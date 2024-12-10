Waldviertel
Forests, raised bogs, rivers and ponds
Introduction
Located in the north of Lower Austria, the Waldviertel region is known for its untouched nature, think forests, moors and over 1,400 ponds dotting the landscape. It is perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, horse riding and golfing. But that's just half the story: Medieval castles, historic palaces and cultural events further add to Waldviertel's appeal. Whatever your choice, make sure to check out the impressive heart-shaped "Wobbly Stones".
High above the Thayatal valley (named after the river of the same name) you'll find one of the most beautiful viewing points in the Waldviertel region, the Hennerausblick. Head there for a bird's eye view of the town and the medieval Hardegg Castle.
Meet the Waldviertel
Top highlights
Poppy seeds: From the field to the plate
The Waldviertel Gray Poppy blossoms in July and turns the fields into a tapestry of red and pink. The sweet and slightly bitter poppy seeds are ground or pressed into oil. They are beloved for their mild and nutty flavour. Poppy seeds are used for a variety of sweet treats, including dumplings, strudels, pastries or pasta.
These three restaurants are especially known for their poppy seed dishes:
Recipes
Unique places to stay
"Noah's Ark" and the biodiversity of seeds
The ARCHE NOAH association was founded by gardeners, farmers and journalists in 1989, aiming to preserve seeds. After all, the diversity of cultivated plants has been reduced by 75% since 1900. The ARCHE NOAH is committed to preserving thousands of endangered plant species and bringing them back into gardens and onto the market. It currently has over 17,000 members. Traditional seed cultivation and seed production are part of Austria's Intangible Cultural Heritage.
ARCHE NOAH's enchanting garden shows the variety of regional, historical and rare plant species. Visitors can book a guided tour.