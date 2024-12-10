SalzburgerLand is the most beautiful region for all guests with a love of music, art and nature. The city of Salzburg as a total work of art is the icing on the cake.

Sights in the City of Mozart

With its art, culture, and unique history, Salzburg’s Old Town has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site— a world-famous treasure trove of remarkable attractions. From the emblem of the city, Hohensalzburg Fortress, you can gaze over the baroque Old Town, with the Residenz, the Cathedral of the Prince-Archbishops, and the Mirabell Palace and Gardens. In the charming Getreidegasse, you’ll find the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as well as the House of Nature.

Mountains and Water as Far as the Eye Can See

SalzburgerLand’s most impressive sights are its breathtaking natural wonders, where towering mountains and rushing waters take centre stage. Along the Großglockner High Alpine Road, the Kitzsteinhorn, and the Weißsee, you’ll be amazed by the Alpine world soaring 3,000 metres high— with glaciers seemingly within arm’s reach. Fans of the Middle Ages will be drawn to Hohenwerfen Fortress, perched high above the Salzach Valley. For a stunning 360-degree view of the mountains surrounding Salzburg, take the cable car up Untersberg. The raw power of water can be felt at the Krimml Waterfalls and the Eisriesenwelt ice caves in the Tennengebirge mountains.