: 15 min car/bus
Halbturn Castle Concerts: 10 min car/bus
Oper im Steinbruch (Opera in the quarry): 60 minutes car/taxi
Umathum Winery: high-quality wine producer, 15 min car/bus
Esterhazy Castle Fertöd (Hungary): 35 min car/taxi
Designer Outlet Parndorf: Charming shopping village about 20 min car/taxi
Getting there
Vienna Airport (VIE): 30 min by car/taxi
Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 60 min by train/car
Closest train station: village Mönchhof – you will be picked up by car/ 5 minutes transfer
Motorway exit: 5 minutes by car
Nearby attractions
Lake Neusiedl: 15 min car/bus
Halbturn Castle Concerts: 10 min car/bus
Oper im Steinbruch (Opera in the quarry): 60 minutes car/taxi
Umathum Winery: high-quality wine producer, 15 min car/bus
Esterhazy Castle Fertöd (Hungary): 35 min car/taxi
Designer Outlet Parndorf: Charming shopping village about 20 min car/taxi
Top 3 things to do nearby
Enjoy a (classical) concert or an opera
Experience first-rate classical music performances at Halbturn Castle, at the State Opera in Vienna or at the Margarethen Quarry; or celebrate at the Nova Rock Festival.
Have a Glass of Wine at Burgenland's "Heurigen"
Enjoy a glass of locally crafted wine at one of the famous wine taverns in the surroundings.
Marienkron GmbH
Birkenallee 2
7123 Mönchhof
Telefoon: +43 2173 80205 0