Accommodation in Austria
Sleeping here is an experience
In Austria, special accommodations offer an extraordinary holiday experience. They uniquely combine nature and comfort: Whether in a cosy chalet with mountain views, a tree house in the middle of the woods, or a glamping tent that combines a close-to-nature experience with modern amenities - these places create a special atmosphere of relaxation.
Special accommodation
New Hotels and Accommodations
From Vorarlberg to Vienna, welcoming hosts create the perfect holiday experience for their guests. This is where the spirit of Austria truly comes alive.
Family Hotels
In Austria's family hotels, holidays become an adventure for the whole family. Together, you'll discover new worlds, try new things, and create lifelong memories!
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Austria
Whether you're hiking in the mountains, enjoying a wellness hotel, or exploring a city, these dog-friendly hotels warmly welcome your four-legged friends.
Eco-certified Accommodation
Energy concepts, saving resources, organic quality: Many Austrian hotels offer what their climate-conscious guests are increasingly looking for - sustainable holidays.
Sleeping in a castle
Slumber in the midst of magnificent halls and mysterious vaults as the nobility once did.
Holidays in a monastery
When the serene atmosphere of a monastery brings inner freedom and tranquillity: A spiritual retreat in a house of silence makes it possible.
Accommodation close to nature
Farm Holidays
On a farm holiday, nature, relaxation, and sustainability take centre stage. Guests who love country life will find their bliss here.
Holidays in a Chalet
The rural idyll and stylish comfort make a chalet holiday in Austria an authentic experience.
Camping and Glamping
Experience nature with all your senses from the moment you open your eyes in the morning: Camping is a unique holiday philosophy – discover Austria's most beautiful spots
Austria Hotel Collection
Wellness Hotels
Wellness in Austria
Relax and unwind in the thermal baths, enjoy panoramic views of the Alps: wellness in Austria and in the most beautiful wellness hotels will transform your senses.
Wellness with a view: Relaxation and Alpine panoramas
Relaxing in a wellness pool with stunning views of the Alps - some resorts perfectly blend relaxation for body and mind with extraordinary panoramas.
Accessible Travel and Cultural Inclusion in Austria
