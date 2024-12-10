Pleasure hiking in Austria

Pleasure hiking by the lakes

Stroll along the lakeshore or around the entire lake, over gentle hills and through shady forests, stopping at culinary hotspots along the way – then hop on the last boat to cross the lake and head back. It’s the perfect blend of nature and local cuisine.

Lakeside inns serve regional specialities, from freshly caught fish to homemade pastries. Hidden coves invite you to take a dip, while wooden benches offer a peaceful spot to relax and soak in the sounds of the Alpine lake.