The most beautiful Cities in Austria
Urban ease on a summer holiday

Austria's Cities in Winter
Sights, culture and architecture as well as restaurants, magical places and the people make every single one of Austria's cities special.

Feeling the vibrant energy of a city is truly enriching. Each of Austria’s nine provincial capitals has its own distinct atmosphere that is unique to that place. This urban charm is shaped by landmarks, cultural treasures, fascinating architecture, as well as cafés, restaurants, special spots, unique neighbourhoods – and of course, the people who live there.

Austria’s long history has resulted in a wealth of landmarks, from magnificent palaces, castles, and monasteries to historic towns. Its cultural heritage is just as exciting as the many modern cultural attractions.

Austria's capital cities in summer

Vienna in Summer

Vienna combines architecture, music, and charm - a city that inspires. Here are our top highlights.

Graz in Summer

Take a stroll through the streets, discover design shops, visit quirky cafés, and head to a sculpture park for postcard-perfect photographs.

Salzburg in Summer

The enchanting baroque city of Salzburg with its fortress, cathedral and sights is a stage for top-class culture.

Innbruck in Summer

With its Golden Roof, fortified buildings, and avant-garde cable car stations, the city on the Inn river surprises and delights.

Linz in Summer

Exciting architecture, technology and experimental art merge in an impressive way in Linz, right at the Danube river.

Klagenfurt in Summer

Fancy enjoying culture with all your senses, conquering mountains and jumping into a turquoise lake? Head to Klagenfurt!

Eisenstadt in Summer

Eisenstadt, Haydn's home town, combines courtly elegance and modernity. Surrounded by vineyards, it attracts visitors with historical sites and cultural events.

Bregenz in Summer

Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Constance, the city of Bregenz boasts exciting modern architecture.

St. Pölten in Summer

St. Pölten, the capital of Lower Austria, is full of contrasts: Roman traces and Celtic influences meet baroque, art nouveau and modern architecture.

Cultural heritage and modern treasures in Austria's cities

Sights in Austria

Austria's rich history has led to a wealth of cultural sights, while its diverse landscapes boast stunning natural wonders.

Small Historic Towns in Austria

The historical treasures of the centuries-old cities are carefully preserved. To be explored in five varied routes.

Famous Personalities from Austria

Tracing the life and work of people who have created something significant is highly inspiring. There are many interesting places and locations in Austria.

Climate Protection Info

Heritage Conservation – a synonym for sustainability

The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative for climate protection in Austria. Why?

  • Heritage conservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.

  • Heritage conservation plays an important socio-cultural role: Preserving historic structures benefits the entire region, which can captivate visitors with its rich architectural heritage.

  • Many historic buildings are made from natural materials sourced from the immediate surroundings. During professional restoration, regional materials are often used to maintain the building's originality.

  • The preservation of wildlife habitats is ensured. On an ecological level too, heritage conservation is the right path forward.

Art and Culture in Austria

Austria's rich history and its creative personalities have given rise to a remarkable heritage of art, culture, music, and landmarks. A true cultural adventure awaits!

Accessible Travel and Cultural Inclusion in Austria

Accessible hotels and restaurants, inclusive museums, and carefree excursions in Austria’s most beautiful regions - comfortable holidays for everyone.

Viennese Coffeehouse Culture

Coffeehouses are an integral part of Vienna's DNA. They are institutions with their own unique culture, offering much more than just coffee and cake.

Travel and City Cards

With the advantage cards of the provinces, regions and cities, sights, events and public transportation are free or heavily discounted.

