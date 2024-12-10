The Most Beautiful Sights in SalzburgerLand
Sights in the City of Mozart
With its art, culture, and unique history, Salzburg’s Old Town has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site— a world-famous treasure trove of remarkable attractions. From the emblem of the city, Hohensalzburg Fortress, you can gaze over the baroque Old Town, with the Residenz, the Cathedral of the Prince-Archbishops, and the Mirabell Palace and Gardens. In the charming Getreidegasse, you’ll find the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as well as the House of Nature.
Mountains and Water as Far as the Eye Can See
SalzburgerLand’s most impressive sights are its breathtaking natural wonders, where towering mountains and rushing waters take centre stage. Along the Großglockner High Alpine Road, the Kitzsteinhorn, and the Weißsee, you’ll be amazed by the Alpine world soaring 3,000 metres high— with glaciers seemingly within arm’s reach. Fans of the Middle Ages will be drawn to Hohenwerfen Fortress, perched high above the Salzach Valley. For a stunning 360-degree view of the mountains surrounding Salzburg, take the cable car up Untersberg. The raw power of water can be felt at the Krimml Waterfalls and the Eisriesenwelt ice caves in the Tennengebirge mountains.
The capital Salzburg
The 900-year-old Hohensalzburg Fortress is the largest fully preserved castle complex in Europe, towering above Salzburg's Old Town. It was built in 1077 by Archbishop Gebhard and transformed into an elegant residence at the end of the 15th century.
The magnificently restored Fortress Museum showcases armour, a medieval kitchen, and even a heating system. A highlight is the Prince’s Chambers, where you can admire the starry night ceiling and the Golden Chamber.
Further sights in the city of Salzburg
Mozart's birthplace
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born at Getreidegasse no. 9 on January 27, 1756. His birthplace is one of the most popular museums in the world.
DomQuartier
History meets architecture: Follow in the footsteps of Salzburg's prince archbishops in the state rooms, the cathedral and the Benedictine monastery of St. Peter.
Hellbrunn Palace and Palace Gardens
The Hellbrunn trick fountains in the palace gardens are a place of delightful amazement with secret fountains, water-powered puppets and mystical grottos.
Mirabell Palace and Mirabell Gardens
The palace and park are a baroque treasure with a rose garden, fountains, stone sculptures and an "angel staircase". So romantic!
House of Nature
This museum is an adventure! The exhibitions show the colorful world of nature and science and its secrets - from flight simulators to walk-in violins.
Nature experiences in SalzburgerLand
The Grossglockner High Alpine Road
Austria’s highest scenic route: Spanning 48 kilometres, Austria’s most famous Alpine road connects the provinces of Salzburg and Carinthia. The journey takes you through a range of vegetation zones— from alpine meadows and mountain forests to towering cliffs and, finally, glaciers. Along the way, the Großglockner, Austria’s highest peak at 3,798 metres, remains in view. The highlight of the drive is reaching the Hochtor, where you’ll be rewarded with a panorama of over thirty 3,000-metre peaks.
Further nature highlights in SalzburgerLand
Krimml Waterfalls
What a natural spectacle! Feel the spray on your skin and the roar of Europe's highest waterfall up close. The water plunges down from a height of 380 meters.
World of ice giants
The Tennen mountains are home to the 42-km-long and largest accessible ice cave in the world, where ice formations shimmer in shades of turquoise. Very impressive!
Kitzsteinhorn
Fancy a glacier view? Take the cable car up to "Gipfelwelt 3000" and enjoy hiking and mountain bike tours. Wonderful, this high Alpine world in summer!
Weißsee Glacier World
Take the cable car up into the Hohe Tauern National Park to Weißsee: The gondola ride alone is an impressive experience with views of the alpine landscape.
Hohenwerfen Castle
High above the Salzach Valley in Hohenwerfen Castle, built in 1077, the Middle Ages come to life in guided tours and a bird of prey show.
Sights for Families
Salzburg Open-Air Museum
Set between forests and meadows, more than 100 historical buildings from various regions of SalzburgerLand have been reconstructed here. Dismantled at their original locations and faithfully rebuilt in the museum, these structures range from grand farmhouses to a small schoolhouse. Visitors can explore original buildings from agriculture, crafts, trade, and industry. It’s a journey through six centuries, offering a chance to discover the rural past of SalzburgerLand in all its lovingly preserved detail.
Further excursion destinations for children
Salzburg city boat trip
Want to get to know Salzburg from a new perspective? A boat trip on the Amadeus panorama speedboat makes it possible.
The Salt Worlds in Hallein
In the salt mine in Hallein, the "Grubenhunt" takes you into the mine where Celtic miners mined salt 2,600 years ago. A magical world!
Summer toboggan runs
Tobogganing fun in summer too! From the Maisi Flitzer Alpine Coaster to the Keltenblitz Dürrnberg, there are several fast-paced summer toboggan runs in SalzburgerLand.
Ferleiten Wildlife Park
Observe over 200 wild animals at close range, barrier-free on walking trails and with wonderful views of the Hohe Tauern National Park landscape.
Aiderbichl Estate in Henndorf
More than 1,000 rescued animals find a home for life on Gut Aiderbichl's 40 hectares of main estate and outdoor yards.
Climate Protection
Alpine farming helps preserve the cultural landscape and ensures the safety of valleys, as managed pastures protect against avalanches and mudslides.
It prevents overgrowth and promotes biodiversity.
Up to 70 different herbs can grow on alpine meadows per square metre (compared to an average of just seven in valley areas). This biodiversity is crucial for the ecosystem.
Alpine farmers and dairy herders produce valuable organic milk products from cows, sheep, and goats.
Alpine pastures offer an energising retreat in a beautiful mountain landscape, embodying simplicity and authenticity.
