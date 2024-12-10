Christmas Markets in Graz & Styria

Enjoy the highlights of Advent in Graz and Styria. Let yourself be enchanted by the romantic lights, the gleaming ice crib, the giant Rathaus Advent calendar, and more.

The Graz Advent markets lie within walking distance of one another, and all opening times plus a calendar of events can be found on the Advent in Graz website. The markets are especially magical against the backdrop of the city's Christmas lights, which are lit daily from 4.30 pm until midnight. Here are just a few festive highlights.