Vienna in 3 Days
Trip Highlights
Experience the daily life of the Habsburg family
Experience arts and music at the cultural capital Vienna
Enjoy Vienna's unique cuisine and its local wine
Get to know the locals' way of life
Day 1 in Vienna
Morning
Start your exploration in the centre of the old city and visit Hofburg, the former Imperial Palace. From the 13th century until 1918, this enormous complex sat at the centre of the Habsburg Empire. In the Imperial Apartments, you can admire the splendour and magnificence of the daily life of the Habsburg family.
Or visit the Sisi Museum, dedicated to the celebrated and deeply memorable Empress Elisabeth, who has long since become a cult figure. The Imperial Treasury showcases the insignia and jewels of the Holy Roman Empire and the Habsburgs. The State Hall, the heart of the Austrian National Library, is one of the most beautiful library halls in the world. It is also the largest Baroque library in Europe.
Renowned for its Lipizzan ballet, the Spanish Riding School in Vienna recreates the Baroque ambience of the Imperial Palace. Admire riding skills of the highest order, from pirouettes to caprioles. At 10 a.m. almost every day, you can attend a morning exercise of the famed stallions. Take a guided tour, look behind the scenes and get up close with the Lipizzan stallions.
Afterwards, walk towards St. Stephen’s Cathedral and stop for a quick snack at Trzesniewski, famous for its little open-faced sandwiches - located at Dorotheergasse 1 in the city centre.
Afternoon
Visit St. Stephen's Cathedral, the very symbol of Vienna. Construction commenced in the 12th century and remained one of Austria's most important Gothic structures. Guided tours are available at both the Cathedral and the catacombs below, including for children. You can also climb the 343 steps of the South Tower for a rooftop view of Vienna’s first district.
Head over to the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna. Built in 1891 to house the extensive collections of the imperial family, the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna is among the West's preeminent museums – its trove of Bruegel's alone is the largest in the world. Be sure to visit the Kunstkammer, the most important collection of its kind, a universe of beauty and wit, curiosities and wonder.
Evening
Visit a Viennese Heuriger, the unique Viennese-style wine tavern. As Vienna is the world’s only major city producing its own wines within city limits – fantastic wines, to be precise – an evening at a Heuriger shouldn't be missed. Here, in a comfortable and low-key atmosphere, join the Viennese as they savour the local wines and fine culinary accompaniments. At a true Heuriger, only Viennese wines are served, many world-class.
These unique taverns can be found in the wine-growing regions of the city – places like Neustift and Grinzing or Stammersdorf and Jedlersdorf. When you see a bunch of pine branches and the word “Ausg'steckt” written on a board, you'll know you've found one of these unique taverns.
If you are looking for more late-night entertainment, the Gürtel ring road is the nerve centre of Vienna’s nightlife. Beloved old music venues and mainstays like the Chelsea, B72 and Q [kju:] are joined by new venues in the arches beneath the elevated subway – an architectural marvel, courtesy of Otto Wagner.
Day 2 in Vienna
Morning
Hop on the U4 subway line and head out to Schönbrunn Palace, the Habsburgs’ former summer residence. Plan to spend a good half day at Schönbrunn, a World Heritage site and a marvel of Baroque architecture and garden design. Visit the palace’s showrooms with a Grand Tour with Audio Guide. Stroll the beautiful park and fastidiously maintained gardens, and walk up to the Gloriette for a magnificent view of Vienna (and some delicious pastries). Schönbrunn is also home to the world’s oldest zoo, founded initially as the Habsburgs’ private zoo in 1752.
Enjoy lunch at a typical Viennese cafe or Beisl – a cosy local restaurant serving traditional Viennese cuisine. A classic can be found there within Schönbrunn’s walls: the Gasthaus Tirolergarten.
Afternoon
In the afternoon, visit the Vienna State Opera, one of the top opera addresses in the world and home to the very best in first-class productions. This famous stage offers a different program daily, with over 50 operas and ballet works presented roughly 300 days per season. Guided tours are available on many days, offering an intimate window onto the world of opera, not to mention the stunning architecture around it.
Continue on the Ringstrasse, the grand, circular boulevard that envelops the inner city, to see the Parliament and the famous City Hall. The Parliament, a grand neo-classical building with an impressive colonnade, features a well-known statue of Pallas-Athene, the goddess of wisdom. On the other side of the street, you will find City Hall, a gothic revivalist landmark that rises high over the city. Standing in front of it, you have to crane your neck to see the tops of its intricately decorated towers.
Evening
A visit to Vienna would be incomplete without a concert, opera or musical performance. After all, Vienna is the world’s music capital, with thousands of music performances each year. Learn more about the many music venues, orchestras and performances available.
For dinner, make it a magical experience at Restaurant Konstantin Filippou. The exceptional chef aspires to modern, quality cuisine with a personal signature in the downtown Vienna restaurant named after him. The atmosphere is deliberately kept simple. The restaurant can adorn itself with two Michelin stars.
If you prefer something less elegant but typically Viennese, end your night with a snack at a typical Viennese sausage stand. Just steps away from the Albertina museum and the Vienna State Opera is the Bitzinger sausage stand, widely held to be the city’s best – and your shot at feeling like a true local.
Day 3 in Vienna
Morning
Start the day with a stroll through the Naschmarkt, Vienna’s famous century-old open-air market. Begin your exploration of the mile-long market at Karlsplatz and wander around the colourful stalls stacked with local and organic produce, spices and baked goods.
Head over to the MuseumsQuartier Wien, one of the ten largest museum complexes in the world. Located at the border of the old city in the former imperial stables, this lively zone houses dozens of art and cultural institutions, restaurants, cafés and shops – all in more than 640,000 square feet of postmodern ambience, a combination of baroque buildings and modern architecture.
Don’t miss the Leopold Museum, home to one of the largest collections of modern Austrian art, featuring artists such as Egon Schiele, Gustav Klimt, Oskar Kokoschka and Richard Gerstl. From the rooftop terrace of the Leopold Museum, called MQ Libelle, you have a marvellous view of Vienna! And the best part? It’s free.
Do you prefer to dive into the Viennese fashion scene? There are numerous notable stores to discover, from still-existing former k.u.k. royal court purveyors to trendy stores carrying established Austrian designers, several of whom have also achieved international fame and success.
Afternoon
Parks, Gardens and the Vienna Coffeehouse: Looking for a place to take a break in the centre of Vienna? Visit one of the beautiful and serene inner-city parks. More than 50% of Vienna’s surface is green space. The Volksgarten (the People’s Park) is one such oasis, with impeccably designed flower beds, countless picnic spots and photo ops galore.
Afterwards, while away an hour or two at one of Vienna’s famed coffeehouses. Among the most prominent nearby are the Cafés Landtmann, Hawelka, Central, Mozart and Museum. Café Demel, known for its colourful confections and ice cream in the summertime, is a short walk through the Hofburg to the picturesque Kohlmarkt. If you prefer a smaller, less crowded but equally remarkable hide-out – navigate through some of the tortuous streets near St. Stephen’s Cathedral and make your way to Kleines Cafe (small cafe) at one of the most picturesque squares, Franziskanerplatz.
Another very special coffeehouse experience, along with an exceptional concept, can be found at Vollpension Generation Café. It feels like entering your grandmother’s living room, and in fact, it is pretty much exactly that. Vollpension employs over 50% of seniors, who call themselves ‘Grandmas’ and ‘Grandpas’. With its concept, Vollpension addresses the issues of old-age poverty and loneliness by giving the elderly meaningful activity, self-empowerment and the possibility to increase their disposable income. And their pastries – prepare to be amazed.
Evening
For pure entertainment and excitement, be sure to hit the Vienna Prater. From nostalgic merry-go-rounds to hair-raising roller coasters, the Prater amusement park, lovingly called the “Wurstelprater”, is a Viennese institution.
Start with a ride on the Riesenrad (Giant Ferris Wheel), immortalized in the post-war Orson Welles classic, “The Third Man.” Enjoy the view of the city from nearly 200 feet up. Once you’ve ridden the Riesenrad, you can claim to have truly experienced Vienna.
In the margins of the Wurstelprater, you will find the world’s largest 100% organic restaurant, Luftburg (bouncy castle). Choose from their extensive menu of Viennese and Austrian classics, seasonal, vegetarian, and vegan dishes and enjoy the rest of your evening in their lively beer garden.
