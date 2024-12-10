Mountain Huts & Alpine Pastures for a Break
Stopping at an Alpine hut is a wonderful way to experience the Alpine lifestyle with all your senses. This uniquely Austrian holiday feeling is brought to life by farmers, chefs and innkeepers, who make sure that dishes featuring regional ingredients are served even at 2,000 metres above sea level. Fresh produce like bread, eggs, jam, ham and bacon comes straight from the farm, while milk, butter and cheese are made in the Alpine dairies. And every hut has its own specialities to discover.
Mountain huts and Alpine pastures in Vorarlberg
In spring, the animals leave the farms and move up to the Maiensäss or Vorsäß – temporary pastures at around 1,000 to 1,500 metres above sea level, before continuing to the high Alpine meadows. These grazing areas are typically used from May or June.
Many Maiensässe and Alpine pastures welcome hikers or run small snack stations, where visitors can enjoy regional specialities and gain a glimpse into the life of Alpine farmers.
Discover Alpine pasture hikes in Vorarlberg and stop by one of the cosy huts.
Alpe Nova
First have breakfast, then have a chat with the dairyman couple Andrea and Andreas. They provide insights into the production of Montafon Sura Kees.
Alpengasthaus Rellseck
Rustic mountain breakfast with cheese, fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, farmhouse bread and bacon with a panoramic view - from the Rätikon to the Silvretta mountains.
Alpstöbli Tafamunt
A small, cosy mountain inn with Alpine fare and Vorarlberg delicacies. The ascent is quick and easy with the Tafamuntbahn cable car from Partenen.
Mountain huts and Alpine pastures in Tirol
When mountain huts are spruced up, cows, sheep and goats graze on Alpine meadows, and the scent of Alpine herbs fills the air, it can only mean one thing: Almsommer has begun.
Dining after a hike or spending the night at an Alpine hut is an experience in itself – breathing in the crisp mountain air, taking in the stunning panoramic views, hearing cowbells in the distance, and quenching your thirst after the climb with fresh spring water from the fountain.
Discover Alpine pasture hikes in Tirol and stop by one of the cosy huts.
Almgasthaus Boscheben
Clara puts her heart and soul into running the mountain inn on the Patscherkofel at an altitude of 2,030 metres - a real insider tip!
Eng Alm
Around 240 cows graze on lush Alpine meadows around the largest Alpine village in the middle of the Karwendel. One speciality is Enger Almkäse cheese.
Alpine pastures in the Gaistal
The high valley in Leutasch in the Seefeld region is the realm of Alpine pastures, with a large selection of mountain huts. A culinary journey through Tirolean cuisine.
Aschinger Alm
At the Alpengasthof, you can taste home-made products from the cheese dairy, Tirolean bacon, Alpine salami, honey and schnapps in the hut and buy them in the farm shop.
Ritzau-Alm
Enjoy a hearty Tirolean snack, game specialities from our own hunt, dishes from the Alpine ox and homemade cakes - with a view of the Kaiser Mountains.
Berg'k'hof Kaisertal
Known for their regional organic products, the innkeepers also serve a delicious breakfast buffet on the mountain. The restaurant is open seven days a week.
Au Hochalm
Everything is home-made: Specialities from Alpine milk, pigs and cattle. Even your breakfast egg comes fresh from the henhouse every day.
Mountain huts and Alpine pastures in SalzburgerLand
In SalzburgerLand, around 165 certified Almsommer huts await – offering a genuine Alpine experience. Here, you can enjoy regional specialities such as Pinzgauer Kaspressknödel in a cosy, rustic setting. Some huts also have special features:
Kinderwagen-Almen (pram-friendly) are ideal for families, as they are easy to reach. Mountainbike-Almen offer dedicated trails for cyclists, and on Kunst & Kultur-Almen (arts & culture), visitors can enjoy special events.
Discover the Salzburger Almenweg in SalzburgerLand and stop by one of the cosy huts:
tom Almhütte in Maria Alm
Enjoy a special start to the day with an Alpine brunch on the sun terrace of the modern Alpine hut with its rustic charm.
Pottinger hut in Bad Gastein
Bacon, cheese, bread and butter from our own production. And a dream view of the Hohe Tauern National Park.
Alpine huts in the Lungau
Hiking from Alpine pasture to Alpine pasture. Alpine dairy farmers and hosts invite you to enjoy their homemade specialities.
Wallehen hut in Filzmoos
A good morning greeting from the Bischofsmütze, the Hochkönig and even the Großglockner. The "hiking breakfast" is available to order.
Präau-Hochalm in Dorfgastein
A real gourmet paradise! All the animals from the Präaugut are on the high Alpine pasture in summer and give milk every day, which is used to make butter and cheese.
Amoser-Alm in Dorfgastein
On the western side of the valley in Dorfgastein, the hosts serve bread, bacon and cheese at 1,200 metres.
Mayerlehenhütte in Hintersee
An organic breakfast is served at weekends: Homemade organic milk, cheese, ham and bread. The Alm is also accessible with a pushchair via the forest path.
Filzmoosalm in the Großarl Valley
Farmers Bettina and Manfred run the centuries-old family business. Bettina produces fresh farm butter and sour cheese on the mountain pasture.
Die.Deantnerin hut in Deanten
Breakfast in the stylish alpine hut with a view of the Hochkönig is served in the Deantnerin on advance booking.
Mountain huts and Alpine pastures in Styria
If you’re looking for flavour without artificial additives, Styria’s Alpine pastures are the place to be. Here, delicious dishes are served with warm hospitality and breathtaking mountain views. Styria boasts 1,666 Alpine pastures, 801 of which are serviced. Huts can be found throughout the region, from national parks and a UNESCO biosphere park to numerous protected areas.
The Almenland Nature Park is one of Europe’s largest Alpine pasture regions. Here, it’s all about stepping inside, savouring the moment and discovering culinary delights from hut to hut.
Mountain huts and Alpine pastures in Carinthia
In the UNESCO Nockberge Biosphere Park in Carinthia, alpine farming has a long tradition. The grassy slopes are carefully tended by both people and grazing animals. Some of Carinthia’s Alpine pastures have been farmed for over 400 years. The sun-weathered wooden façades and cosy parlours of the huts offer charming places to retreat.
When city dwellers began seeking out nature as a place to relax in the early 20th century, the first huts were built here too. The oldest of these is today’s Alexanderhütte.
AlexanderAlm
A buffet with delicacies from our own organic farm is served for the Slow Food Alpine breakfast.
Hermagorer Bodenalm
In summer, cows graze on the Alpine meadows of the Weissensee region and the milk is processed into cheese and sour cream butter in the Alpine dairy.
Mountain huts and Alpine pastures in Upper Austria
Whether it’s a rustic Alpine hut or a modern mountain lodge, visitors can enjoy regional delicacies such as fresh bread, flavourful bacon and mountain cheese. Especially in the Kalkalpen, the Salzkammergut and the Mühlviertel, huts offer breathtaking views and warm hospitality.
Whether at 1,500 metres above sea level or surrounded by blooming Alpine meadows, every hut promises enjoyment and relaxation. After a refreshing break, it’s time to set off again and discover more of Upper Austria’s natural beauty.
Gasthaus Rettenbachalm
At Gasthaus Rettenbachalm in Bad Ischl, Florian Simmer serves Austrian dishes with regional ingredients and homemade pastries.
Gowilalm in Spital am Phyrn
The Gowilalm delights with regional specialities and fantastic nature. After the hike, a savoury snack and homemade pastries await you.
Mountain huts and Alpine pastures in Lower Austria
Authentic, cosy and full of charm: The huts and Alpine pastures of Lower Austria – known as Schwaigen in the Wechsel region – invite visitors to relax and enjoy true mountain life. Far from noise and hustle, you can unwind and connect with nature. While the children play on the Alpine pasture, you can sit back and relax on the sun terrace.
Blooming meadows, impressive mountain peaks and grazing cows will soon make you forget the everyday routine.
Naturfreundehaus Knofeleben
The hut kitchen focusses on regional farmers, home-made dishes and cooking with wood. Beautiful hike across the Bodenwiese, the largest Alpine pasture in Lower Austria.
Enzianhütte
Look forward to the hut hosts Sunny & Didi, a rustic hut atmosphere, roast pork, cheese dumplings and gentian burgers. Daily seasonal specials!
Did you know…
The higher you are, the longer it takes to cook an egg!
The reason: The boiling point of water depends on atmospheric pressure and is only 100 degrees Celsius at normal pressure – at higher altitudes, it’s lower.
When the egg is cooked at a lower temperature, it naturally takes longer to become hard (or ideally, soft). As a rule of thumb: the boiling point drops by about one degree for every 300 metres of altitude.
