Fairytale Nights: Sleeping in a Palace

Lovingly renovated castle and palace hotels combine the charm of historic edifices with contemporary comfort and have guests revel in dreams of bygone eras.

Castle dreams

Castles and palaces are an integral part of Austria’s landscape and enchant with their ancient walls, towers and ramparts. Their secret walkways and romantic parks contain riddles about past eras and are a testament to the long cultural history of our country.

Reasons enough to enjoy this special atmosphere during an overnight stay: Austria’s castle and palace hotels offer the opportunity to stay at those revered buildings.

What makes a palace stay so relaxing

A change of scenery stimulates the senses and affords new perspectives. The unusual palace atmosphere does its part to help you escape the daily grind: New impressions, magnificent architecture, and different background sounds help to immerse yourself in a new world. The peace and relative seclusion of most castles and palaces is another welcome factor that contributes to the relaxation of body and mind and will help recharge your batteries. 

Many of Austria’s palace hotels offer exclusive service and top-notch amenities so that guests can experience the historic setting at the same time as modern luxuries, wellness treatments and award-winning cuisine. 

A bed chamber by the lake

These castle hotels not only impress with their time-honored walls, but also with their location on crystal-clear waters.

Hotel Schloss Fernsteinsee

Alpine lake panorama meets princely interior: Guests can either spend the night in the castle hotel or in the adjoining villa.

Hotel Schloss Fernsteinsee

Hotel Schloss Seelfels

The huge 19th century residence was completely renovated in 2022 and boasts luxurious suites and a sauna.

Hotel Schloss Seelfels

Magical nights in mystical places

As if a night in a castle weren't extraordinary enough, some renovated estates enchant with truly unique highlights, like underground labyrinths.

Seeschlössl Hotel

At the Seeschlössl Hotel, guests can find peace not only in their sleep but also in the 7,000-square-metre park.

Seeschlössl Hotel

Schönau Castle

A fascinating detail of Schönau Castle: Beneath the hunting lodge lies a complex system of underground labyrinths and caves.

Schönau Castle

Hotel Hirschen Schwarzenberg

Every room at the Hotel Hirschen Schwarzenberg is dedicated to important artists, musicians and poets.

Hotel Hirschen Schwarzenberg

Royal suites and dreamy views in SalzburgerLand

In SalzburgerLand, unique natural beauty meets a rich cultural history: At Hotel Schloss Leopoldskron, guests can step into the world of the iconic film The Sound of Music, parts of which were filmed there.

For theatre and music lovers, Schlosshotel Iglhauser at Lake Mattsee is a dream come true, known for its open-air summer festivals. This 15th-century castle has retained the charm of its original brewery inn and now serves exceptional fish dishes.

Equally delicious offerings await at Hotel Schloss Prielau, where the two-Michelin-starred chef creates stunning dishes. And for those seeking a touch of medieval flair, a stay at Hotel Schloss Mittersill, with its 900 years of history, is a must.

Breathe in mountain air: Overnight stays at lofty heights

Perched high on the peaks, castle hotels enchant guests with Alpine flair and scenic views from century-old chambers. Nestled in the mountains, they blend historical charm with peaceful tranquillity, surrounded by nature. Here, the grandeur of the mountains and the history within these venerable walls come together for a truly unique experience.

Hotel Bergschlössl

Right at the foot of the cable car in the St. Anton am Arlberg ski area, Hotel Bergschlössl stands in the characteristically rustic style of Tirolean architecture.

Hotel Bergschlössl

Hunting Lodge Kühtai Resort

At the Jagdschloss Kühtai Resort, you can trace the history of the Habsburg family, who used the lodge to escape their imperial duties.

Kühtai Hunting Lodge Resort

Where knights, monks and countesses once lived

The well-preserved items of furniture, wall frescoes, artworks and even weapons and porcelain collections make it possible to get a glimpse of life in different eras. What was daily life like for the maids, court jesters, bishops and aristocrats who lived back then? Let your imagination roam free.

Clam Castle

Whether it's an overnight stay in a bower, a visit to a concert or an exclusive private tour by the lord of the castle himself: Clam Castle is always good for a surprise.

Clam Castle

Castle Berg Klösterle

The Carmelite and Capuchin monks used to appreciate the spirituality of the place. Today, guests also enjoy the remote altitude and comfortable facilities.

Castle Berg Klösterle

Slumber in the heart of a World Heritage Site

Not only are the rooms of these castles unique highlights, their world-famous backdrops are as well.

Dürnstein Castle

Built in the 17th century, the castle once belonged to aristocratic dynasties. It is located in the beautiful Wachau valley, amid picturesque vineyards.

Dürnstein Castle

Schönbrunn Palace

It seems too good to be true, but you can actually spend the night at this 167 m² ( 1,798 ft²) suite of this famous Imperial residence.

Schönbrunn Palace

Fancy a glass of wine?

Amidst gently rolling vineyards, castle hotels invite you to stay in style. The blend of historic ambience and the picturesque vineyard backdrop creates an atmosphere of pure enjoyment and tranquillity. Here, guests can experience the rich tradition of winemaking and sample fine wines directly on site.

Kapfenstein Castle

At Schloss Kapfenstein, guests can enjoy organic wines and cellar tours, along with a panoramic view that stretches from Styria to Hungary and Slovenia.

Kapfenstein Castle

Bernstein Castle

Burgenland is renowned for its excellent selection of wines, making Schloss Bernstein—a thousand-year-old fortress—the perfect place to raise a glass.

Bernstein Castle
Slow down with slow food cuisine

Hotel dining in harmony with nature

At Schloss Lerchenhof in Carinthia, the slow-food philosophy revolves around local ingredients and resources straight from the area. The castle is surrounded by sustainable farmland, where wheat is milled onsite and baked into deliciously crispy bread for breakfast each morning.

Kids can explore the farm, while adults recharge on the Kneipp path along the stream. This Biedermeier-style castle brings the easy charm of the era to life, where calm and relaxation flow naturally from the rhythm of the land.

Lerchenhof Castle

FAQs

Vienna

  • Schönbrunn Palace

Burgenland

  • Bernstein Castle

Carinthia

  • Hotel Gurk Abbey

  • Castle Berg Klösterle

  • Hotel Schloss Lerchenhof

  • Seefels Castle

  • Seeschlössl Velden

Lower Austria

  • Dürnstein Castle

  • Schönau Castle

Upper Austria

  • Clam Castle

  • Heritage Hotel Hallstatt

  • Hotel Spital am Pyhrn

Salzburg

  • Castle Fuschl

  • Castle Hotel Iglhauser

  • Hotel Schloss Leopoldskron

  • Hotel Schloss Mittersill

  • Hotel Schloss Prielau

Styria

  • Hotel Judenburg

  • Castle Kapfenstein

Tirol

  • Hotel Bergschlössl

  • Hotel Schloss Fernsteinsee

  • Hunting Lodge Kühtai Resort

Vorarlberg

  • Hotel Hirschen Schwarzenberg

Carinthia

  • Seefels Castle

  • Seeschlössl Velden

Upper Austria

  • Heritage Hotel Hallstatt

Salzburg

  • Castle Hotel Iglhauser

  • Castle Fuschl

  • Hotel Schloss Leopoldskron

Tirol

  • Hotel Schloss Fernsteinsee

Discover the Best of Austria