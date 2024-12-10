Festively decorated squares, romantic Christmas markets and snow-covered alleyways: Klagenfurt in winter is as atmospheric as it gets.

Klagenfurt exudes a special charm in the cold season. Sometimes called the "Renaissance Gem", the city enchants visitors with its magnificently restored palaces, courtyards and squares, which appear even more magical under a fine layer of snow. Crafted by Italian master builders more than 800 years ago, the old town has an unmistakable character.

Start your stroll through the city centre at Neuer Platz (New Square), where the city's most famous landmark awaits you - the Lindwurm Fountain, guarded by a dragon-like animal that is the stuff of local legends.