Thermal Spas in Austria: The Relaxing Power of Water
When it's warm and steamy
Austria has around 40 thermal baths, where water bubbles, flows, and steams. A bathing facility can only be called a “thermal bath” if it has its own spring and groundwater with a discharge temperature of over 20°C. What’s unique about thermal water is its blend of minerals and trace elements, which can offer various health benefits.
Can thermal water help?
Research suggests that regular thermal baths and sauna visits can help reduce stress and promote relaxation. This positive effect is partly due to a decrease in cortisol levels, often called the "stress hormone." Studies also indicate that different types of thermal water can have varying effects. If you're curious about which mineral combinations are effective for specific conditions, it's best to contact the thermal baths directly before your visit.
Therme Wien: Europe’s Largest Urban Spa
Take a deep breath and enjoy the calm. Want to relax or try some physical activity? Therme Wien has something for everyone. Its range of creatively designed areas, thermal pools, and activity pools makes it all possible.
The thermal spa landscapes are designed to resemble a flowing stream. Along the way, you'll discover cascading water, small waterfalls, and reed beds that trace the path from the source out into nature. Spacious areas, resembling stones scattered along the stream, provide peaceful spots to pause and relax.
St. Martins Thermal Bath & Lodge
The thermal spa complex is designed like an intricate snail shell on the edge of Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park. The expansive wellness and thermal water facilities - including indoor and outdoor pools, spacious relaxation rooms, and sunbathing areas on the peninsula of the spa's private bathing lake - make up the "classic" offerings.
Children will love the 90-metre-long slide, the activity pool featuring a wild water channel, and colourful water dispensers. An entertainment team cares for the little ones in the discovery and creative rooms, while the children's area of the thermal spa is acoustically soundproofed.
How does thermal water work? If you'd like to discover which combination of minerals is effective for specific needs before visiting a thermal spa, it’s best to inquire directly with the thermal baths.
More Thermal Spas in Burgenland
Therme Laa: Where Luxury Meets Relaxation
The 4-star superior resort is situated in the heart of the Weinviertel region, attracting connoisseurs, families, and those seeking tranquility. Therme Laa provides a diverse range of relaxation and recreational options:
Indoor and outdoor pools, along with brine and massage pools, enhance the extensive sauna landscape featuring steam baths and various types of saunas. The 'Silent Spa' provides a peaceful retreat for adults. From June to August, there’s a summer pool available, along with a relaxing day package that includes numerous VIP services. Special pools and entertainment programmes are also offered for children.
More Thermal Spas in Lower Austria
Therme Rogner Bad Blumau: A Fairytale Oasis
Towers, playful facades, colourful lines: Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser gave the buildings of the thermal spa an unmistakable look with his architectural style. The extensive spa landscape with around 2,700 square metres of water is impressive, with two in-house springs feeding the indoor and outdoor pools.
The Melchior healing spring rises to the surface at 47.2 degrees, and the Vulkania healing spring at 110 degrees - its highly mineralised water is considered the strongest spring in the Styrian thermal spa region. In addition to the sauna area, the Dead Sea salt grotto, and the marine climate cabin, massages, and Ayurvedic treatments are also on offer.
More Thermal Spas in Styria
AQUA DOME – Tirol Thermal Spa: Futuristic Relaxation in the
The outdoor pools resemble glowing spaceships, while the glass-enclosed thermal spa provides stunning views of the majestic Ötztal Alps. From an architectural standpoint, the AQUA DOME is as much an experience as the high-quality facilities it offers.
The sauna world, featuring a loft sauna, earth sauna, and ice cave, offers a particularly cosy contrast to modern architecture. Children have their area for swimming, sliding, and climbing in the 'Alpen Arche Noah,' where entertainers care for the little ones. This allows parents to enjoy their thermal experience in peace.
More Thermal Spas in Tirol
Thermal Römerbad: A Sensory Experience in Multicolour
They are, in a sense, the pioneers of relaxation and physical culture, but even the ancient Romans would be amazed by this wellness haven. Illuminated thermal pools in shades of green and purple, infusions in the 'Forum Romanum,' and the 'Trajanus Laconicum'—everything here revolves around traditional Roman bathing ceremonies.
The Thermal Römerbad in Bad Kleinkirchheim, in the heart of the Carinthian Nockberge mountains, is one of the most beautiful Alpine wellness temples in Europe. 13 luxurious saunas are spread over three levels, while the massage and beauty departments offer aroma massages and body scrubs.
More Spas in Carinthia
Erlebnis-Therme Amadé: Rest, Relaxation, and Fun
30,000 square metres for pure well-being, for the joy of activity and the need for rest: The Erlebnis-Therme, located in the middle of the alpine landscape in SalzburgerLand, lives up to its name: Bathing and sauna landscapes as well as eleven indoor and outdoor pools - including a sports and wave pool - offer variety and relaxation in equal measure.
Temperatures vary from pleasantly cool to a cosy 35 degrees, such as in the rock crystal pool. The extra for the health programme: Some pools are enriched with 1.5 to 2.5 % brine.
More Thermal Spas in SalzburgerLand
Salzkammergut-Therme Bad Ischl
Located in the centre of the picturesque Salzkammergut region, the thermal spa in the imperial town of Bad Ischl is known for its world of salt and brine, which can be felt throughout the thermal spa landscape. Brine and thermal water treatments are offered in the "Relaxium" sauna refuge or in the "Alhambra" oriental world. In the outdoor area, you can use the 38-degree whirlpool and the "Lazy River". The Physikarium rounds off the health and wellness programme.
Connected to the four-star Hotel Royal, the resort serves first-class organic cuisine in the Saliera restaurant.