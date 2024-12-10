Austria's Lakes and Mountains

Alpine farming in Austria

Eight Alpine countries share the highest mountain range in Europe, its vast mass of rock stretching across around 200,000 km². With 29%, Austria has the largest share of the Alps, dotted throughout with Alpine huts to stop at.

Alpine pastures have been part of Austria's mountain landscape for centuries. Nearly 8,000 Almen are farmed across Austria — most of them in Tirol, Carinthia and SalzburgerLand. Grazing animals keep many of these pastures open, preventing large areas from being reclaimed by shrubs and trees.

This creates habitats supporting a wide variety of plant and animal species. At the same time, the Almen are working agricultural landscapes and a starting point for hikes and mountain tours. Staying on marked paths, giving grazing animals a wide berth and closing pasture gates behind you all help to ensure a respectful coexistence on the Alm — allowing visitors to enjoy the mountain landscape while respecting the work of Alpine farmers and the use of these cultural landscapes.