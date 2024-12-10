Exceptional Accommodations
Whether nestled high among the treetops, where nature feels just within reach, or in charming chalets tucked away in untouched landscapes, Austria’s stunning mountain and lake scenery offers the perfect mix of adventure and relaxation for an unforgettable experience. In these unique retreats, you can enjoy peaceful, inspiring hours away from it all. From rustic mountain huts to quirky themed rooms that ignite the imagination, Austria has the ideal hideaway for every traveller, making everyday life feel like a distant world.
Wood and tree houses
A shared glance, a glass of wine to celebrate, and the excitement of a weekend together: A romantic night in a treehouse offers an unforgettable experience in Austria. Treehouses are also ideal for the whole family, providing a fun adventure. Head up into the treetops and enjoy a peaceful getaway, whether as a couple or with the whole family.
Themed accommodation
Whether it’s enjoying breakfast next to dinosaurs, stargazing in a sauna tipi, or relaxing together in a wine barrel, these themed stays from Lower Austria to Tirol offer more than just a good night’s sleep—they provide a completely unique experience.
Designer chalets
These chalets offer a luxurious sleep experience: Nestled by sparkling lakes, surrounded by vast forests, or with views of majestic mountains, you'll find comfortable retreats all across Austria. A chalet holiday is the perfect way to indulge in rustic charm.