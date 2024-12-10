The Most Beautiful Sights in Styria
Artistic Treasures: Contemporary, Reflective, and Majestic
High culture awaits you in the capital, Graz, in the wine regions, and even in the Alps. The Admont Abbey, with the largest monastery library in the world, is a gem in the Gesäuse National Park. The Basilica in Mariazell, a popular pilgrimage site with a magnificent high altar, overlooks the foothills of Upper Styria. The romantic Herberstein Castle is nestled in the Feistritz Valley Nature Reserve, while Stainz Castle, surrounded by vineyards and orchards, houses the Styrian Hunting Museum.
From Mountains to Wine and Chocolate
The Dachstein, standing at 2,995 metres, is the highest peak in Styria and can be closely explored at the Dachstein Glacier World. From the imposing Riegersburg Castle, you can survey the entire East Styria with its forests and vineyards. At the foot of the castle, Josef Zotter’s Chocolate Theatre invites you to taste chocolate from bean to bar.
The capital Graz
The city of Graz has taken an innovative architectural approach with glass, concrete, and steel. The flagship building, the Kunsthaus, features a harmoniously rounded structure. Like a blue bubble with portholes, the modern museum hugs the tiled roofs of Graz's Old Town. Through one of these portholes, you can see the Uhrturm, which watches over the city from the Schlossberg. Behind the Kunsthaus lies the Lendviertel, a hub for the creative scene. Equally impressive is the Mur Island, a steel structure floating in the river. Outdoor art has found its place in the Sculpture Park.
Culinary events take place all year round in the culinary capital of Graz. From the "Long Table" to culinary city tours.
Other sights in the city of Graz
Kunsthaus Graz
The Museum of Contemporary Art is affectionately called the "Friendly Alien" by the people of Graz. The blue bubble is an eye-catcher in the middle of the old town.
Graz Schlossberg and Clock Tower
The old town nestles gently against the Schlossberg, the meeting point above the rooftops of Graz. The Schlossbergbahn cable car takes you comfortably to the top.
Lendviertel
Graz more than lives up to its reputation as the "City of Design". The creative quarter is a wonderful place to browse for unusual products and linger in the cafés.
Mur Island
A surprising view of the city: A shell with a café and amphitheater floats in the middle of the river and connects the two banks of the Mur with two footbridges.
Castles, Palaces and Abbeys in Styria
Riegersburg: Castle experience
For centuries, Riegersburg, perched on a volcanic rock high above the rolling hills of East Styria, was considered impregnable and still commands respect with its imposing presence. The castle houses two exhibitions: The Witch Museum delves into one of the darkest chapters of European history, with a focus on Styria. The Castle Museum offers a journey into the 17th century, showcasing the lives of two women during the time of Turkish wars, serfdom, and witch hunts, as well as the baroque zest for life and festive culture.
Southeast Styria is also known as the land of thermal springs and volcanoes. In addition to magnificent castles and palaces, immerse yourself in bubbling springs and taste fresh, fruity and spicy wines in wine taverns!
More castles, palaces and abbeys in Styria
Eggenberg Palace UNESCO World Heritage Site
The Eggenberg family influenced the development of Styria in the 17th century. With a castle with 24 state rooms, they created a monument to their work.
Admont Abbey
A baroque jewel meets contemporary art: The library with 70,000 restored books and the large modern museum are the highlights of the monastery.
Stainz Castle
A wonderful place in the middle of nature: Home to the Hunting Museum, the Agricultural Museum and the Archduke Johann Museum.
Herberstein Castle with Zoo
The Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architectural styles and the magnificent gardens combine to create an architectural work of art.
Mariazell Basilica
The town of Mariazell is an important pilgrimage site. Worth seeing are the baroque high altar and the statue of the "Glockenmadonna" carved from lime wood.
Nature experiences in Styria
Dachstein Glacier World
At 2,995 metres, the Dachstein is the highest mountain in Styria. Take the yellow panoramic gondolas up to the Dachstein Glacier World. Feel the thrill as you cross the suspension bridge, descend the 14 steps into nothingness, and step onto the Sky Walk panorama platform. Here, you’ll feel as majestic as the Dachstein massif and as free as the wind, with stunning views of the mountain ranges over the Ennstal valley. If the weather turns stormy and visibility drops, the Ice Palace inside the Dachstein Glacier offers refuge.
Greet the mountain world at sunrise or admire the fiery glow of the mountain ranges at sunset. The glacier restaurant offers a pleasant atmosphere to enjoy the natural spectacle.
Attractions on the Dachstein Glacier
Suspension bridge
Crossing the bridge may prove to be a test of courage for some. However, the high railing and steel cables ensure safety high up in the air.
"Stairway to Nothingness"
Once you reach the other end of the suspension bridge, you can venture onto the "Stairway to Nothingness", giving you the unique feeling of floating freely in the air.
Sky Walk
The steel and glass viewing platform guarantees a breathtaking view of the Hohe Tauern at a height of 2,700 metres.
Attractions for Families
Zotter World of Experience: Chocolate Factory
Josef Zotter experiments with hand-crafted chocolates and unique flavour combinations. From pumpkin seed marzipan to hemp mocha, he soon created the Zotter Experience World, establishing an empire of indulgence.
Bean to Bar, Organic, and Fair
Chocolate is processed directly from the cocoa bean.
Chocolate Theatre
See how chocolate is made and taste the products at various tasting stations.
MiXing Bar
Create your own custom chocolates from a variety of ingredients, shapes, and fillings.
Chocolate Shop
The shop features over 400 types of chocolates, pralines, and drinking chocolate directly from the factory.
Other excursion destinations for children
Stübing Open-Air Museum
In the nature reserve, the museum grounds are home to houses, stables, mills and alpine huts from Austria and South Tirol from the past six centuries.
Piber Lippizzaner Stud Farm
The white stallions spend their summer holiday in Styria. Only after completing their training do they move to the Spanish Riding School in Vienna.
Erzberg adventure
To see the open-cast mine up close, book an adventure tour with the 1,217 hp Hauly or experience mining in the mine, which leads through a labyrinth of tunnels.
Climate Protection Tip: Heritage Day
Preserving historic buildings is a significant initiative in Austria for climate protection. Heritage conservation saves resources, prevents the sealing of valuable green spaces, protects animals and plants, and plays an important socio-cultural role.
Forward with Heritage! By preserving the past for tomorrow, we also protect the environment. Heritage conservation might be a counter to our fast-paced times. It is celebrated on Heritage Day, 29 September, as part of the European Heritage Days. On this day, around 300 protected sites across Austria open their doors for free, offering special programmes that showcase Austria’s cultural heritage. Many sites are well-connected to the ÖBB train network, making your journey a contribution to climate protection as well.
This year’s theme is HAND//WERK: Thought + Made.
This might also be interesting
Cool Spots for Hot Summer Days
There’s no better way to spend summer in green Vienna than at natural bathing spots, in leafy parks and gardens – or with a chilled drink at a rooftop bar.
Climatic Health Resorts in Austria
High altitude, clean air, a bracing climate, and the power of water: Austria's climatic health resorts will instantly revive your spirits.
Family Hotels
In Austria's family hotels, holidays become an adventure for the whole family. Together, you'll discover new worlds, try new things, and create lifelong memories!
Narrow-gauge Railways in Austria
If you fancy travelling like in the old days—pulled by a steam locomotive or on narrow-gauge tracks—Austria is home to a number of historic railway lines.
Gifts and souvenirs from Austria’s traditional manufacturers
Anyone who talks about the art of giving knows the value of choosing high-quality gifts and souvenirs with care and lasting worth.
Vegan and Vegetarian in Austria: Your Ultimate Foodie Guide
Vegan or vegetarian? Discover Austria's plant-pased food scene– from hearty dishes to fancy set menus, always full of flavour and regional variety.
Longevity
Plenty of exercise and sleep, less stress - and new technologies: Wellbeing is being rethought. Here's where to boost your longevity in Austria!