Is it the lake or the fresh air, the tranquility or the mountains? It's probably the combination of all of the above that makes Altaussee so special.

Altaussee in the Styrian Salzkammergut is known as the ‘inkwell of literature’, attracting writers for generations. Hugo von Hofmannsthal first came here for a summer retreat in 1892, drawn by the spa town’s healthy mountain climate. He was followed by Egon Friedell, Friedrich Torberg and Arthur Schnitzler. Author Barbara Frischmuth grew up by Lake Altaussee.

Austrian writer Alfred Komarek, who was raised in the Ausseerland region, believed the landscape itself was the reason. And it is easy to see why: walking around Lake Altaussee, enjoying a boat trip or cycling through the area is calm, restorative and opens up new perspectives. The rocks at Seewiese, the forests and the peaks of Loser and Trisselwand are reflected in the lake, shaping the scenery. Alfred Komarek loved this beauty, where, as he said, countless stories emerge. One simply needs ears to hear them – and the talent to write them down. His memorable conclusion: ‘In the end, it is always nature that inspires people to become artists.’