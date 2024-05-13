Culinary Delights in Unique Locations
Introduction
In Austria, it’s not just the outstanding cuisine and fine drinks that impress, but also the unique locations that turn dining into something truly special. Picture savouring a meal at a mountaintop restaurant with breathtaking views of the peaks, sipping cocktails in an igloo bar, dining in a carriage on Vienna’s Giant Ferris Wheel, or enjoying fresh fish aboard a wooden boat on a deep green lake. Perhaps you’d prefer a glass of wine at a traditional Heuriger nestled among rolling vineyards or a leisurely picnic in a baroque palace garden. Each setting offers its own distinctive charm, transforming every meal into a multi-sensory experience you won’t soon forget.
In the gondola
In selected ski resorts across Austria, a cable car ride becomes a culinary journey at altitude. Enjoy breakfast at sunrise, a leisurely lunch, or evening sparkling wine in your own private gondola – all while taking in views of snow-covered peaks or lush alpine meadows.
In the mountains
After a hike or as a reward for taking the cable car up the mountain, restaurants, bars, and alpine huts serve regional specialities high above the valleys – whether on a mountaintop, in an igloo, or on a panoramic terrace. From a hearty Brettljause to fine dining with sweeping views of the surrounding peaks, here, freedom has a flavour of its own.
In the city
Whether on a hidden rooftop terrace, in a museum, inside a palm house, or at a café or restaurant set within a landmark, dining in Austria’s cities is an experience at any time of day. Enjoy dinner in a carriage of Vienna’s Giant Ferris Wheel, celebrate high above Salzburg on the Mönchsberg, savour a meal with sweeping views of Graz’s historic old town, or take in a 360-degree panorama of the mountains in Innsbruck – here, culinary delights come with unforgettable views.
At the Museum
Austria shows how arts and culinary delights come together: Meet locations, where modern creativity meets fine aromas, creating moments to fully enjoy - surprising, lively and varied.
At the lake
Whether seated right on the lakeshore or dining in a wooden boat on the water, with the gentle sound of waves, a sundowner in hand, and freshly caught fish on your plate – Austria’s lakes offer these truly special spots. From a romantic jetty on Lake Neusiedl to the shores of Lake Wörth and Lake Constance, here, outstanding cuisine meets breathtaking nature.
In the vineyards
Wine and cuisine go hand in hand – especially when the meal is served at a Heuriger, a rustic Buschenschank, or even at a long table set right in the heart of the vineyards. In Southern Styria, Burgenland, Vienna, and the Wachau, winemakers invite you to dine amid the vines. Perfectly paired wines and breathtaking views of rolling hills and terraced vineyards make the experience complete.
In the palace gardens
Magnificent palace gardens offer a unique setting for relaxed picnics. Whether in baroque parks, beneath old chestnut trees, among vineyards, or by the shore of a palace pond – here, culinary delights are paired with a touch of historic charm.