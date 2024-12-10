Family Ski Regions in Austria

Unforgettable moments on the piste: In Austria's family ski resorts parents, teenagers and children will find their winter happiness!

Austria's ski resorts make it easy for families to enjoy wintertime together on the slopes. The winter resorts are postcard-perfect wonderlands with sparkling snow, gentle slopes for beginners, and cosy huts where parents and children can make unforgettable memories.

It's often the simple things in life that are the most enjoyable: Like children making their first turns on new skis, trying jumps over ramps, or a red slope for the first time. Austria's family ski resorts ensure unforgettable days in the snow. For many families, the size of the ski resort isn't the most important factor — often, it's the smaller, quieter ski areas away from the crowds that bring families even closer together.