Relax and breathe in the city Parks and gardens

Vienna is one of the greenest cities in Europe – nearly half of its area is made up of parks, gardens and woodlands. From grand grounds like Schönbrunn Palace Park and the Burggarten to peaceful oases such as Türkenschanzpark or the Botanical Garden by Belvedere Palace, there are countless places to relax, take a stroll or simply breathe. Vienna’s green spaces are also perfect for a picnic – right in the city, yet close to nature.