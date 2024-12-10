Traditional country inns, cosy taverns and top restaurants with excellent cuisine: Lower Austria has a strong culinary heart.

Contemporary yet grounded, with a dash of experimentation: Haute cuisine in Lower Austria is as impressive as it is delicious—from the Waldviertel to the Weinviertel, from the Wachau to the Vienna Woods. Often, the true stars of the dishes are the rare, top-quality ingredients sourced from the region, alongside the creative chefs who bring them to life.

Lower Austria's diversity is reflected not only in its culinary offerings but also in its stunning landscapes. This region has it all—ranging from alpine heights to lowland plains, from dry grasslands to the lush Danube wetlands. The views of the Danube River are particularly captivating from many locations. It’s a true delight that some of the finest dining spots are found right on the water's edge, while others are beautifully nestled in nature—perfect for a breath of fresh air!

The traditional Lower Austrian inn, or Wirtshaus, is a cultural treasure. Here, everything comes together: warm hospitality, characterful hosts, and exceptional regional dishes that are honest and unpretentious—from crispy roast pork to Marchfeld asparagus, and the famous Wachau apricot dumplings. Below is a selection of the best places to unwind and enjoy these culinary delights.