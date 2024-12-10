The most Beautiful Wine Hikes in Austria
A hike through sun-kissed vineyards, the scent of ripe grapes in the air, and waiting for you at the finish line: A glass of wine, and a hearty Brettljause, loaded with regional specialities.
In Austria, you can easily combine hiking in the fresh air with culinary delights. Stroll along scenic trails through renowned wine regions, stopping at local winemakers who serve their finest drops in cosy and traditional wine taverns.
Burgenland
From Lake Neusiedl to Blaufränkischland and the cellar lanes in the south - wine takes the lead here.
Burgenland wine-growing region: Powerful wines from the land of the sun
Wine hiking in Burgenland
Central Burgenland-Rosalia
On the trail of the aromatic Blaufränkisch: Along this hour-long wine hiking tour, informative boards offer wine enthusiasts fascinating insights into the world of wine.
Southern Burgenland
Hike around one of the most beautiful vineyards in Burgenland, through forests, past clearings and lovely cellars.
Lower Austria
Eight wine regions are waiting to be discovered on foot and the refined fruits of the vine tasted - at the wine taverns along the hiking tours.
Lower Austria wine-growing region: The great wine country on the Danube
Wine trails in Lower Austria
Weinviertel
The two-hour hike leads through the vineyards and cellar lanes. Fine wines and a view of Falkenstein Castle round off the experience.
Wachau Valley
Hike in stages along the Danube through a World Heritage region: A unique experience! Always accompanied by world-class wines!
Styria
Typical for Styria: Here, you hike over gentle and steep vineyards, the ascents of which are rewarded with magnificent views and perhaps a glass of South Styrian wine.
Styria wine-growing region: A great terroir for Sauvignon Blanc & Co
Wine hiking in Styria
Southern Styria
It rattles, looks like a windmill and keeps birds away from the grapes: the Klapotetz. The themed hike combines culture with (wine) enjoyment.
Schilcherland
Closer to the wine experience with every step. In southern Styria, passionate winegrowers spoil you with their (Schilcher) wines and Styrian delicacies.
Vienna
Vineyards in the city? Numerous wine taverns with breathtaking views wait to be discovered by wine-loving hikers.
Vienna wine-growing region: Old wine tradition - new wine culture
Wine hiking in Vienna
Stammersdorf
Through an impressive hollow path with high loess walls up to Obere Jungenberggasse - with a view of the Viennese skyline and Grüner Veltliner vines.
This might also be interesting
Wine taverns on Lake Neusiedl
Storks, wine and water: The lively wine tavern culture around Lake Neusiedl, with its unique landscapes, is a culinary reflection of the region.
Wine taverns in Southern Styria
Hospitality Plus: The wine routes in Southern Styria entice visitors with fine wines, rolling landscapes, and excellent wine taverns.
Wine taverns and wine cellars in the Wachau
Local wines, homemade delicacies, and views of the Danube: The wine tavern culture of the Wachau UNESCO World Heritage region is truly one of a kind.