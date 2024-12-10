Ski & Wellness: From the Slope to the Spa
Snowy winter landscapes meet cosy sauna heat
Carving on the slopes, hiking through a fairy tale-style winter landscape and enjoying the cold, fresh mountain air during the day - that's just where your winter adventure starts! After a day packed with outdoor adventures in the snow, it's time to relax in your nearby accommodation, making the most of the thermal baths and spas.
In addition to excellent slopes, many Austrian ski resorts also offer first-class wellness options. After all, there's no better way to relax your body and mind than by floating in hot water, enjoying a soothing massage or sweating in a Finnish sauna. The perfect mix of hot and cold is what makes a winter holiday in Austria so appealing - and relaxing.
The Alpine Spa Aqua Dome in Tirol
It has been a fantastic and beautiful winter day, with sunshine, powder snow and skiing fun. In fact, one like many in Austria's Alpine regions, thriving with hospitality and outdoor activities. Your body is exhausted, the spirit refreshed. Time to get out of the skiwear and into the spa world! Sounds like your idea of a perfect holiday? Then the Aqua Dome might be just right for you.
Get comfy in one of the huge floating outdoor pools filled with pleasantly warm water, and enjoy panoramic views of the snow-covered mountain that you skied down just a little earlier. You can choose between a sulfur, brine and massage pool. Right in the middle, the Spa Dome, the crystal-shaped centrepiece of this wellness paradise, arches over one of the pools. Saunas, relaxing treatments in the spa area, a cosy lounge oasis and a fitness studio complete the offer of this Tyrolean wellness temple. Traveling with little ones in tow? In the "Alpen Arche Noah" kids' world attractions such as a tire slide or a funnel slide ensure that they are having fun, too.
Felsentherme Bad Gastein in SalzburgerLand
The precious thermal water of the Felsentherme Bad Gastein traveled through the rocky Hohe Tauern mountains for 3,000 years - and now it's bubbling right on the surface. This is where it will work its magic on your tired muscles in the Skigastein region. Nestled in an impressive mountain landscape, the thermal spa in Bad Gastein features both indoor and outdoor pools, all filled with soothing thermal water. A spacious sauna area invites guests to sweat and relax. There are special areas for families with facilities suitable for children, making the spa a joyful experience for all ages.
GrimmingTherme in Bad Mitterndorf in der Steiermark
The GrimmingTherme in Bad Mitterndorf is the perfect place to cap a skiing day in the Tauplitz region. The water, enriched with valuable minerals, comes from natural thermal springs that originate deep beneath the earth's surface. The spa has three indoor and four outdoor pools, as well as relaxing zones on five levels. And once you enter their generous sauna area, your muscles will almost immediately relax. Book a hot stone massage or a beauty treatment to further enhance the experience. And to make sure deep relaxation and fun don't get in the way, the children's area, with a giant slide and a game centre, is separated from the other spa areas.
Roman Bath Bad Kleinkirchheim in Carinthia
The Roman Bath Bad Kleinkirchheim can be found in Austria's southernmost province Carinthia, surrounded by 103 km of slopes. If you've been on skis or a snowboard all day long, you've definitely earned yourself a spot in this relaxing paradise. The thermal spa has three levels, each of them with a different focus, from active to chilled. There are 13 saunas, a massage centre for relaxing your muscles and joints, as well as outdoor pools with thermal water. To make sure the whole family has a great time, there's also a children's pool with water jets.
Ever tried a chocolate or honey infusion? Take your pick from several specials per day!
TAUERN SPA Zell am See – Kaprun in SalzburgerLand
Warm up and recharge your batteries at the TAUERN SPA in Zell am See - Kaprun after a day on the Kitzstein slopes. The spa follows a holistic approach and scores with 12 pools, cascades and grottos. The outdoor pool impresses with a view of the surrounding mountain peaks - a majestic sight, especially in the wintertime. Families will feel right at home here as well thanks to the separate children's areas with slides and playing zones. Love a sweat? Head straight to the sauna and the salt, vitamin and beauty infusions, as well as the carefully selected music, will relax you and your muscles in the blink of an eye.
Therme St. Kathrein in Carinthia
Located near the Bad Kleinkirchheim ski resort, the thermal baths in St. Kathrein are particularly family-friendly. There's an adventure pool with a mushroom spray fountain, whirlpools and water jets, as well as the 86-m-long Nockberg slide that can be used all day long. A heated tower ensures that everyone stays warm even in the peak of wintertime.
If you'd rather relax in the sauna, you can choose between an outdoor or steam one, a Finnish or herbal one, and a grotto. The Roman tepidarium is particularly calming, allowing the body to rest on heated stone loungers at a room temperature of 40 °C. Want to spend a whole spa day in style? Head to the cosy fireplace for an afternoon nap or spoil yourself with a beauty treatment.
Therme Amadé in SalzburgerLand
The Therme Amadé in SalzburgerLand is just a few minutes away from the lifts and slopes of Ski amadé, with action and relaxation equally important here. Aching muscles? Head to the brine pool with its salt content similar to the Dead Sea. The spacious sauna area features various themed saunas, steam baths and an outdoor pool, ensuring deep relaxation. Want to treat yourself to something special? Book an Ayurvedic massage. And if you feel completely chilled but hungry afterwards, head to the thermal restaurant serving regional and international delights.
Children will love the various slides, including the looping slide for the really daring, while the shallow pools with water games and baby slides are perfect for the smallest guests.
Erlebnistherme Zillertal in Tirol
If you're spending your winter holidays in Hochfügen-Hochzillertal and want to take a break from skiing, Erlebnistherme Zillertal is a great option: Six pools, including a sports pool, a heated outdoor brine pool, an adventure pool and a children's pool await.
The spa is perfect for families with children, thanks to its designated kids' zones with water games and a baby pool, a small and a large (133 m long!) slide.
Adults will love the spacious wellness area with several saunas and steam baths, perfect to relax and regenerate after a day on the slopes.
Out top tips for the sauna
It's an open secret that you should never go to the sauna right after a heavy meal. However, many don't realise that the same applies to sweating post workout! Always wait until your heart rate is back to normal, then head to the sauna.
Once inside, lie on your back as that way your whole body is in the same temperature zone. Get back up two minutes before you're leaving the sauna and take a seat on one of the lower benches. That's how you prepare your body and circulation for the lower temperatures outside.
Last, don't get too comfy! You should never stay in the sauna for more than 20 minutes!
