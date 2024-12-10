Wooden boathouses at lakeside with reflection in green water, forested hillside and houses in the background.
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Altaussee and the Ausseerland-Salzkammergut
Embrace the alpine lifestyle between lakes and mountains

Is it the lake or the fresh air, the tranquility or the mountains? It's probably the combination of all of the above that makes Altaussee so special.

Altaussee in the Styrian Salzkammergut is known as the ‘inkwell of literature’, attracting writers for generations. Hugo von Hofmannsthal first came here for a summer retreat in 1892, drawn by the spa town’s healthy mountain climate. He was followed by Egon Friedell, Friedrich Torberg and Arthur Schnitzler. Author Barbara Frischmuth grew up by Lake Altaussee.

Austrian writer Alfred Komarek, who was raised in the Ausseerland region, believed the landscape itself was the reason. And it is easy to see why: walking around Lake Altaussee, enjoying a boat trip or cycling through the area is calm, restorative and opens up new perspectives. The rocks at Seewiese, the forests and the peaks of Loser and Trisselwand are reflected in the lake, shaping the scenery. Alfred Komarek loved this beauty, where, as he said, countless stories emerge. One simply needs ears to hear them – and the talent to write them down. His memorable conclusion: ‘In the end, it is always nature that inspires people to become artists.’

Quick info about Altaussee
Location:Ausseerland-Salzkammergut in Styria
Altitude: 720 m
Inhabitants:approx. 1.900 (as of 2025)
Villages in Ausseerland:Altaussee, Bad Mitterndorf, Bad Aussee, Grundlsee
Award:Climatic health resort
Local mountain:Loser (1,838 m)
Arrival
Events

Enjoy discounts and all-inclusive offers from attractions to boat tours during your stay with Ausseerland's and Salzkammergut's guest cards.

Meet the Altausseerland-Salzkammergut

Top highlights

Wellness & spas: Unwind at the end of a long day

Loser: Local mountain with a panoramic road

Traditional costumes in Ausseerland like back in the day

Snow paradise Tauplitz: Skiing with a view

Salzwelten Altaussee: Austria's largest active salt mine

The most beautiful nature spots in Ausseerland-Salzkammergut

Boat tours in Altaussee: Nostalgic and relaxing trips

Activities and excursions in Ausseerland-Salzkammergut

Top events

Altaussee is a landscape that embraces you, but never restricts you. Creative people find this appealing; it inspires them to come up with new ideas.

Alfred Komarek (1945-2024)Austrian author

Recipes

Styrian Pot Roast

This pork pot roast is a favourite from Styria.

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Styrian Breaded Chicken Salad

Make this Styrian specialty at home.

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Styrian Fried Chicken

Try that classic from the Styrian cuisine based on a recipe by Johann Lafer.

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Unique places to stay

Waldruhe: Cosy B&B in Bad Aussee

Strandcafé Hideaways: Holiday apartments at Lake Altaussee

Alpenparks Hagan Lodge: Chalet village on the slopes

Seehotel Grundlsee: 4* lakeside hotel

Narzissen Vital Resort: 4* hotel in Bad Aussee

Mayrlife Altaussee: Medial Health Resort with Longevity

Aldiana Club Salzkammergut: Zur Grimming thermal spa, 4*

Experience sustainable holidays

Enjoy regional produce in the Ausseerland

In Styria's ‘larder of fine foods’ – especially in the Ausseerland region – shopping and dining locally comes naturally. Farm shops, speciality food stores, bakeries, fisheries and farmers’ markets offer a wide range of regional delicacies, while the Genussland map helps visitors find their way.

Those who shop locally …

… support regional businesses and jobs

… can help reduce emissions through shorter transport routes

… can reduce packaging waste

… choose seasonal products

… gain insight into the origin and production of food

FAQ

Altaussee is a town in Styria, and part of the Ausseerland-Salzkammergut region – a particularly picturesque region with numerous lakes, mountains, and cultural attractions. The heart of the town are Lake Altaussee and its surroundings, a nature reserve that preserves the region's flora and fauna in their pristine state. Altaussee sits in the Totes Gebirge, a mountain range in the Northern Limestone Alps. The local mountain is the Loser (1,838 m), offering impressive views of the surrounding landscapes, including Lake Altaussee, Lake Grundlsee, and the Dachstein massif.

There is no train station in Altaussee itself. However, public buses and taxis run between Altaussee and the nearest train station in the neighbouring town of Bad Aussee.

Altaussee and the surrounding Ausseerland-Salzkammergut stun with their natural beauty, think numerous mountains, cliffs, lakes and forests – the ideal setting for countless activities:

  • Hiking: The Ausseerland-Salzkammergut offers numerous hiking routes, ranging from lakeside walks to challenging mountain hikes and climbing tours.

  • Boat trips: Lake Altaussee reveals its tranquil beauty and alpine panorama particularly well from a boat perspective: rowing boats, electric boats, Austria's first solar-powered ship, or raft trips are available.

  • Cycling and mountain biking: Along lakes and with stunning mountain views, the Ausseerland-Salzkammergut offers plenty of biking tours.

  • Skiing and winter sports: The Loser and Tauplitz offer perfectly groomed slopes for recreational skiers.

Altaussee was named a "Climatic Health Resort" in 1989. Some of the criteria for the award are the following:

  • Air quality: The air in the region is of high quality, with low pollen counts and low levels of harmful pollutants or air pollution.

  • Natural surroundings: Forests, mountains and lakes all contribute to relaxation.

  • Therapeutic infrastructure: Altaussee has a graduation and Kneipp facility that uses brine from the Altaussee salt mine.

  • Tourist infrastructure: Easy access to accommodation, activities and nature is ensured.

Getting around the Ausseerland region is easy, even without your own car. Bus and train connections link the towns and villages across the region, complemented by the Salzkammergut Shuttle Ausseerland, which connects railway stations, village centres, hiking areas and excursion destinations. Taxis are also available.

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