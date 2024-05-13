Where tradition remains alive: At the Spanish Riding School in Vienna, classical equestrian art with Lipizzaners is preserved – vibrant, precise, and protected by UNESCO.

When the white stallions move in perfect harmony to music through the Winter Riding School of the Imperial Palace, history comes alive. The Spanish Riding School in Vienna is no place of nostalgia – it is living culture, evolving tradition, and a constant pursuit of excellence.

What began in the 16th century is now a globally unique institution that carries Austria’s cultural heritage into the present day. Its roots go back to 1565. Originally, the Riding School served to train horses and educate noble youth. The name Spanish Riding School refers to the Iberian breeds from which the noble Lipizzaners emerged – those characterful horses that now form the heart of every performance. For more than 460 years, the classical art of Haute École has been cultivated here – a demanding, finely tuned art form in which rider and horse merge into a harmonious unity.

The journey of the stallions begins at the Piber stud farm in Styria, continues through the training centre at Heldenberg, and reaches its pinnacle in Vienna. Their training progresses through several stages, built on trust, patience, and sensitivity. Only the most talented stallions eventually master the famous school jumps, such as the Levade or Capriole. But the fascination lies not only in tradition but also in constant innovation: Women are now a permanent part of the team of riders, and through innovative outreach programmes, this heritage is made accessible to a wide audience.

Anyone attending a performance or taking a behind-the-scenes tour will feel it immediately: Tradition here shines not through stagnation, but through movement. With poise, elegance, and a quiet self-assurance that tells precisely what makes Austria as a cultural nation so special. A place that shows how cultural heritage can be carried forward in a contemporary and sustainable way – without pathos, but with genuine dedication.