Vienna in 3 Days

Day 1 in Vienna

Morning

Start your exploration in the centre of the old city and visit Hofburg, the former Imperial Palace. From the 13th century until 1918, this enormous complex sat at the centre of the Habsburg Empire. In the Imperial Apartments, you can admire the splendour and magnificence of the daily life of the Habsburg family.

Or visit the Sisi Museum, dedicated to the celebrated and deeply memorable Empress Elisabeth, who has long since become a cult figure. The Imperial Treasury showcases the insignia and jewels of the Holy Roman Empire and the Habsburgs. The State Hall, the heart of the Austrian National Library, is one of the most beautiful library halls in the world. It is also the largest Baroque library in Europe.

Renowned for its Lipizzan ballet, the Spanish Riding School in Vienna recreates the Baroque ambience of the Imperial Palace. Admire riding skills of the highest order, from pirouettes to caprioles. At 10 a.m. almost every day, you can attend a morning exercise of the famed stallions. Take a guided tour, look behind the scenes and get up close with the Lipizzan stallions.

Afterwards, walk towards St. Stephen’s Cathedral and stop for a quick snack at Trzesniewski, famous for its little open-faced sandwiches - located at Dorotheergasse 1 in the city centre.

Afternoon

Visit St. Stephen's Cathedral, the very symbol of Vienna. Construction commenced in the 12th century and remained one of Austria's most important Gothic structures. Guided tours are available at both the Cathedral and the catacombs below, including for children. You can also climb the 343 steps of the South Tower for a rooftop view of Vienna’s first district.

Head over to the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna. Built in 1891 to house the extensive collections of the imperial family, the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna is among the West's preeminent museums – its trove of Bruegel's alone is the largest in the world. Be sure to visit the Kunstkammer, the most important collection of its kind, a universe of beauty and wit, curiosities and wonder.

Evening

Visit a Viennese Heuriger, the unique Viennese-style wine tavern. As Vienna is the world’s only major city producing its own wines within city limits – fantastic wines, to be precise – an evening at a Heuriger shouldn't be missed. Here, in a comfortable and low-key atmosphere, join the Viennese as they savour the local wines and fine culinary accompaniments. At a true Heuriger, only Viennese wines are served, many world-class.

These unique taverns can be found in the wine-growing regions of the city – places like Neustift and Grinzing or Stammersdorf and Jedlersdorf. When you see a bunch of pine branches and the word “Ausg'steckt” written on a board, you'll know you've found one of these unique taverns.

If you are looking for more late-night entertainment, the Gürtel ring road is the nerve centre of Vienna’s nightlife. Beloved old music venues and mainstays like the Chelsea, B72 and Q [kju:] are joined by new venues in the arches beneath the elevated subway – an architectural marvel, courtesy of Otto Wagner.