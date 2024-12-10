Cycling in Austria
Joy of Life on Two Wheels
Discover, Enjoy, Repeat
Cycling is a great way to treat yourself and enjoy freedom - it’s simply a joy. Austria is the perfect place for it. Well-marked paths take you through stunning natural landscapes by lakes, up challenging mountains, and into relaxed rides through cities and quaint villages. Austria’s cycling routes and mountain bike trails cover all nine regions, with plenty of sights and places to stop along the way.
Whether you decide to cycle for just a few hours or multiple days, every pedal stroke will boost your happiness. Cycling in Austria connects places - and people.
Cycling Holidays in Austria
Leisure Cycling in Austria
Along the routes, charming accommodations and historic sights await. And always in your backpack: a sense of lightness.
Mountain Biking in Austria
Mountain biking in Austria offers an intense nature experience. Cycling on these trails is especially enjoyable in Austria.
Road Cycling in Austria
Joy on two wheels and freedom in sight. What will remain are beautiful memories of constant endorphins and a gentle breeze in your face..
Gravel Biking in Austria
Experience a mix of thrilling descents on gravel and asphalt as you ride through stunning mountain and lake landscapes on the Gravel Austria route.
The most beautiful trails along the water
Alpe Adria bike trail
From the Baroque gem of Salzburg to the summer retreat of the Adriatic, this 410 km route takes you through enchanting landscapes.
The Danube cycle path
Cycle along the Danube river, through Upper and Lower Austria, especially the Wachau valley, passing by castles and abbeys.
Drau cycle path
The Drau cycle path connects Italy, Austria, Slovenia and Croatia. Cycle along the water and marvel at many cultural highlights along the way.
River cycling in the Mostviertel
All paths lead to water! In the Mostviertel region, you'll cycle along the river Ybbs and the Erlauf valley cycle path.
Carinthian lake loop
Carinthia is a lake paradise! The 400-km-long loop takes you along 20 swimming lakes and 2 rivers - from Lake Weissensee to Lake Klopein.
The Mur cycle path
The Mur cycle path includes historic towns, cultural treasures and culinary delights - the perfect combination of sports and pleasure.
Mountain biking at Lake Weissensee
Amidst the Gailtal Valley Alps, this region combines the beauty of the lake with action-packed downhill tracks on Alpine pastures.
The most beautiful trails in the mountains
Tauern cycle trail
The Tauern cycle trail stretches over 300 km at the foot of the impressive Hohe Tauern mountain range, along the rivers Salzach and Saalach.
Königstour Bike
The Königstour Bike connects some of the most beautiful bike routes between the valley towns of Maria Alm, Dienten, and Mühlbach.
Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn
From beginners to pros - Austria's largest bike region is a paradise for every bike and nature enthusiast!
Schladming-Dachstein bike region
Uphill flow trail, junior trails and everything in between - the Schladming-Dachstein bike region scores with a varied programme.
More epic cycling routes through stunning landscapes
Iron Curtain Trail
The Iron Curtain trail leads from the Barents Sea to the Black Sea. In Lower Austria, you'll cycle past national parks, vineyards and historic sights for 400 km.
Stoneman Taurista
One of the most challenging mountain bike circle trails of the Alps takes you 147 km through a spectacular landscape.
Murau region
The Murau region comes with a varied route network, fun downhills, and marvellous views -take your pick and enjoy!
Thermen- und Vulkanland in Styria
Some 3000 km of cycle paths await you in this region. Don't forget to sample the regions' wine and specialities!
Styrian Wine Country route
In Southern Styria, you'll find vineyards as far as the eye can see. Three scenic bike routes take you to the most beautiful places in the region.
Austria unfolds as a stage of breathtaking panoramas, hidden paths, historic cities, and charming villages - captured through the diversity of its cycling routes. The landscape ranges from gentle hills and dense forests to endless fields. Whether you prefer leisurely rides around a lake or are an adventure seeker looking to test your stamina with mountain biking, Austria’s varied terrain has something for everyone!
The digital cycling magazine provides a compact guide to where you can find the best cycling paths, the cultural attractions along the way, and the perfect spots to take a refreshing break.
