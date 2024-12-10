The most beautiful Chalets and Alpine Hut Villages
In Austria's chalets and cottages, modern comfort meets the rugged beauty of the Alps. Surrounded by majestic peaks and deep forests, every moment feels like a return to nature. Mornings are greeted by gentle light streaming through the windows, while the scent of fresh wood fills the space. The day begins with crisp mountain air and ends by a crackling fireplace.
Here, you not only experience peace and relaxation but also unparalleled adventures – whether on snow-covered slopes, hiking through blooming alpine meadows, or indulging in luxurious spa retreats that make the chalet experience unforgettable.
Carinthia
Lavanttal region
Brandlalm
In constructing the chalet village, great emphasis was placed on natural and high-quality materials. This is evident in features such as the living kitchen and the panoramic terrace with a hot tub.
Alpine village Weinebene
21 Alpine chalets are modern and comfortably equipped with their own sauna, covered terrace and ski room.
Bad Kleinkirchheim region
Kirchleitn holiday village
44 reconstructed farmhouses at 1,350 metres above sea level, some with log sauna and small wellness area.
Trattlers Hof-Chalets
The 14 chalets are centrally located, directly on the ski slopes and on the hiking & biking trails in the Carinthian ski & spa resort of Bad Kleinkirchheim.
Katschberg Lodge
The seven lodges at 1,650 m are located directly on the piste or in the middle of the hiking area. They offer plenty of space and a high level of comfort, including a private wellness area.
Alpine hut village in the Feuerberg mountain resort
14 houses for two to six people, all connected to the wellness area of the neighbouring hotel.
Hideaway Eggerfeld
At the Hideaway Eggerfeld, you'll find accommodation for every taste - from comfortable apartments in the Grand Chalet to a cosy romantic hut and family-friendly Chalets am Bachl. The location is a plus - it's only 1.8 km to the Glacier express train which brings you up to the Mölltal glacier.
Upper Austria
Dormio resort Obertraun
75 luxurious chalets and 16 villas with top furnishings in a top location on Lake Hallstatt.
INNs HOLZ Cottage Village Bohemian Forest
A Chalet village in the Bohemian Forest, consisting of 11 chalets, all with sauna. In addition to wood and clay plaster, a lot of loden and linen was used for the furnishings.
Almresort Baumschlagerberg
4 huts at 1,020 metres above sea level, with great views, tiled stove, balcony or terrace. Breakfast and half board on request in the nearby Almgasthof.
Arcona Triforêt Alpinresort
Stylishly furnished chalets with exclusive facilities in the Pyhrn-Priel region. Top: The exceptional level of comfort with wellness.
Styria
Schladming-Dachstein region
Almwelt Austria
22 Alpine huts at 1,200 metres above sea level and a village restaurant. Special attraction: The panorama spa on two floors.
Galsterbergalm Pruggern hut village
13 luxuriously equipped huts located directly on the hiking trail, piste and night toboggan run.
Dachsteinblick hut village
4 large, comfortable houses for up to 24 people and 12 luxurious huts that can comfortably accommodate up to ten people.
Alpine Lodge Schladming-Dachstein
Huts and lodges in elegant, rustic style. Alpine living at the highest level.
AIpenchalet Reiteralm
At approx. 1,180 metres above sea level directly on the slopes. The 120 sqm AIpenchalets are equipped with sauna and indoor whirlpool.
Murtal region
HolidayPark Kreischberg
Single, double and terraced houses - the 74 cosy accommodation units of the FerienPark Kreischberg are built in a modern wooden style. The wellness area and restaurant guarantee relaxation and culinary enjoyment.
Alpenpark Turracher Höhe
The 49 detached chalets of the Alpenpark Turracher Höhe are suitable for up to 16 people - each has its own wellness zone with sauna and whirlpool.
Tauern Hütt'n in Hohentauern
Skiing or hiking? The Tauern Hütt'n in Hohentauern the ideal starting point. There is also a cross-country ski trail in the immediate vicinity.
Schanzer-Hüttn | Marei-Hütte
Monarchiapark Lachtal
Directly on the slopes, and amid the hiking area you'll find 64 holiday apartments with a wellness area and a cosy restaurant in the main building.
High-Styria and Southern Styria region
Thombauer-Hube
Chalet village with style, charm and elegant design as well as a luxurious spa and wellness area.
Präbichl chalet village
10 cosy and comfortable self-catering huts come with breakfast service.
Luxgut - Alpine Luxury Chalets
The two holiday homes at Luxgut in St. Stefan offer tranquility and a secluded location at an altitude of 1,000 metres. A private spa with a hot tub or infinity pool on the terrace, sauna, and swimming pond are included.
Chalet hotel Montestyria
A combination of privacy and stylish hotel ambience in the middle of nature. Six lovingly furnished Premium chalets and two panorama suites invite you to leave everyday life far behind.
Chalet Stuhleckblick
The chalets with a size of 57 sqm have enough room for four people and are fully equipped for self-catering, including a private garden with sauna. Guests can enjoy the fresh mountain air on 800 m above sea level. Bread service is available on request.
Ausseerland region
Hut village Hagan Lodge
The charming Hut village Hagan Lodge in the Styrian Salzkammergut has comfortable holiday apartments, some with private saunas. The AlpenStub'n restaurant serves culinary delights and the AlpenPark breakfast service is available on request.
Mondi Chalets
The Chalet village at the MONDI Resort am Grundlsee is located on a small hill between the mountains and Grundlsee in the Styrian Salzkammergut. Some of the chalets for up to six people have a private spa with a sauna and a hot tub on the terrace, as well as a fireplace in the living area - including a special hut charm.
SalzburgerLand
Lungau region
Alpine chalets Weissenbacher
Alpine chalets with conservatories and fantastic views over the countryside. All chalets are equipped with a sauna.
St. Martin's chalets
10 cosy chalets with wood-burning stoves and storage and drying rooms for sports equipment. Obertauern, Fanningberg, Katschberg-Aineck and Grosseck-Speiereck are all within easy reach.
Hüttendorf Schlögelberger
7 tastefully furnished wooden cabins at an altitude of 1,300 metres, featuring a sauna and infrared cabin.
Dachstein-West region
Alpine village Dachstein-West
100 detached holiday homes against the backdrop of the Salzburg Dolomites. Directly on the slopes and only 70 kilometres from the city of Salzburg.
Hochkönig region
Hochkeil Lodge
A holiday in one of the five luxury villas offer a relaxation, comfort and cosiness.
Hut village Maria Alm
20 Canadian Log cabins at 1,000 metres above sea level with wood-burning stove, sauna and infrared cabin.
Luxury chalets Proneben Gut
Cosy farmhouses with 130 square metres of living space on two levels with wood-burning stove and sauna.
Zell am See-Kaprun region
Village chalet Kaprun
Comfortable holiday homes and chalet apartments with fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. The village centre is within walking distance.
Chalet & Apartment AreitXpress Zell am See
In the chalets and apartments skiers, hikers and those seeking to relax will find a luxurious hideaway in the middle of the Zell am See-Kaprun region. The AreitXpress/Schmittenhöhe Valley station is just a few minutes away.
Saalfelden-Leogang region
Puradies
14 huts on the sunniest hill in Leogang. Each of them is equipped with a sauna, infrared cabin and steam showers. There is also a ski lift not far from the hut.
Mountain village Priesteregg
16 huts on a high plateau above Leogang. A sauna, open fireplace and a free-standing wellness bathtub are part of the facilities.
Flachau region
Chalets Almlust
Exclusive, traditional and comfortable apartments combined with a swimming pond, high ropes course, adventure centre and ski school.
Almdorf Flachau & Promi Alm Flachau
Five luxury huts and chalets for two to 13 people with magnificent panoramic views, a private sauna and wood-burning stove ski-in/ski-out. Within walking distance of the village centre.
Grossarltal region
Holiday village Holzlebn
Holiday cabins for up to 14 people directly on the slopes. Comfortably equipped with wood-burning stove, sauna, steam bath and some with outdoor bathtub. Large wellness area in the main house.
Tauern chalets
Luxuriously and rustically furnished chalets for two to 10 people with a wood-burning stove.
Tennengau region
Käth & Nanei
A historic farmhouse has been reinterpreted as a rustic-modern chalet.
Tirol
Tannheimer Tal region
Gränobel chalets
Wake up to an impressive panorama of the Tannheim mountains thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. The traditional construction of the Gränobel Chalets made of wood, stone and clay plaster creates a pleasant living atmosphere.
LA SOA chalets & eventlodge
All chalets are equipped with their own sauna. The event lodge is also suitable for conferences and weddings.
Chalet Grand Flüh
Exclusive chalets with spa and hot tub. Private chef, wellness packages, shopping service and breakfast baskets can be booked separately.
Tiroler Zugspitzarena region
Chalet Resort La Posch
The 16 chalets nestled in an idyllic village, offer the perfect combination of luxurious wellness oasis and alpine lifestyle.
St. Anton am Arlberg region
Galzig Lodge
In the village centre of St. Anton and right next to the Galzigbahn is the Galzig-Lodge. Top location and highly exclusive service!
Ötztal region
Grünwald-Resort
5 exclusive holiday homes, all with a whirl-pool and sauna. Located directly on the ski slope.
Feelfree Nature & Active Resort Ötztal
Hotel resort with apartments, chalets and rooms directly on the Ötztaler Ache with views of the Ötztal and Stubai Alps.
Zillertal region
ZillerSeasons - Hochleger chalets
4 former Alpine huts have been converted into exclusive chalets. A private chef can be hired on request.
Alpine village Anno Dazumal
A small, cosy, Alpine chalet village with high quality. It also has a wine cellar.
Chalets and apartments Wachterhof
4 chalets in traditional Tirolean country house style.
Wedelhütte
10 luxurious junior suites at 2,350 metres above sea level in the middle of the Hochfügen-Hochzillertal ski area.
Holiday huts Tirol
5 huts on the Schwendberg in the Zillertal. Traditionally cosy, and contemporary comfortable.
Crystal hut
Alpine luxury chalet at 2,147 metres above sea level.
Wilder Kaiser region
Chalets at the Leitenhof
Chalets-Hotel with Tirolean cosiness and modern comfort.
Mountain chalet Hüttlingmoos
Newly renovated, luxuriously furnished mountain chalet for conferences and celebrations. Chef and butler are available.
Alpbachtal region
Hygna chalets
The 11 chalets are situated in a quiet location in the Alpbachtal.
Bischofer Alm
Luxurious chalet with exclusive spa area.
Seefeld region
Chalet & Apartment Alpina Seefeld
Modern holiday apartments with wonderful views of the Tirolean mountains. The apartments with their own sauna or infrared cabins offer a special luxury.
Chalet village IM WEIDACH
The 5 chalets have huge panoramic windows with views of the Leutasch Valley, and offer an Alpine holiday experience to those seeking peace.
East Tirol region
Tillga Glück
The chalet village is the ideal retreat at 1,450 metres, and the starting point for holiday experiences in summer and winter.
Tilliach chalet retreat
Original, 250-year-old East Tirolean farmhouse luxuriously furnished.
Chalet village Gradonna
42 chalets with their own spa area and ski pass service.
Pillerseetal region
Holiday village Wallenburg
The quaint holiday village is located in a quiet area close to the Fieberbrunn mountain railway, and comes with five chalets and two apartments.
Vorarlberg
Brandnertal region
Forest chalets Brandnertal
A cosy atmosphere, great views and plenty of space offer the 5 chalets which are also the perfect starting point for the Brandnertal skiing and hiking area.
Casalpin chalets
12 chalets in modern wooden design, cosy and furnished to a high standard.
Bregenzerwald region
Walserland holiday village
12 holiday homes made of wood and six luxurious apartments in log cabins with furnishings made exclusively from natural materials.
Alps Villa - chalets in Mellau
Luxury apartments in the romance of the Alps in original Bregenzerwald houses.
Arlberg region
Hotel Bentleys House
4 chalets made of natural stone and wood with five-star comfort.
Circle Chalets Arlberg
3 chalets combine luxurious living with professional service. On request with chef, chauffeur and butler.
Lech Lodge
The two private luxury chalets of the Lech Lodge can also be rented together. With free personal assistant.
Hotel & Chalet Aurelio
Luxury and comfort in differently furnished rooms and rooms and suites.
Chalet N Oberlech
Luxurious chalet in the heart of the Alps. Guests of the Chalet N Oberlech are provided with shuttle and concierge service, security staff, ski instructors, personal trainers, and massage and beauty experts.
Aadla - Walser-Chalets
7 chalets built with lots of wood and natural stone and a private outdoor sauna.
Montafon region
Montafon mountain chalets
The 6 mountain chalets can be booked as self-catering huts or with the Montafoner Hof culinary package.