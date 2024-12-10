Along the routes, nature, towns, cosy accommodation and historical sights will delight you. And always in your backpack: the feeling of lightness.

Travelling with a Sense of Lightness

Leisure cycling in Austria allows you to experience the essence of Austrian life with all your senses: Feeling free, full of joy, and curious about what the day might bring. Lightness is a constant companion along the routes. At your own pace, you cycle through charming villages and past historic landmarks. The majestic castles and churches tell stories from times long past. Nature also offers unique spectacles: You’ll leisurely pedal along rivers, circle crystal-clear lakes, and marvel at the diverse landscapes. The numerous well-maintained and signposted bike paths let you choose your level of challenge - ranging from gentle to sporty.

Leisure cycling in Austria quickly immerses you in the joie de vivre that the warm hospitality of the hosts invites. When it’s time to take a break, enjoying delicious treats, a refreshing drink, and the scenic views of the vineyards highlights Austria’s true passion for the pleasures of life.