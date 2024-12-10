Whether it's carnival, a daffodil festival, a cattle drive or a midsummer bonfire: Austria values traditions and customs and loves to celebrate them.

Austrians look back on their roots with care and a sense of pride, holding their traditions in high regard. From an early age, people here grow up with regional customs and rituals, naturally weaving them into their way of life.

This deep connection is palpable at every traditional festival across the country. Austria’s traditions are not merely preserved but actively lived and celebrated. The dedication and joy that go into these festivities can be felt firsthand. These events are by no means staged performances designed to entertain visitors—rather, the love for tradition is genuine and heartfelt, and it is gladly shared with those who come to experience and learn about the local culture.