Leisure Cycling in Austria
The Journey is the Destination
Travelling with a Sense of Lightness
Leisure cycling in Austria allows you to experience the essence of Austrian life with all your senses: Feeling free, full of joy, and curious about what the day might bring. Lightness is a constant companion along the routes. At your own pace, you cycle through charming villages and past historic landmarks. The majestic castles and churches tell stories from times long past. Nature also offers unique spectacles: You’ll leisurely pedal along rivers, circle crystal-clear lakes, and marvel at the diverse landscapes. The numerous well-maintained and signposted bike paths let you choose your level of challenge - ranging from gentle to sporty.
Leisure cycling in Austria quickly immerses you in the joie de vivre that the warm hospitality of the hosts invites. When it’s time to take a break, enjoying delicious treats, a refreshing drink, and the scenic views of the vineyards highlights Austria’s true passion for the pleasures of life.
Cycling Tours in Austria's Provinces
Climate Protection Tips
With the bike, you have already committed yourself to sustainability. Here are five tips on how you can do even more for the environment and the climate on your bike tour:
Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your rubbish with you.
Only observe animals from a distance. This includes not feeding fish and water birds. Leftover food can harm the animals.
Only use the open shore areas for swimming. This way, breeding animals on the shore remain undisturbed.
Drink a lot - but drink properly. Take a refillable water bottle with you on your tour. Austria has excellent tap water.
Get children excited about nature. Children will appreciate what they know.
