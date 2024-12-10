From falling asleep high in the trees to waking up beside dinosaurs, make your next holiday in Austria a "wow" moment.

Whether nestled high among the treetops, where nature feels just within reach, or in charming chalets tucked away in untouched landscapes, Austria’s stunning mountain and lake scenery offers the perfect mix of adventure and relaxation for an unforgettable experience. In these unique retreats, you can enjoy peaceful, inspiring hours away from it all. From rustic mountain huts to quirky themed rooms that ignite the imagination, Austria has the ideal hideaway for every traveller, making everyday life feel like a distant world.