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Culinary Delights in Lower Austria
Inn culture between Danube, vineyards and the Alps

Lower Austria's cuisine is as diverse as the region itself: apricots, poppies and grapes grow between the Danube and the idyllic forests and vineyards.

Anyone who sails upstream on the Danube or rides along it by bike will be amazed by the Wachau: white beaches, orchards, vineyards, picturesque villages and forests with castles and monasteries as far as the eye can see. And that is by far not all. The Waldviertel region smells of herbs, spices and oils, and red poppy fields stand out between the dark green of its forests and the carp ponds.

The Weinviertel and Mostviertel regions are named after the products they’re known for. The cider (Most), however, is made from pears instead of apples. Farmers take particular pride in their carnelian cherries, which they affectionately call "Dirndln". In the Wachau, the taste of apricots is appreciated and processed in manufactories, restaurants and inns. 

In this fertile landscape, life is to be savoured. Relax, stop by an inn or winery, and immerse yourself in the local culture, whether it's feasting in the vineyards or celebrating at a cellar lane festival.

Lower Austria is divided into six distinct regions, each with its own unique character: Waldviertel, Weinviertel, Danube Lower Austria with the Wachau, Mostviertel, Wienerwald, and Wiener Alps.

Culinary tips in Lower Austria

Wachau Valley: Best of Wachau dining

Waldviertel: Regional specialties

Weinviertel: Culinary highlights

Mostviertel: Fine, traditional dining

Wienerwald: Enjoy the variety

Vienna Alps: Enjoyment for your tastebuds

Culinary experiences in Lower Austria

Wine region Lower Austria

Discover romantic cellar lanes and a wine culture dating back thousands of years in the wine-growing regions.

Wine region Lower Austria

Vineyard retreats

Book a stay at a local winery and choose from many stylish options: Views of the wine cellars, nestled among the vines, stylish-modern or at a Baroque farmhouse.

Book a stay at a winery

Themed culinary routes

Fluffy dumplings, top-notch wines, and historic cellar lanes: These curated routes are the perfect introduction to local cuisine.

Culinary tours

Cider route in the Mostviertel

Along the Cider Route, taverns and cider bars invite you to sample traditional dishes alongside pear cider (fermented pear juice).

Cider route

Brunch at a mountain hut in the Mostviertel

After the first few runs in the morning, look forward to a hearty brunch by a warming fire inside or outside the hut.

Winter sports & brunch

Cellar lanes in Weinviertel

In the cellar lanes of the Weinviertel region, wine matures deep underground, waiting to be tasted at wine taverns, restaurants and inns throughout the region.

Cellar lanes in Weinviertel

Cooking workshop in the Waldviertel

The best way to prepare a Waldviertel organic carp is to first watch professional chefs at work.

Cooking classes in the Waldviertel

Hut stops along the Arc of the Viennese Alps

Exercise and enjoyment go hand in hand! Stop by one of the mountain huts for a well-earned break.

Regional cuisine
Enjoy good company!

Inn culture in Lower Austria

All roads lead to the inn – the place where people meet, chat and enjoy good food. Along the Danube, between vineyards and villages, green oval signs point you towards authentic local inns. This is where hosts share stories at the Stammtisch and the aroma of roast dishes, potatoes and fresh herbs fills the room.

Whether you arrive by bike or boat, you will find welcoming country taverns serving quality wines, light apricot dumplings and friendly hospitality. Each July, when the Waldviertel’s grey poppy fields turn pink, white and purple, the region shows a different side of itself. In the Weinviertel, paths wind through vineyards; in the Mostviertel, pear trees frame traditional square farmhouses. And in the Vienna Woods or the Vienna Alps, stopping at an inn means taking a break, relaxing, tasting local dishes – and enjoying the moment.

Inns & Gastro pubs in Lower AustriaStaying at the Inn

Inns - a culinary treat

Kirchenwirt, Wachau Valley

The hosts Manuela and Christian Wildeis serve Wachau cuisine at the Kirchenwirt in Weißenkirchen.

Hotel-Restaurant Kirchenwirt

Landgasthaus Essl, Wachau Valley

On the right bank of the Danube in Rührsdorf, Philipp Essl cooks creative seasonal cuisine with modern interpretations of classic pub fare.

Landgasthaus Essl

Mohnwirt, Waldviertel

Fancy a starter, main course and dessert with poppy seeds? At Mohnwirt in Sallingsberg, everything revolves around grey poppy seeds.

Mohnwirt Neuwiesinger

Gasthof Zum Goldenen Löwen, Waldviertel

The Golden Lion in Maria Taferl has been combining tradition and modernity for four generations: boutique hotel, inn, refuge and recreational space.

Gasthof Zum Goldenen Löwen

Gasthaus Zum Grünen Baum, Weinviertel

At the Gasthaus zum Grünen Baum in Zistersdorf, Angelika and Georg Kruder serve game from their own hunt.

Gasthaus Zum Grünen Baum

Gasthaus Weiler, Weinviertel

At Gasthaus Weiler, Martin Weiler serves down-to-earth classics made with regional ingredients – from straw-fed pork to nougat doughnuts.

Gasthaus Weiler

Gasthof Zur Donaubrücke, Mostviertel

Where the Danube flows, Hermann Froschauer combines tradition and trends to create exquisite moments full of flavour in Ardagger Markt.

Gasthof Zur Donaubrücke

Gasthof Zur Post, Mostviertel

Regional, lovingly prepared, authentic: In Texingtal, Petra Haselsteiner serves up delicious dishes made with produce from her garden and the surroundings.

Gasthof Zur Post

Klostergasthof Heiligenkreuz, Vienna Woods

At the Heiligenkreuz monastery inn, living tradition meets culinary diversity: home-cooked, creative cuisine and hospitality with a view of the abbey.

Klostergasthof Heiligenkreuz

Wirtshaus Grüner Baum, Vienna Alps

At the Grüner Baum in Kirchberg am Wechsel, a passion for hunting meets culinary artistry – game specialities, history dating back to 1650 and authentic tavern culture.

Wirtshaus Grüner Baum

Precious as gold: Products from Lower Austria

Wachau apricots

The exquisite taste of old varieties – so special that they have been awarded their own protected designation of origin.

Wachau apricots

Waldviertel poppy seeds

Ground poppy seeds or poppy seed oil lend dishes a mild, nutty flavour. Whether in strudels, dumplings or on pasta, their versatility is impressive.

Waldviertel poppy seeds

Waldviertel carp

Slowly grown in the clear water of the ponds, born, raised and processed according to strict criteria – quality since the Middle Ages.

Waldviertel carp

Weinviertel DAC Grüner Veltiner

It is remarkable that one third of Austrian wine is produced in this region by 14,000 winegrowers.

Weinviertel DAC Grüner Veltiner

Mostviertel pears

With creativity, technology and passion, the people of Mostviertel transform their fruit into cider, juices, brandies and liqueurs.

Mostviertel pears

Pielachtal Dirndl fruit

The red cornel cherries – known as "Dirndln" by the people of the Mostviertel region – are refined into fine spirits, juices, jams and chutneys.

Pielachtal Dirndl fruit
#eatAUT

Experience originals from Lower Austria

If I were you: A winemaker and a top chef swap roles for a day.

At the Ebner-Ebenauer winery, Marion Ebner-Ebenauer and her husband Manfred produce excellent wines and sparkling wines in Poysdorf, using vines that are many decades old. Their 38 vineyards are cultivated and vinified parcel by parcel.

As head chef at Restaurant Floh in Langenlebarn, 30 kilometres from Vienna, Josef Floh follows his 'Radius 66' concept – every ingredient comes from within a maximum distance of 66 kilometres.

'Zungenspitzengefühl' reflects the culinary richness of Lower Austria. Five selected specialities represent the five basic tastes, each forming a chapter in a story filled with flavour and sensory appeal.

Microgreens with big flavour, grown regionally, offer fresh greens 365 days a year. Three organic microgreens from the Preitfellner organic farm are showcased by top chef Theresia Palmetzhofer.

Recipes from Lower Austria

Culinary events

FAQ

In Lower Austria, all roads lead to an inn (Wirtshaus). Whether you're strolling along the Danube, through the vineyards, or in the villages, you'll eventually come across green, oval signs on buildings that say "Wirtshauskultur." A genuine inn has three key features: a host or hostess, a regulars' table, and the aroma of great food.

  • Wachau: Marillenknödel and wines from the Wachau

  • Waldviertel: baked carp, potato dumplings, poppy seed noodles and beer

  • Weinviertel: wild chicken breast with roasted pumpkin, Marchfeld asparagus, and Grüner Veltliner

  • Mostviertel: braised beef with dumplings and pear cider (Most)

  • Wienerwald: pheasant breast with chestnut stuffing and red wine

  • Wiener Alpen: specialities from Schneebergland pork with apple cider

Culinary festivals are spread throughout the year:

  • In spring, the apricot blossom, the Wachau Gourmet Festival and the Wine Spring invite visitors to savour regional flavours.

  • In summer, long-table events in the Weinviertel, apricot festivals and cellar-lane celebrations create sociable moments in the open air.

  • In autumn, wine harvest, thanksgiving and young-wine festivals take centre stage.

  • In winter, Advent and Christmas markets offer punch and mulled wine in a festive atmosphere.

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