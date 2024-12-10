The most Beautiful Culinary Hikes on Austria's Lakes
Hike around the lake, over gentle hills, and through shady forests, stopping at culinary hotspots along the way – then take the last boat across the lake to return. It’s the perfect way to combine nature and local flavours.
Lakeside inns with terraces serve regional specialities, from freshly caught fish to homemade pastries. Along the route, hidden coves invite you to swim, while wooden benches offer peaceful spots to relax to the soothing sounds of the Alpine lake.
Culinary hiking on Lake Traunsee
With views of the majestic Traunstein and the deep-blue Traunsee – Austria’s deepest lake at 191 metres – the Miesweg trail winds along the picturesque eastern shore to a secluded rocky cove.
When hunger strikes, Seehotel Schwan is a feast for the senses. Situated directly on Gmunden’s main square, this grand building with its renowned restaurant is a top choice for gourmets. Seegasthof Hotel Hois’n also offers hikers delicious local fare. A must-try: the Gmunden fish soup! At the hotel’s private lakeside area, guests can round off their day with a relaxing swim. For those with a sweet tooth, the traditional Konditorei Grellinger serves exquisite pastries.
Culinary hiking at the Langbath lakes
The two-hour hike from the Vorderer to the Hinterer Langbathsee leads through light, cooling mixed forests. After soaking in the views of the alpine lakes and when hunger strikes, the Mostschenke im Heustadl or Landhotel Post are ready to welcome you.
Perched high above Ebensee, the Berggasthof Edelweiss awaits. Whether you hike up the 1,600-metre-high Feuerkogel or take the cable car is up to you – but what’s guaranteed are breathtaking views and top-notch cuisine, personally prepared by Chef Alexander.
Culinary hiking on Lake Attersee
The hike circles the beautiful Wachtberg, passing by a charming church and idyllic farmhouses, all while offering stunning views of the turquoise Attersee.
Step by step, soak in the essence of summer. When hunger calls, Gasthaus Wachtberg invites you to savour local cuisine – with unforgettable sunset views in the evening. Nearby, Restaurant Bachtaverne is renowned for its top-quality Austrian dishes and delicious game specialities.
Culinary hiking on Lake Fuschl
The hike leads past meadows, pastures, and through forests to the idyllic Fuschlsee, the heart of this scenic route. The Fuschlseerundwanderweg circles almost entirely along the lakeshore, only diverting through a nature reserve near Schloss Fuschl and the Fuschler Ache.
Fish lovers will find their haven at the Schlossfischerei, where locally sourced fish from the crystal-clear waters are a true delicacy. At Restaurant Brunnwirt, Johannes Brandstätter serves regional delights such as Fuschlsee whitefish, Salzburg-style sirloin from Galloway cattle, and sheep’s cheese specialities from a nearby village. The family-run Restaurant Seerose also invites guests to savour regional delicacies on its beautiful lakeside terrace.
Culinary hiking on Lake Altaussee
The best way to explore Lake Altaussee is on foot along the Altausseer Seerundweg, a scenic 2.5-hour circular trail. And here too, it’s all about savouring the experience.
Enjoy freshly caught fish from the lake and other regional delights at the cosy, family-run Strandcafé. Nestled charmingly within the picturesque Salzkammergut, both Jagdhaus Seewiese and Seewiese Altaussee serve hearty, traditional fare. For stunning views of Mount Dachstein, head to Jausenstation Kahlseneck, where you can indulge in fresh fish or homemade pastries while soaking in the breathtaking scenery.
Culinary hiking on Lake Weissensee
Enjoy a leisurely hike from Techendorf to Ronacherfels – and return by boat, gliding across the waters of one of the most beautiful lakes in the Alps, Lake Weissensee.
At the Seecafé im Ronacherfels, recharge right on the lakeshore while watching fish swim in the crystal-clear water. The sunsets here are simply legendary. For a true culinary highlight, head to the exceptional Bootshaus – Das Löwenzahn, where nature is served on the plate. Top chef Jakob Lilg refines regional specialities with pure, authentic flavours.
Boat trips on Lake Weissensee are offered from May until late October. Check out the routes and stations here.
Culinary hiking on Lake Faak
With every step, feel more in tune with yourself and the serene atmosphere of the beautiful Faaker See. This enjoyment hike takes you around the pristine lake, fully immersing you in nature.
All that fresh air is bound to whet your appetite. A perfect stop is Der Tschebull, one of Carinthia’s oldest inns, where Hannes Tschemernjak, now in the 14th generation, serves dishes crafted from top-quality regional ingredients under the motto “simple, yet brilliant”.
For lakeside dining with unbeatable views, head to Dorfwirt in SEELEITN at Hoteldorf SEELEITN, where Carinthian cuisine meets a touch of Alpe-Adria flair.
For a truly special culinary experience, visit the restaurant of the Inselhotel. A boat taxi whisks guests across the lake to the island restaurant, where you can drop anchor, step ashore, and enjoy exquisite dining under the Carinthian sun.
