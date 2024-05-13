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Uniformed riders on white horses at the Spanish Riding School Vienna, spectators on balconies.

Spanish Riding School
Equestrian art at a world-class level

Where tradition remains alive: At the Spanish Riding School in Vienna, classical equestrian art with Lipizzaners is preserved – vibrant, precise, and protected by UNESCO.

When the white stallions move in perfect harmony to music through the Winter Riding School of the Imperial Palace, history comes alive. The Spanish Riding School in Vienna is no place of nostalgia – it is living culture, evolving tradition, and a constant pursuit of excellence.

What began in the 16th century is now a globally unique institution that carries Austria’s cultural heritage into the present day. Its roots go back to 1565. Originally, the Riding School served to train horses and educate noble youth. The name Spanish Riding School refers to the Iberian breeds from which the noble Lipizzaners emerged – those characterful horses that now form the heart of every performance. For more than 460 years, the classical art of Haute École has been cultivated here – a demanding, finely tuned art form in which rider and horse merge into a harmonious unity.

The journey of the stallions begins at the Piber stud farm in Styria, continues through the training centre at Heldenberg, and reaches its pinnacle in Vienna. Their training progresses through several stages, built on trust, patience, and sensitivity. Only the most talented stallions eventually master the famous school jumps, such as the Levade or Capriole. But the fascination lies not only in tradition but also in constant innovation: Women are now a permanent part of the team of riders, and through innovative outreach programmes, this heritage is made accessible to a wide audience.

Anyone attending a performance or taking a behind-the-scenes tour will feel it immediately: Tradition here shines not through stagnation, but through movement. With poise, elegance, and a quiet self-assurance that tells precisely what makes Austria as a cultural nation so special. A place that shows how cultural heritage can be carried forward in a contemporary and sustainable way – without pathos, but with genuine dedication.

Facts & Figures
Location:1st district of Vienna
First mention:20 September 1565; riding and tournament ground near the Hofburg
Architecture:Baroque
Patron/Commissioner:Emperor Karl VI.
Architects:Johann Bernhard Fischer von Erlach and Emanuel Fischer von Erlach
Start of construction:1729 as winter riding school in the Michaeler wing of the Imperial Palace
Opening:1735
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Since 2022, it's official: The knowledge surrounding Lipizzaner breeding is part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Meet the Spanish Riding School

From Piber to the Imperial Palace

The life of a Lipizzaner

At the Piber stud farm in Styria, breeding takes place with six of the eight stallion lines and 17 historic mare families. Lipizzaners are born dark and gradually acquire their characteristic white coat between the ages of six and ten – although selective breeding for white coats only began in the early 19th century. Each pairing follows centuries-old bloodlines combined with modern knowledge to preserve character and movement quality.

The foals grow up in what is known as a broodmare herd, raised alongside other foals. They spend their summers on expansive alpine pastures, developing sure-footedness and social skills. At around four years old, the young horses are inspected, regardless of gender. The stallions move to the Heldenberg training centre, while the selected mares remain in Piber to undergo a two-year training programme both under saddle and in harness.

The training of the stallions follows three stages: the Remontenschule (basic training), Campagneschule (campaign school), and Haute École (high school). In close cooperation with their riders, the horses learn demanding exercises, including the famous school jumps. Meanwhile, the mares remain in Piber, continuing their legacy as breeding mares for the next generations.

After their active years, the stallions return to the stud farm in Piber, where they spend their retirement in a lovingly cared-for Pensionistenstall (retirement stable) designed to meet their natural needs.

Lipizzaners

Events and guided tours: Equestrian art up close

A powerful testament to the cultural significance of this institution is its international recognition:

Since 2010, the classical equestrian art of the Spanish Riding School has been part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage. And in 2022, the knowledge of Lipizzaner breeding was also added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity – further proof of how deeply this tradition is rooted in Austria’s cultural identity.

Lipizzaner souvenirs

FAQs

The Spanish Riding School was established in the 16th century under the Habsburgs. Ferdinand I and Maximilian II laid the foundations, with the year 1565, marked by the construction of the Stallburg in Vienna, considered the official founding date. The breeding of Lipizzaners began in 1580 with the Imperial Stud at Lipica. There is no single founder; instead, it was the result of various rulers’ efforts and historical developments.

Learn about the history

The Spanish Riding School is situated in the Michaeler Wing of the Vienna Hofburg, right in the heart of Vienna. It is easily accessible and just a short walk from St Stephen’s Cathedral.

The name “Spanish Riding School” refers to the origin of the horses brought to the Viennese court in the 16th century. Ferdinand I, who grew up in Spain, was the first to introduce Andalusian horses to Vienna.

At the time, the Habsburgs ruled over Spain, Naples, and Austria, promoting cultural exchange across their empire. Riding traditions from Spain were adopted and further developed through Austrian horse breeding. As early as 1562, Maximilian II, Ferdinand’s son, began breeding Spanish horses in Austria.

The terms “Spanish Riding Hall” or “Spanish Riding Stable” were used early on, referring to the Iberian heritage of the horses. Although only Lipizzaners are used today, whose roots include Spanish, Arabian, and Berber lines, the historical name has been preserved.

In the Winter Riding School, performances accompanied by classical music are offered in three formats: 45, 70, and 90 minutes. You can experience Caprioles, School Quadrille, Pas de Deux, and work on the long rein.

Tickets for performances

Traditionally, at least one bay stallion is kept at the Spanish Riding School as a good luck charm. This custom is rooted in old superstitions and tradition. As Lipizzaners are born dark and gradually turn white, the dark stallion also serves as a reminder of the breed’s original colouring. This practice preserves a piece of history and symbolically brings good fortune to the school and its horses.

By the late 18th century, white coats became the preferred colour for breeding due to aesthetic preferences. The white coat is genetically dominant, making dark-coloured horses rare exceptions today.

Horses that are not selected during inspection are offered for sale – including partially trained young horses and breeding animals with solid basic training.

Climate Protection Info

Why are traditions and customs sustainable?

The preservation of customs and traditions in Austria is closely linked to sustainability. Traditions such as Almabtriebe (cattle drives), folk festivals, and regional crafts reflect a deep respect for nature and resources. These customs promote understanding and appreciation of local flora and fauna as well as environmental awareness.

Traditions and customs also contribute to social sustainability: Traditional celebrations like Maibaumaufstellen (Maypole raising), Easter festivities, or Christmas customs strengthen community spirit and shared commitment to preserving the region. Intangible cultural heritage honours traditional rituals, customs, and craftsmanship passed down through generations.

Visitors who experience these traditions gain authentic insights into Austrian culture, which in turn strengthens local identity.

Sustainable travel

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