The most beautiful Cities in Austria
Urban ease on a summer holiday
Feeling the vibrant energy of a city is truly enriching. Each of Austria’s nine provincial capitals has its own distinct atmosphere that is unique to that place. This urban charm is shaped by landmarks, cultural treasures, fascinating architecture, as well as cafés, restaurants, special spots, unique neighbourhoods – and of course, the people who live there.
Austria’s long history has resulted in a wealth of landmarks, from magnificent palaces, castles, and monasteries to historic towns. Its cultural heritage is just as exciting as the many modern cultural attractions.
Austria's capital cities in summer
Vienna in Summer
Vienna combines architecture, music, and charm - a city that inspires. Here are our top highlights.
Graz in Summer
Take a stroll through the streets, discover design shops, visit quirky cafés, and head to a sculpture park for postcard-perfect photographs.
Salzburg in Summer
The enchanting baroque city of Salzburg with its fortress, cathedral and sights is a stage for top-class culture.
Innbruck in Summer
With its Golden Roof, fortified buildings, and avant-garde cable car stations, the city on the Inn river surprises and delights.
Linz in Summer
Exciting architecture, technology and experimental art merge in an impressive way in Linz, right at the Danube river.
Klagenfurt in Summer
Fancy enjoying culture with all your senses, conquering mountains and jumping into a turquoise lake? Head to Klagenfurt!
Eisenstadt in Summer
Eisenstadt, Haydn's home town, combines courtly elegance and modernity. Surrounded by vineyards, it attracts visitors with historical sites and cultural events.
Bregenz in Summer
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Constance, the city of Bregenz boasts exciting modern architecture.
Cultural heritage and modern treasures in Austria's cities
Sights in Austria
Austria's rich history has led to a wealth of cultural sights, while its diverse landscapes boast stunning natural wonders.
Small Historic Towns in Austria
The historical treasures of the centuries-old cities are carefully preserved. To be explored in five varied routes.
Climate Protection Info
The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative for climate protection in Austria. Why?
Heritage conservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.
Heritage conservation plays an important socio-cultural role: Preserving historic structures benefits the entire region, which can captivate visitors with its rich architectural heritage.
Many historic buildings are made from natural materials sourced from the immediate surroundings. During professional restoration, regional materials are often used to maintain the building's originality.
The preservation of wildlife habitats is ensured. On an ecological level too, heritage conservation is the right path forward.
