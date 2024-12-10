Family Ski Regions in Austria

Unforgettable moments on the piste: In Austria's family ski resorts parents, teenagers and children will find their winter happiness!

Austria's ski resorts make it easy for families to enjoy wintertime together on the slopes. The winter resorts are postcard-perfect wonderlands with sparkling snow, gentle slopes for beginners, and cosy huts where parents and children can make unforgettable memories.

It's often the simple things in life that are the most enjoyable: Like children making their first turns on new skis, trying jumps over ramps, or a red slope for the first time. Austria's family ski resorts ensure unforgettable days in the snow. For many families, the size of the ski resort isn't the most important factor — often, it's the smaller, quieter ski areas away from the crowds that bring families even closer together.

Family Ski Areas in Austria

Carinthia

Katschberg Lieser-Maltatal

The Katschberg-Aineck ski area connects Carinthia and SalzburgerLand, offering not only wide slopes but also a variety of activities off the slopes.

Katschberg Lieser-Maltatal

Nassfeld

At Nassfeld, families can enjoy a variety of slopes, a kids' slope, the snow park, and dedicated children's areas, making it perfect for unforgettable winter days.

Nassfeld

Turracher Höhe

The high plateau, with its many gentle slopes, is perfect for beginners. Freestylers can look forward to one of the largest funslopes in the world.

Turracher Höhe

Lower Austria

Annaberg

Pure skiing pleasure for families awaits in Annaberg, with 12 km of slopes, the Anna-Land fun park for variety, and Anna-Alm, the perfect stop for panoramic views.

Annaberg

Wexl Arena St. Corona

St. Corona delights families with 9 slopes, a funslope, and magic carpets for beginners. The Wexl Arena also offers sledging fun and cool activities for all ages.

Wexl Arena St. Corona

Erlebnisalm Mönichkirchen

Families can enjoy 13 km of slopes, magic carpets, fun wave tracks, and cosy ski huts. Ideal for beginners, with stunning views of the Viennese Alps.

Mönichkirchen

Upper Austria

Hochficht

Hochficht offers the perfect blend of skiing fun, cosy places to stop for a break, 20 km of slopes, fun parks, and an exciting children's area.

Hochficht

Feuerkogel

It attracts visitors with its sunny descents, children's area, and expansive slopes. The mix of snowy fun and relaxed atmosphere makes every ski day unforgettable.

Feuerkogel

Kasberg

At Kasberg, wide slopes meet adventures in Zwergenland. Families can enjoy alpine experiences, set against the stunning backdrop of the Almtal mountains.

Kasberg

SalzburgerLand

Gasteiner Tal

Here, parents will find a variety of family-friendly slopes for their children. Relaxation awaits in two thermal spas.

Gasteiner Tal

Hochkönig

Skiing fun with plenty of space and an impressive natural backdrop is guaranteed for families. Great offers invite you to enjoy a relaxed skiing holiday.

Hochkönig

Salzburger Saalachtal

The award-winning beginner slopes in the Almenwelt Lofer and the idyllic Unken Heutal are the perfect playground for the whole family.

Salzburger Saalachtal

Wildkogel-Arena Neukirchen and Bramberg

A hidden gem, away from the busy ski crowds! This ski area caters to all skill levels and offers plenty of highlights for families.

Neukirchen and Bramberg

Styria

Schladming

With 24 fun parks and slopes, there's something for skiers of all ages – boredom is guaranteed not to be an issue in this ski area.

Schladming

Stuhleck

Just 100 km from Vienna, Stuhleck is popular for its wide slopes. It also offers floodlit skiing, a children's area, and more.

Stuhleck

Tauplitz

A quiet, magical world and one of the most snow-sure Alpine regions. Unique in Austria: The car-free Tauplitzalm village.

Tauplitz

Mariazeller Bürgeralpe

The ski area invites you to a relaxed winter holiday with varied pistes, modern lifts, a long toboggan run, and an easy-to-manage terrain.

Mariazeller Bürgeralpe

Aflenzer Bürgeralm

A secret tip for families! The natural slopes and a long downhill run are perfect for winter sport enthusiasts of any age group.

Aflenzer Bürgeralm

Niederalpl

Snow-reliable with varied pistes and free-of-charge lift tickets for children up to the age of 15 years. The perfect location for a family ski holiday!

Niederalpl

Turnau

A family-friendly ski resort with varied pistes, which offers night skiing! Perfect for beginners, intermediate and pleasure skiers.

Turnau

Tirol

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau

The region has a long tradition as a family ski resort. Many hotels offer tailor-made packages.

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau

Serfaus Fiss Ladis

An extensive ski area with a wide range of activities for children: Practice lifts, huts, mogul slopes, fun park and more.

Serfaus Fiss Ladis

Wilder Kaiser

Winter fun for families: skiing, the Kinderwelt children's world, fun parks, ice skating or horse-drawn sleigh rides offer adventure and fun for everyone.

Wilder Kaiser

Paznaun-Ischgl

Whether it's child-friendly ski parks, night skiing, toboggan runs or convenient ski circuits – families will find variety, easy navigation, and guaranteed snow here.

Paznaun-Ischgl

Vorarlberg

Brandnertal

A diverse mountain world with slopes for beginners and explorers, fun and relaxation for everyone – also off the slopes.

Brandnertal

Damüls-Mellau

The ski resort in the idyllic Bregenzerwald is not called the ‘Schneereich’ (snow realm) for nothing: An average of 9.30 metres of snow falls here every winter.

Damüls-Mellau

Kleinwalsertal

This is where childhood memories come to life: Quiet villages covered in deep snow, cosy farmhouse parlours – just as they used to be.

Kleinwalsertal

Packing Liste for a Family Ski Holiday

Equipment

  • Skis, poles and ski boots (can usually also be hired at the resort)

  • Helmet: Helmets are compulsory for children in Austria up to the age of 15

Clothes

  • Functional underwear

  • Fleece jumper/jacket

  • Helmet

  • Waterproofed winter jacket, snow trousers and boots

  • Ski socks

  • Ski goggles

  • Ski gloves

For being in the snow all day long

  • Small backpack

  • Hand warmers

  • Sunglasses

  • Lip balm and sun cream with a high sun protection factor

  • Hat/headband/scarf

For indoors

  • Slippers

  • Board games

  • Drawing utensils

  • Books

  • Cuddly toy

  • Torch

Family-friendly ski resorts in Austria

Did you know, that...?

... there are more than 600 ski schools and 18,000 ski and snowboard instructors across Austria?

... in Austria, at elevations above 1,000 metres (3,280 ft), people are on a first-name basis, regardless of status and age?

... Austria's ski resorts have a total of more than 22,000 kilometres (13,760 mi) of ski slopes?

... powder snow is 90 percent air? Not great for snowball fights, but excellent for skiing.

... the most popular dish in Austria's ski huts is Kaiserschmarrn? Closely followed by Käsespätzle and cheese dumpling soup. Best enjoyed in reverse order!

... the ski season in Austria's highest ski resorts lasts until mid-May?

... one in three skiers in Austria is under 30 years old?

... Damüls in Vorarlberg is the snowiest village in the world? An incredible nine metres of snow fall here on average every winter.

Climate Protection Tip

How can we combine climate protection with winter holidays?

#1: Choose sustainable ski resorts
#2: Book eco-certified hotels
#3: Spend your winter holiday on an organic farm
#4: Plan your journey by train
#5: Use sustainable transport within the ski resort
#6: Rent ski equipment with eco-standards
#7: For the sake of nature: Stay on the piste!
#8: Enjoy regional, seasonal, and organic food
#9: Try slow-winter activities

