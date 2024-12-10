Fatbiking turns the winter season into a playground. On wide balloon tyres as a solo adventure or on guided tours through snowy landscapes.

Looking for a new way to experience winter – sporty, off the beaten track, and a little different? Try fat biking!

With wide tyres and plenty of grip, you’ll cruise along snowy trails and forest paths, ride through wintry valleys, and climb up to mountain huts and panoramic viewpoints. Whether you prefer classic pedalling or a little help from an e-motor, whether you’re taking it easy or going full throttle – guided fatbike tours in regions like Schladming-Dachstein, Lake Weissensee, or SalzburgerLand make getting started easy.

It’s the perfect adventure for those who love snow but aren’t necessarily drawn to skis. Helmet on, pulse up – and off you go into your winter fatbike adventure.