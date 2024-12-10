Ancient caverns in the Ötscher-Tormäuer Nature Park Ötscher Dripstone Cave

At Mount Ötscher in the Mostviertel region of Lower Austria, you’ll enter a mysterious underground world of dripstone formations, some of which date back between 12,000 and 1.8 million years. This remarkable cave in the Ötscher-Tormäuer Nature Park fascinates with its bizarre stalactites and subterranean rock formations.

There are two exciting routes to reach the entrance of this otherworldly realm. Adventurous visitors can take the wild and romantic trail from the Schindlhütte guesthouse car park through the scenic Roßkogelgraben. The thrilling path includes five ladders and two bridges, offering an up-close experience with nature and leading after 45 minutes to the cave’s mysterious entrance. For a more leisurely journey, a two-hour hike from Lackenhof brings you to the grotto at a relaxed pace.

Cave guardian Johann Scharner guides you on an unforgettable tour through the 575-metre-long passage system. Equipped with carbide lamps, you descend through a man-made tunnel into another world. Towering rock walls surround you as you wander through magical chambers like the “High Dome,” the “Hall of Fiery Tongues,” the “Fairy Tale Hall” and the “Enchanted Passage.”

In the eerie Bone Niche, you’ll encounter silent witnesses of centuries past – the remains of animals that fell through the Weather Hole into the depths below. The tour’s grand finale is a 100-square-metre underground lake at the cave’s deepest point, resting still in eternal darkness – a magical moment that will take your breath away.