Cool Spots for Hot Summer Days

There’s no better way to spend summer in green Vienna than at natural bathing spots, in leafy parks and gardens – or with a chilled drink at a rooftop bar.

Here, you'll find the best places to cool down and refresh in Vienna:

Vienna’s waterside escapes

Natural bathing spots

Dive into summer right in the heart of the city: Vienna is home to numerous natural bathing spots perfect for cooling off on hot days. Whether it’s the calm shores of the Old Danube, the spacious Danube Island, or the idyllic Kaiserwasser – you’ll find refreshing escapes right in the middle of town. The Lobau, with its ancient trees and direct access to the water, offers a true sense of nature within the urban landscape.

Vienna offers a total of 63 kilometres of free access to natural bathing waters. Water quality at these spots is regularly monitored at eleven sites, with the results published for the public.

Natural Bathing Spots

Danube Island

Bathing, boating, biking or picnic: The Danube Island is Vienna's urban relaxing hotspot - ideal for an active break in the middle of the city.

Outdoor paradise Danube Island

Old Danube

Swimming in the Old Danube: Quiet bays and lidos, boat hire and charming jetties - a refreshing summer classic very close to the city centre.

Outdoor paradise Old Danube

Lobau

Part of the Donau-Auen National Park is located in the east of Vienna. Swimming in the Lobau is only permitted in designated areas - f.e. at the Dechant or Panozzalacke.

Lobau
Relax and breathe in the city

Parks and gardens

Vienna is one of the greenest cities in Europe – nearly half of its area is made up of parks, gardens and woodlands. From grand grounds like Schönbrunn Palace Park and the Burggarten to peaceful oases such as Türkenschanzpark or the Botanical Garden by Belvedere Palace, there are countless places to relax, take a stroll or simply breathe. Vienna’s green spaces are also perfect for a picnic – right in the city, yet close to nature.

Parks and green spaces

Burggarten

With its palm house, Mozart monument and sunbathing lawns, the Burggarten is an elegant retreat in the heart of Vienna - ideal for relaxing and lingering.

Burggarten

Volksgarten

The Volksgarten is a delight with a view of the Hofburg, fragrant rose gardens and the Theseus Temple - a haven of peace on Vienna's Ringstrasse.

Volksgarten

Stadtpark

Nature meets art in Vienna's Stadtpark: wooden benches and walking paths invite you to linger - the golden Johann Strauss monument is a popular photo motif.

Stadtpark

Green Prater

Wide meadows, shady avenues and plenty of space for walking, cycling or relaxing await you in the green Prater - in the centre of Vienna and yet very quiet.

Green Prater

Schönbrunn Palace Park

Schönbrunn Palace Park delights visitors with its baroque gardens, wide avenues, fountains and views of the Gloriette - a classic among Vienna's excursion destinations.

Schönbrunn Palace Park
Street art, street food and cool drinks

Summer scene on the Danube Canal

There’s no better place to spend a balmy summer evening than along the Danube Canal. Cool beats, chilled drinks and a culinary journey from oriental street food to juicy burgers – with or without meat – await. Add to that the unique waterside vibe, surrounded by colourful lights, street art, landmarks and a laid-back atmosphere. Come hungry, grab a seat, sample your way through the offerings and simply go with the flow.

Summer scene on the Danube Canal

Beach bar Hermann

Sun loungers, DJ sounds, cool drinks and street food await you on the Danube Canal - ideal for relaxed summer evenings in the centre of Vienna.

Beach bar Hermann (German only)

Motto am Fluss

At the boat station on the Danube Canal, modern design meets Viennese cuisine, fine coffee and a spacious terrace with a view of the water.

Motto am Fluss
Drinks with a view

Rooftop bars

Summer above Vienna’s rooftops feels like a mini holiday. Rooftop bars like Dachboden at the 25hours Hotel, Aurora at the Andaz, or Lamée Rooftop offer stunning views, creative cocktails and a relaxed vibe – right in the city, yet a world away from the hustle and bustle. Whether at sunset or under the stars.

Rooftop bars

AURORA

On the 16th floor of the Andaz Vienna am Belvedere, open fireplaces and a sweeping view over the rooftops of Vienna to the Kahlenberg await you.

AURORA

MOOONS

Located right next to the main railway station, the rooftop bar offers a clear view of the south of Vienna and the Belvedere Park - with casual drinks and urban flair.

MOOONS

„Zur Libelle“

Located on the roof of the Leopold Museum in the Museumsquartier, the bar offers a sweeping view over Vienna's city centre - from the Hofburg to St. Stephen's Cathedral.

„Zur Libelle“

360° OCEAN SKY

On the roof terrace of Haus des Meeres you can enjoy an impressive view over Vienna, Mediterranean cuisine, fine drinks and fantastic sunsets.

360° OCEAN SKY
In courtyards and the Vienna Woods

Cultural retreats

Vienna is full of places where culture and tranquillity go hand in hand. The courtyards of the MuseumsQuartier invite you to linger, while the Lainzer Tiergarten blends nature with history – home to the Hermesvilla, once Empress Elisabeth’s retreat. The Steinhof grounds with Otto Wagner’s church offer peace and panoramic views. And in the Vienna Woods, the area known as Am Himmel is home to the Tree of Life circle and the Sisi Chapel.

MuseumsQuartier

It's not just the museums that offer variety - the Enzos (courtyard furniture) in the MQ's inner courtyards also invite you to relax outside.

MQ goes green

Lainz Game Preserve

Nature, culture and relaxation in the Lainzer Tiergarten. The Hermesvilla, once Sisi's retreat, hosts exhibitions - the Hermes restaurant offers Viennese cuisine.

Lainz Game Preserve

Steinhof grounds recreation area

Wide meadows, old tree-lined avenues and a view of the imposing Otto Wagner Church make the Steinhofgründe a special place for walks in Vienna.

Otto Wagner Church am Steinhof

Am Himmel

The Sisi Chapel and the Tree of Life Circle in the sky offer you a sweeping view over Vienna amidst the vineyards.

Am Himmel

