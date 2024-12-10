Winter Holidays Away from the Slopes
Winter in Austria – sport and relaxation combined
When the snow crunches under your feet in the early morning, the icy, fresh air fills your lungs, and you take in the stunning mountain panorama, then you'll realise: You've arrived at your winter holiday destination, in a true winter wonderland. Winter turns Austria into a snow-covered postcard idyll, inviting guests to take part in a wide range of activities.
For those wanting to stay active away from the slopes during their winter holiday, Austria offers a snowy playground, where every day is a new chance to set ambitious goals. The only limit? Your own stamina.
What magical moments away from the pistes are on today's agenda? Snowshoeing in Montafon, skating on the thick natural ice of Lake Weissensee, or a peaceful horse-drawn sleigh ride through SalzburgerLand? Take your pick!
Snowshoe hiking in Rauris Valley
Rauris, located at 950 metres in the Hohe Tauern National Park, the largest protected area in the Alps, is a great place for snowshoeing. Away from the main paths in the Rauris forest, among ancient spruce and pine trees, the winter sun sparkles on the snow. Occasionally, a wild animal may pass by. Each step in snowshoes brings a sense of tranquillity.
The snowshoe trail in Rauris Valley is clearly marked, so you can explore it on your own. Prefer a guide? National Park rangers offer guided snowshoe hikes twice a week, including a special full moon tour.
Rauris Valley is also great for other winter activities, including skiing, winter hiking, tobogganing with the family, and cross-country skiing.
Winter hiking in Kartitsch
Located in one of the most beautiful high valleys of the Alps, the mountaineering village of Kartitsch in East Tirol offers a close-to-nature winter experience. Here, the meditative silence of the snow-covered winter forest is only interrupted by the crunch of footsteps in the snow. Your breath sets the pace as you walk in the clear winter air. Thanks to its numerous well-maintained paths, Austria's first certified winter hiking village has earned its title. Nestled between the Lienz Dolomites to the north and the Carnic Ridge to the south, there's something for everyone – whether you prefer sun or shade, challenging or leisurely routes.
The unique mountain scenery is always in view. Winter hiking off the beaten track means you're surrounded by fascinating and unspoiled nature, and can will make lasting memories. Contributing to this are the welcoming hosts and regional cuisine at the winter hiking accommodations, as well as the rangers who offer guided tours through the winter landscape. Once a year, special tours and events take place during Winter Hiking Days. For those seeking even more variety, the area around Kartitsch offers plenty of options: Ski resorts, cross-country skiing trails, and ski tours.
Ski tours in Montafon
In the heart of the Austrian Alps, near the Swiss border, lies Montafon – a region where relaxation and adventure meet in wintertime. A century ago, the famous writer Ernest Hemingway came to this sleepy valley in Vorarlberg to learn to ski. The traditional farms that now characterise Montafon’s landscape were likely just being built at that time. Today, looking at the peaks reaching up to 3,000 metres, you can marvel at the same scenery Hemingway did during his first ski runs.
For those seeking winter adventure through ski touring, Montafon is the perfect destination. Away from the slopes, experienced guides lead visitors through snowy forests and across wide alpine meadows, showing off the untouched beauty of the region. A unique mountain experience is the evening ski tour in Gargellen: When the ski area closes for the day, you ascend the Schafberg plateau with touring skis and descend back to the valley using the light of your headlamp.
Immerse yourself in the silence of nature, with only the crunch of powder snow underfoot – winter in Montafon is more than just a destination. It’s an invitation to follow in Hemingway’s footsteps, carve your own tracks in the snow, and experience the true beauty of nature.
Alpaca hiking in Seefeld
Step outside your hotel in Seefeld and you're immediately immersed in winter beauty: Countless snow crystals glisten along the path, the azure sky contrasts with the white mountain peaks, and the gentle winter sun warms your cold cheeks. But the highlight is yet to come – a walk with an alpaca against this stunning backdrop. These fluffy animals are known for their friendliness and gentle nature. But what makes alpaca walking in Seefeld so unforgettable?
Despite the impressive mountains surrounding the 1,200-metre-high plateau, there is a remarkable view. Seefeld is part of the Karwendel Nature Park, the largest protected area in Tirol, and the biggest nature park in Austria. Here, visitors can enjoy not only the natural beauty away from the slopes but also eco-friendly relaxation in various forms, from alpaca walking and cross-country skiing to forest bathing in winter.
Ice skating on Lake Weissensee
The white limestone at the bottom of the lake gives Weissensee its name. Like a fjord, nestled at 930 meters, it lies picturesquely amid the Gailtal Alps. What makes this natural lake special is its largely untouched shoreline, highlighting the region's commitment to preserving nature in its original form. Early on, it decided to promote sustainable development. This also shows in the local cuisine. The locals in Weissensee take pride in living and working in the first Slow Food region, where enjoyment and responsibility are perfectly combined. It emphasises the value of regional food, which not only tastes exceptional but is also produced sustainably and ecologically. Numerous awards affirm this commitment.
But the experiences at Weissensee don’t stop there. In winter, the lake transforms into Europe’s largest natural ice surface. The ice is often thick enough to create a 6.5 square kilometres area perfect for ice skating, curling, or simply taking in the view of the snow-covered peaks during a walk.
When the ice is not safe to walk on, there’s no shortage of alternative activities: Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are popular. There’s even a small ski area with views of the lake.
Wellness and spa in Bad Gastein
The heat of the sauna and the warmth of the thermal water instantly help us relax while snowflakes silently fall outside. After a winter walk, the warmth adds to the cosiness as does listening to the crackling fireplace. The combination of cold and the warmth of water and fire creates a peaceful environment. Bad Gastein in SalzburgerLand is the perfect place for relaxing away from the slopes.
This spa and winter sports resort is famous for its Belle Époque hotels and villas built into the steep, wooded hillsides. In the centre of the town, a waterfall, Bad Gastein’s landmark, cascades down. Situated at 1,000 metres in the Hohe Tauern National Park, one of Central Europe's largest protected areas, hot thermal water bubbles from the rocks. Many accommodations and spas use the mineral-rich spring water, which is said to support holistic regeneration, strength, and well-being.
The mission of the dedicated hosts here is to harmonise their guests' body and mind. In addition to snowshoeing and winter hiking in the Gastein Valley, they also offer yoga sessions and soothing massages to melt away everyday stress. After a winter holiday here, you will return home rejuvenated and ready for the coming cold months.
Torch-lit hike on Lake Pillersee
A starry January evening in the Pillersee Valley, Tirol. The landscape is covered in a blanket of snow. The air is dry and cold, and your breath forms little clouds in front of your face. Thankfully, the flames of the torches provide a bit of warmth. They are the only light source in the darkness. The snow crunches quietly underfoot as you walk through the snowy forest. Only the sound of footsteps breaks the silence. The torch flames cast gentle shadows on the surrounding trees. It's a magical experience.
The Pillersee Valley is located in the Kitzbühel Alps at an altitude of 835 metres. Here, the mountains are high, the valleys deep, and the snowy forests dense – unspoiled nature as far as the eye can see. During the day, before dusk sets the perfect time for torchlight walks, the region in the Kitzbühel Alps is ideal for winter activities away from the slopes. It's great fun to glide along the cross-country ski trails or go snowshoeing in one of the snowiest regions of Tirol.
We especially recommend a winter hike to the world's largest accessible summit cross, the Jakobskreuz. Perched at the top of the Buchensteinwand, the summit cross stands amid the snowy winter landscape. From the panoramic platform, about 30 metres high, you can enjoy an incredible view of the surrounding mountain scenery of the Kitzbühel Alps.
Ice bathing at Millstätter Lake
Diving into a frozen lake in winter might sound crazy to many. However, for the particularly daring, ice bathing is a cool way to beat the winter blues. The landscape is covered with a white blanket of snow, and the mountains rise like a crown against the clear sky. The Millstätter See in Carinthia is almost unrecognisable beneath its thick ice layer. Ice bathing is a form of extreme meditation, focusing entirely on the moment and slow, deep breathing. More and more people are trying this challenging activity. It might be the desire for freedom and a connection with nature that makes it so attractive.
The eleven-kilometre-long Millstätter See provides the perfect setting. The view of the gentle hills of the Nockberge Biosphere Park and the Millstätter Alpe distracts from the biting cold. And if you're feeling less brave, you can always cosy up in a warm jumper and get closer to nature while winter walking, snowshoeing, or taking a romantic horse-drawn sleigh ride around the picturesque lake.
Horse-drawn carriage ride in the Schladming-Dachstein region
It’s a clear, cold winter day in Schladming. The driver pulls the cosy blanket tight and climbs onto the sleigh. With a snap of the reins, the two brown horses set off. The air is filled with the sound of the bells attached to the horses' harnesses. The snow crunches softly under the sleigh as it moves into the snowy forest. It feels like a winter fairytale, and you'll soon forget about the cold. It's time to sit back and enjoy the peaceful silence and natural beauty.
When it comes to enjoying nature, the Schladming-Dachstein region offers some of the finest scenery away from the pistes. In Ramsau am Dachstein alone, 40 pairs of horses travel along around 40 kilometres of prepared paths through the untouched winter landscape. For those who prefer to walk rather than be pulled by a sleigh, there are 282 kilometres of hiking trails. For a deeper dive into the "Winter Wonderland," numerous snowshoeing routes are available.
Tobogganing in the Wildkogel Arena
A sleigh, two runners, and the world's longest illuminated natural toboggan run: In the Wildkogel Arena Neukirchen and Bramberg, winter sports enthusiasts can enjoy racing down the mountain on a toboggan. With a helmet, goggles, gloves, and sturdy footwear, you're all set to go. The 14-kilometre natural toboggan run stretches from the Wildkogel down to Bramberg. Take the Smaragdbahn up to nearly 2,100 metres, then gather your courage, get your toboggan ready, and race down the adventurous flood-lit run. The 1,300-metre descent takes between 30 and 50 minutes.
For those seeking less adrenaline but still a way to escape stress and routine, the alpine nature away from the pistes provides a beautiful setting, with the snow crystals sparkling brightly in fresh powder. You can experience it on 30 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails, or through winter walking and snowshoeing in the pristine Sulzbachtäler valleys.
