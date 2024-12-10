Hotel with Award-Winning Cuisine: Tips for Culinary Hotels
Austria’s hotels with award-winning and fine-dining cuisine combine exceptional culinary experiences with stylish accommodation. Here, you can savour outstanding menus with enticing names like Culinary Mountain Adventure—and stay the night in charming hotels that blend hospitality, atmosphere, and the highest quality.
In Vorarlberg
Vorarlberg combines top-class cuisine with stylish retreats, set in both traditional and modern timber architecture. At the Biohotel Schwanen in Bizau, Emanuel Moosbrugger and chef Franziska Hiller focus on regional organic produce from the Wilde-Weiber-Garten. Hotel Gasthof Hirschen in Schwarzenberg delights with nose-to-tail cuisine and patisserie by Raphaela Wirrer. At the Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel in Lech, you can experience a Chef's Table concept led by Julian Stieger. In Riezlern, Jeremias Riezler serves up alpine fine dining at the Walserstuba, while Hotel Gasthof Krone in Hittisau offers sustainable indulgence—from the kitchen to the rooms.
Biohotel Schwanen
Franziska Hiller's "Wilde Weiber" menu - a five-course surprise - is a classic at the restaurant in the Biohotel Schwanen in Bizau in the Bregenzerwald.
Hotel Gasthof Hirschen
The Hotel Hirschen stands on the village square in Schwarzenberg in the Bregenzerwald since 1755. Selected dishes and wines are served in the original parlours.
Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel
The hotel in Zug near Lech am Arlberg and the "Rote Wand Chef's Table" by star chef Julian Stieger is an experience for gourmets from all over the world.
Biohotel Walserstuba
Patron Jeremias Riezler focuses on organic ingredients, his own pig farm and creative dishes. Charming service and cosy rooms await you at the Biohotel.
In Tirol
Tirol combines outstanding cuisine with alpine accommodation. At Hotel Tannenhof in St. Anton, Dennis Ilies serves gourmet cuisine at the highest level. The Gannerhof in Innervillgraten offers down-to-earth fine dining with regional ingredients. At the Gourmethotel Unterwirt in Ebbs, Tirolean culinary tradition meets modern sophistication. The Jagdhof in Neustift delights with its award-winning Hubertusstube and classic gourmet menus.
Hotel Tannenhof
Dennis Ilies brings top cuisine to St. Anton am Arlberg. Alpine luxury, panoramic views and modern dishes - plus 600 wines and a 6-course menu.
Gannerhof
It's worth the journey: Villgrater farms with pleasure gardens and rustic parlours. Josef and Carola Mühlmann serve a creative 7-course menu with regional ingredients.
DER UNTERWIRT
The small hotel in Ebbs in Tirol offers cosy rooms, a guest garden and Tirolean cuisine with a modern twist. The regulars' table culture is lived in the inn.
In the SalzburgerLand
Whether alpine haute cuisine or regional classics—SalzburgerLand offers award-winning dining and hotels where you can truly relax. Perfect for those who appreciate excellent food and cosy retreats. At Hotel and Wirtshaus Döllerer in Golling, Andreas Döllerer celebrates Alpine Cuisine with the finest local ingredients. At the gourmet Hotel Sonnhof by Vitus Winkler in St. Veit, Alpine Detox delights with wild herbs and refined flavours. The Restaurant Hotel Obauer in Werfen is a true institution of modern Austrian cuisine. At the Riederalm in Leogang, Andreas Herbst combines regional specialities with creative tasting menus.
Döllerers Genießerhotel
At the Hotel Döllerer in Golling, everything revolves around Alpine cuisine, which is presented in a contemporary or traditional way.
Sonnhof by Vitus Winkler
At the Sonnhof in St. Veit, you can experience a culinary journey through the Pongau region at star chef Vitus Winkler's Kräuterreich restaurant.
Restaurant-Hotel Obauer
There are only a few steps between table and bed at the Obauers in Werfen. The kitchen works with ingredients from farmers in the Hochkönig region.
In Styria
Sleeping and dining at the highest level—that’s what these exceptional culinary addresses in Styria offer. Steirereck am Pogusch combines top-class cuisine with luxurious chalets surrounded by nature. At Lurgbauer, you’ll find outstanding lamb dishes and stylish rooms. The Rauch siblings spoil guests with gourmet menus and cosy rooms at Villa Rosa. Hotel der WILDe EDER blends fine dining at Restaurant ZeitRAUM with alpine-inspired design.
Steirereck am Pogusch
The Steirereck am Pogusch offers Styrian cuisine as well as romantic rooms in the hunting lodge, the Rehleinhütte, the bird house or the tree house.
Lurgbauer
At the Lurgbauer in St. Sebastian near Mariazell, everything revolves around fine dishes from the farm's own Black Angus beef and pasture-fed veal.
Restaurant & Genießerhotel Villa Rosa
The Rauch siblings share a flair for their guests and fine food. Sonja and Richard welcome you to the Steira Wirt and the Villa Rosa.
In Carinthia
Fine dining meets restful sleep in Carinthia! On Lake Wörthersee, Hubert Wallner delights with outstanding cuisine, while the nearby Hermitage Vital Resort offers overnight stays with lake views. In Techendorf on Lake Weissensee, Hannes Müller serves sustainable, creative dishes at the gourmet hotel Die Forelle—after an indulgent evening, you can slip straight into a cosy hotel bed. In Hermagor, the Bärenwirt offers refined, regionally focused cuisine, with stylish overnight stays at the charming Kleiner Bär.
Hermitage Vital Resort
Indulgence with a lake view: Hubert Wallner serves Austrian-Mediterranean cuisine directly on Lake Wörthersee. Menu or à la carte, plus 3,000 wines.
Genießerhotel Die Forelle
Hotel Die Forelle is just a few steps away from the crystal-clear waters of Lake Weissensee. A speciality on the menu: wild catches from Lake Weissensee.
In Upper Austria
Upper Austria combines top-level cuisine with exceptional hospitality. At the Mühltalhof in Neufelden, Philip Rachinger serves up creative fine dining, while the adjoining restaurant Ois brings purism to the plate. On Lake Traunsee, Lukas Nagl delights guests at Restaurant Bootshaus with innovative, regionally inspired dishes—perfectly complemented by a stay at the lakeside hotel Das Traunsee. In Nußdorf on Lake Attersee, DAS BRÄU at Boutiquehotel Aichinger offers modern yet down-to-earth cuisine, followed by relaxation in stylish rooms.
Mühltalhof
The kitchen at the Mühltalhof in Neufelden is the seething, throbbing, hot heart of the hotel. Modern architecture nestles against the old hotel with a view of the river.
Das Traunsee
In the Bootshaus restaurant in Traunkirchen, star chef Lukas Nagl impresses with creative menus. This is how she tastes the Salzkammergut on her plate.
In Lower Austria, Vienna and Burgenland
Star cuisine meets comfort: In Lower Austria, Vienna, and Burgenland, three exceptional places combine top-class dining with stylish stays. Landhaus Bacher in the Wachau is an institution where star chef Thomas Dorfer serves refined dishes with regional roots. In Burgenland, Alain Weissgerber delights guests at Landhaus Taubenkobel with creative nature-inspired cuisine, accompanied by charming design rooms. In Vienna, Palais Coburg pairs luxurious accommodation with gourmet experiences at Silvio Nickol’s two-star restaurant. A true feast for all the senses!
Landhaus Bacher
Every dish prepared by Michelin-starred chef Thomas Dorfer at Landhaus Bacher in the Wachau is an invitation to explore the flavours and textures of the ingredients.
Landhaus taubenkobel
If you enjoy good food and drink, love fine dining and are looking for a special hotel room, you will feel at home with the Eselböck family in Schützen am Neusiedler See.
