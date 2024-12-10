Austria’s Most Beautiful Places, According to Austrians
Once a year, Austria votes for its most beautiful places: For the popular TV programme "9 Plätze – 9 Schätze" (“9 Places – 9 Treasures”), each of Austria’s nine provinces nominates one particularly lovely spot, with the viewing public deciding on the overall winner. So why not visit one – or more – of these places on your next trip?
Landskron Castle, Carinthia
The Renaissance castle Landskron is one of the region's landmarks and a fantastic excursion destination from spring to autumn. It boasts a superb gourmet restaurant and a thrilling bird of prey show. The Bird of Prey Centre is a major attraction for visitors and an internationally recognised conservation hub.
Friedenskircherl on the Stoderzinken, Styria
The "Friedenskircherl" (Little Church of Peace) has inspired poets, comforted visitors, and created peaceful memories for hikers. Built 120 years ago at 1,898 metres above sea level, it was designed to bring people together, no matter their faith. The chapel was never dedicated to any specific religious group.
How to get there: Take the toll-road up the Stoderzinken mountain and park the car around the Rosemi Alm. The 200 metres of altitude difference up to the chapel are easily manageable even for less experienced hikers.
Wiegensee Lake, Vorarlberg
The European nature reserve "Wiegensee" is home to a unique moor complex at around 2,000 m above sea level. Nestled in the wild mountain landscape of the Verwall high above Partenen, the area is one of the most valuable moorland habitats in Vorarlberg.
How to get there: The lake is only reachable on foot. Find some starting points and hiking suggestions here.
Strutz-Mühle Mill, Styria
Step into the lovingly restored, 150-year-old Strutz-Mühle mill to discover how flour was made in the past and try baking your own bread. Then, enjoy a feast outside while listening to the creek gently flow by. The surrounding area invites visitors to explore the lush nature of a nearly untouched beech and spruce forest.
How to get there: The mill is a 1 hour 15 minute drive south of Graz.
Lünersee Lake, Vorarlberg
Tucked away in the very west of Austria, Lünersee lake is a natural mountain lake at 1,970 m (6,500 ft) above sea level offering a variety of activities. Take the one-and-a-half hour hike around the lake (perfect even for the little ones), go higher with a climbing tour on Kirchlispitzen or Schesaplana mountains, or try your hand at fishing for rainbow trout and arctic char in the lake itself.
How to get there: Take a train to Bludenz (direct train from Innsbruck: 1 h 45 min), then Postbus line 81 to the valley station of the Lünerseebahn cable car (exact name of the station in German: "Brand in Vlbg Lünerseebahn Talstation", a 40-minute ride), which takes you to the lake in just 6 minutes.
Schiederweiher Lake, Upper Austria
Schiederweiher Lake is a small, man-made lake in Stodertal Valley, Upper Austria. Known as the "pearl" of the valley, it offers an idyllic setting with crystal-clear water, home to many native fish, and stunning views of the surrounding mountains, Spitzmauer (2,446 m / 8,025 ft) and Großer Priel (2,515 m / 8,251 ft). The area can be explored via a range of easy hiking trails, perfect for both summer and winter visits.
How to get there: Take a train to Hinterstoder (1 hour from Linz), then an easy 30-minute hike to the lake.
Körbersee Lake, Vorarlberg
Situated in a basin at 1,656 m (5,433 ft) above sea level and surrounded by impressive mountain peaks, Körbersee lake boasts a pretty unique setting. It is up to eight metres (26 ft) deep and even in summer, only reaches temperatures of 14°C (57°F). The area around the lake is uninhabitated – save for a hotel that truly is a retreat from the rest of the world.
How to get there: The lake can only be reached on foot or (in winter) by ski. Take a train to Dornbirn (2 hours 20 minutes from Innsbruck), then catch bus 40 to Schröcken Dorf. From there, it's a 1-hour hike to the lake.
Kaisertal Valley, Tirol
Like a trip back in time: Until 2008, this unique valley in Tirol could only be reached on foot, claiming the title of Austria’s last inhabited valley without a road link. It’s still largely car-free: Only the 44 locals are allowed to use the road. Visitors will have to climb 285 stairs to reach the picturesque St. Anthony's Chapel.
How to get there: Take a train to Kufstein (45 minutes from Innsbruck), then take bus line 1 (city bus) or regional bus 4030 to Kaiseraufstieg. From there, it's a 4-hour hike to Kaisertal Valley.
Formarin Lake and the Rote Wand (Red Wall), Vorarlberg
With its strikingly blue water, Formarin Lake almost has a mystical quality. The rugged Rote Wand (Red Wall) mountain forms a stunning backdrop, creating a beautiful contrast. Situated at 1,793 m (5,883 ft) above sea level, the lake can be reached by toll road or on foot.
How to get there: Take a train to Langen am Arlberg (1 hour 15 minutes from Innsbruck), then take bus 91 to Lech (25 minutes). From there, the Lech "Panorama Bus" will take you directly to the lake in summer. Alternatively, you can hike the Formarinweg trail from Lech to Formarin Lake (5 hours).
Grüner See (Green Lake), Styria
The first time you see a picture of Grüner See (Green Lake), you might think it looks unreal: its waters are crystal clear with an emerald shimmer, and underwater, you might spot surprisingly well-preserved benches and bridges. This happens because the lake almost disappears in winter, only filling back up to its usual depth of over 10 metres (33 ft) during the snowmelt in spring.
How to get there: Take a train to Bruck an der Mur (1 hour 50 minutes from Vienna), then take bus 175 to Tragöß. From there, it's a 30-minute walk to Grüner See.
Other natural spectacles in Austria
Stubai Valley
Sports enthusiasts, families, and nature lovers find happiness in Tirol's Stubai Valley, with its easily accessible Alpine landscapes of water, rock, and ice.
The Liechtenstein Gorge in the Hohe Tauern National Park
A spiral staircase descends 30 metres, allowing you to experience Salzburg's natural wonder with all your senses.
The Kitzlochklamm Gorge in the Salzach mountains
Hiking trails and bridges guide you through the Kitzlochklamm gorge, where steep cliffs and roaring water create a breathtaking natural spectacle.
