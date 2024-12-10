Family Ski Regions in Austria
Austria's ski resorts make it easy for families to enjoy wintertime together on the slopes. The winter resorts are postcard-perfect wonderlands with sparkling snow, gentle slopes for beginners, and cosy huts where parents and children can make unforgettable memories.
It's often the simple things in life that are the most enjoyable: Like children making their first turns on new skis, trying jumps over ramps, or a red slope for the first time. Austria's family ski resorts ensure unforgettable days in the snow. For many families, the size of the ski resort isn't the most important factor — often, it's the smaller, quieter ski areas away from the crowds that bring families even closer together.
Carinthia
Katschberg Lieser-Maltatal
The Katschberg-Aineck ski area connects Carinthia and SalzburgerLand, offering not only wide slopes but also a variety of activities off the slopes.
Nassfeld
At Nassfeld, families can enjoy a variety of slopes, a kids' slope, the snow park, and dedicated children's areas, making it perfect for unforgettable winter days.
Lower Austria
Annaberg
Pure skiing pleasure for families awaits in Annaberg, with 12 km of slopes, the Anna-Land fun park for variety, and Anna-Alm, the perfect stop for panoramic views.
Wexl Arena St. Corona
St. Corona delights families with 9 slopes, a funslope, and magic carpets for beginners. The Wexl Arena also offers sledging fun and cool activities for all ages.
Upper Austria
Hochficht
Hochficht offers the perfect blend of skiing fun, cosy places to stop for a break, 20 km of slopes, fun parks, and an exciting children's area.
Feuerkogel
It attracts visitors with its sunny descents, children's area, and expansive slopes. The mix of snowy fun and relaxed atmosphere makes every ski day unforgettable.
SalzburgerLand
Gasteiner Tal
Here, parents will find a variety of family-friendly slopes for their children. Relaxation awaits in two thermal spas.
Hochkönig
Skiing fun with plenty of space and an impressive natural backdrop is guaranteed for families. Great offers invite you to enjoy a relaxed skiing holiday.
Salzburger Saalachtal
The award-winning beginner slopes in the Almenwelt Lofer and the idyllic Unken Heutal are the perfect playground for the whole family.
Styria
Schladming
With 24 fun parks and slopes, there's something for skiers of all ages – boredom is guaranteed not to be an issue in this ski area.
Stuhleck
Just 100 km from Vienna, Stuhleck is popular for its wide slopes. It also offers floodlit skiing, a children's area, and more.
Tauplitz
A quiet, magical world and one of the most snow-sure Alpine regions. Unique in Austria: The car-free Tauplitzalm village.
Mariazeller Bürgeralpe
The ski area invites you to a relaxed winter holiday with varied pistes, modern lifts, a long toboggan run, and an easy-to-manage terrain.
Aflenzer Bürgeralm
A secret tip for families! The natural slopes and a long downhill run are perfect for winter sport enthusiasts of any age group.
Niederalpl
Snow-reliable with varied pistes and free-of-charge lift tickets for children up to the age of 15 years. The perfect location for a family ski holiday!
Tirol
Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau
The region has a long tradition as a family ski resort. Many hotels offer tailor-made packages.
Serfaus Fiss Ladis
An extensive ski area with a wide range of activities for children: Practice lifts, huts, mogul slopes, fun park and more.
Wilder Kaiser
Winter fun for families: skiing, the Kinderwelt children's world, fun parks, ice skating or horse-drawn sleigh rides offer adventure and fun for everyone.
Vorarlberg
Brandnertal
A diverse mountain world with slopes for beginners and explorers, fun and relaxation for everyone – also off the slopes.
Damüls-Mellau
The ski resort in the idyllic Bregenzerwald is not called the ‘Schneereich’ (snow realm) for nothing: An average of 9.30 metres of snow falls here every winter.
Packing Liste for a Family Ski Holiday
Equipment
Skis, poles and ski boots (can usually also be hired at the resort)
Helmet: Helmets are compulsory for children in Austria up to the age of 15
Clothes
Functional underwear
Fleece jumper/jacket
Helmet
Waterproofed winter jacket, snow trousers and boots
Ski socks
Ski goggles
Ski gloves
For being in the snow all day long
Small backpack
Hand warmers
Sunglasses
Lip balm and sun cream with a high sun protection factor
Hat/headband/scarf
For indoors
Slippers
Board games
Drawing utensils
Books
Cuddly toy
Torch
Family-friendly ski resorts in Austria
Did you know, that...?
... there are more than 600 ski schools and 18,000 ski and snowboard instructors across Austria?
... in Austria, at elevations above 1,000 metres (3,280 ft), people are on a first-name basis, regardless of status and age?
... Austria's ski resorts have a total of more than 22,000 kilometres (13,760 mi) of ski slopes?
... powder snow is 90 percent air? Not great for snowball fights, but excellent for skiing.
... the most popular dish in Austria's ski huts is Kaiserschmarrn? Closely followed by Käsespätzle and cheese dumpling soup. Best enjoyed in reverse order!
... the ski season in Austria's highest ski resorts lasts until mid-May?
... one in three skiers in Austria is under 30 years old?
... Damüls in Vorarlberg is the snowiest village in the world? An incredible nine metres of snow fall here on average every winter.
Climate Protection Tip
#1: Choose sustainable ski resorts
#2: Book eco-certified hotels
#3: Spend your winter holiday on an organic farm
#4: Plan your journey by train
#5: Use sustainable transport within the ski resort
#6: Rent ski equipment with eco-standards
#7: For the sake of nature: Stay on the piste!
#8: Enjoy regional, seasonal, and organic food
#9: Try slow-winter activities
