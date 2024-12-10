Sports enthusiasts, families, and nature lovers find happiness in Tirol's Stubai Valley, with its easily accessible Alpine landscapes of water, rock, and ice.

Visitors to the Stubai Valley enter a world of water, rock, and glaciers. Surrounded by over 100 peaks exceeding 3,000 metres and rushing mountain streams, the valley is famed for its natural beauty. Outdoor highlights await year-round, with alpine wonders easily accessible via mountain lifts like the Elferbahnen, which go directly into the high mountains.

At the valley’s end stands the Stubai Glacier, Austria’s largest glacier ski area, at an altitude of over 3,200 metres. Its slopes are snow-covered from October through June, and offer endless ski fun, cross-country skiing and family holiday moments.

With the Stubai Super Card, you'll get free travel on the Stubai cable cars and public transport, as well as free admission to indoor and outdoor pools.