Festively decorated squares, romantic Christmas markets and snow-covered alleyways: Klagenfurt in winter is as atmospheric as it gets.

Klagenfurt exudes a special charm in the cold season. Sometimes called the "Renaissance Gem", the city enchants visitors with its magnificently restored palaces, courtyards and squares, which appear even more magical under a fine layer of snow. Crafted by Italian master builders more than 800 years ago, the old town has an unmistakable character.

Start your stroll through the city centre at Neuer Platz (New Square), where the city's most famous landmark awaits you - the Lindwurm Fountain, guarded by a dragon-like animal that is the stuff of local legends.

From late autumn onwards, the city's squares are transformed into a winter wonderland, featuring numerous festively decorated advent markets, where you can buy handmade gifts and sample Christmas delicacies and fragrant punch.

Facts about Klagenfurt
Population:approx. 105,000 (as of 2023)
Province:Carinthia
Area:120.1km²
Altitude: 446m
Viewpoint:Pyramidenkogel (100m)

Local's tip

Visit Austria's oldest pedestrian zone between Kramergasse and Wienergasse, opened in 1961.

Lindwurm Fountain

Klagenfurt Cathedral

Alter Platz

Lake Wörthersee

Carinthia Museum of Modern Art

Carinthian State Museum

Christmas market on Neuer Platz

16/11/2024 - 24/12/2024
Neuer Markt

Christmas crafts, punch and biscuits - Klagenfurt's largest Christmas market will enchant you with its Christmas spirit.

New year's eve on Lake Wörthersee

31/12/2024 - 01/01/2025

Book an unforgettable stay to ring in the New Year.

Restaurant Favourites in Klagenfurt

Find here a list of favourite restaurants in Klagenfurt.

Landhaushof

A traditional Austrian restaurant with cosy seating areas under vaulted ceilings.

La Bottega

Klagenfurt's best Italian-style pizza, with a thin crust and just the right amount of delicious toppings.

Bierhaus zum Augustin

A cosy spot with vaulted ceilings and wooden tables, serving traditional and seasonal Austrian cuisine.

Restaurant Vogelhaus

You'll be spoilt with a five-course menu and the best wines in this fine-dining spot.

Cheese Ravioli from Carinthia

Surprise your family with this cheese-filled type of pasta.

Vanillekipferl Biscuits

Enjoy the Austrian Christmas atmosphere at home with these wonderfully light biscuits.

Lentil stew with Bacon and semolina Dumplings

A traditional Austrian recipe perfect on cold winter days.

Hotel Sandwirth Klagenfurt

Seepark Hotel

Hotel Moser Verdino Klagenfurt

Holiday by train and bus

Want to explore Klagenfurt whilst being kind to the environment? For short distances within the city, rent a bicycle at one of ten Nextbike stations via their app. If you plan to venture further afield, you can rent both bicycles and e-bikes at stations throughout the region.

Get the Wörthersee Plus Card to use regional "S-Bahn" trains and buses free of charge and explore Lake Wörthersee or the nearby mountains.

If arriving by train, the local shuttle service will take you straight to your accommodation.

Guest cards for Klagenfurt and Carinthia

The Kärnten Card allows you to visit more than 100 points of interest within the province of Carinthia, including mountain railways, panoramic roads and museums.

With the free Wörthersee Plus Card, you'll get discounts and free admission at a number of attractions within the Wörthersee region and Klagenfurt.

You'll receive your guest card upon check-in at your accommodation.

FAQs

Located in the south of Austria, Klagenfurt is the provincial capital of Carinthia, which borders Italy. The small city lies on the banks of Lake Wörthersee, allowing visitors to combine an urban holiday with day trips into the mountains.

  • The Lindwurm fountain in the centre of central square Neuer Platz (New Square) is the city's most famous landmark.

  • Minimundus adventure park showcases models of famous buildings from around the world on a scale of 1:25.

  • Pyramidenkogel observation tower offers spectacular views over Lake Wörthersee and the Alps.

  • A magnificent Renaissance building, the Landhaus houses the Carinthian Provincial Museum and the impressive Hall of Arms.

  • The Maria Theresa Monument honouring the Habsburg monarch can be found on Neuer Platz (New Square).

  • The Carinthia Museum of Modern Art offers changing exhibitions of modern art.

