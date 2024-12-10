Austria's Most Magnificent Abbeys and Monasteries
Sanctuaries of peace and tranquility

Austria’s centuries-old abbeys and monasteries are places of reflection, rich in cultural heritage, and serve as sanctuaries for those seeking peace and tranquillity.

Find peace, experience nature, connect with history

Austria is home to countless heavenly destinations, with magnificent abbeys and monasteries scattered throughout the country. Each one is a splendid example of sacral architecture, often housing vast cultural treasures. Priceless libraries, ornate marble halls, and museums attract those with a passion for (art) history. These storied sites offer not only a place for inner reflection and spiritual respite, they are popular destination for everyone with a deep appreciation of art and architecture.

Many abbeys and monasteries were founded during the Middle Ages, and their rich history is reflected in the diverse architectural styles found within their walls. The most significant transformations occurred during the Baroque era. Today, many of these abbeys serve as vibrant cultural venues, while others offer fasting retreats or are renowned for their home-brewed beer, artisanal delicacies, and beautiful herb gardens.

Lower Austria's most beautiful abbeys and monasteries

Melk Abbey

Melk Abbey was founded in the 11th century and majestically towers over the Danube. It is famous for its spectacular library and charming abbey gardens.

Stift Melk

Benedictine Abbey Göttweig

Perched on a hill above the Danube Valley, the monastery rises as a powerhouse of the 18th century. Must-sees: the panoramic views and the stunning Baroque interiors.

Stift Göttweig

Klosterneuburg Abbey

Built in the 12th century and transformed in the Baroque era, Klosterneuburg Abbey blends imperial heritage with sacred art. Perfect for a day trip from Vienna.

Stift Klosterneuburg

Cistercian Abbey Stift Heiligenkreuz

Founded in the 12th century and nestled in the Vienna Woods, Heiligenkreuz Abbey continues its rich musical tradition of Gregorian chants to this day.

Stift Heiligenkreuz

Altenburg Abbey

Founded in the 12th century, Altenburg Abbey is home to an impressive library. The 'Garden of Religions' stands as a symbol of intercultural exchange.

Stift Altenburg

Seitenstetten Abbey

Located in the Mostviertel, Seitenstetten Abbey is a beautiful example of 18th century Baroque architecture and features expansive gardens.

Stift Seitenstetten

Geras Abbey

Dating back to the 12th century, Geras Abbey is nestled in the peaceful landscape of the Waldviertel. It is cherished as a retreat for fasting seminars.

Stift Geras

Pernegg Abbey

Pernegg Abbey, which also dates back to the 12th century, is a popular location for fasting retreats and meditation. The garden is a place of serene silence.

Kloster Pernegg

Herzogenburg Abbey

Founded in the 13th century, Herzogenburg Abbey lies along the historic St. James's Way route and hosts organ concerts and art collections.

Stift Herzogenburg

Upper Austria's most beautiful abbeys and monasteries

St. Florian Abbey

St. Florian Abbey honours Anton Bruckner with an organ named after the composer. Its renowned historical library boasts an impressive 150,000 volumes.

Stift St. Florian

Schlägl Monastery

The walls of the monastery hold over 800 years of history, including a Gothic church, a Romanesque crypt, and a Neo-Baroque library.

Stift Schlägl

Kremsmünster Abbey

Kremsmünster is considered one of the largest Baroque monastic buildings in the country. Benedictine monks reside here, and the abbey also houses a museum.

Stift Kremsmünster

Cistercian Monastery of Schlierbach

In the Baroque abbey, there's prayer, reading, and work. Plus, creative and joyful craftsmanship thrives in the abbey's own cheesery and a glass-painting workshop.

Stift Schlierbach

Mondsee Benedictine Monastery

The Benedictine monastery of Mondsee leverages its historic lakeside setting to serve as a venue for cultural events.

Benediktinerkloster Mondsee

Engelszell Trappist Convent

Engelszell Abbey produces unique delicacies such as liqueurs, cheeses, and beers – all set against the backdrop of the serene Trappist order.

Stift Engelszell

Reichersberg Abbey

The imposing abbey, founded in 1084, houses an extensive library and historic manuscripts, and hosts numerous educational and cultural events.

Stift Reichersberg

Stift Lambach

The Benedictine monastery in Lambach, founded in 1056, boasts a remarkable Romanesque basilica and valuable frescoes, which are among the oldest in Austria.

Stift Lambach

Salzburg's most beautiful abbeys and monasteries

St. Peter's Abbey

Located in the heart of Salzburg, St. Peter's Archabbey is the oldest Benedictine monastery in the German-speaking world and a renowned institution in the city's history.

Erzabtei St. Peter

Nonnberg Abbey

Founded in 714, Nonnberg Abbey is the oldest nunnery in the world, impressing visitors with its Romanesque architecture and Gothic elements in the abbey church.

Stift Nonnberg

Capuchin Monastery

Founded in 1594 and built on the Kapuzinerberg in Salzburg, the modest Capuchin monastery is a peaceful, spiritual haven offering stunning views of the city.

Kapuzinerkloster
What purposes have abbeys served throughout the centuries?

The metaphor of Austria’s abbeys as time capsules of European history is indeed apt. For centuries, these esteemed sacred institutions have meticulously collected and preserved a wealth of art and cultural documents.

During the Middle Ages, these abbeys were not only spiritual centres but also vibrant hubs of trade and education. Situated along key trade routes, they attracted merchants and were deeply integrated into the economic life of their towns.

Initially, life in the monasteries combined prayer, the study of sacred texts, and physical labour. This not only ensured the community’s survival but also fostered research and education. As abbeys often operated schools and maintained extensive libraries and scriptoriums, they became crucial centres for the transfer of knowledge.

Tirol's most beautiful abbeys and monasteries

Stams Abbey

Founded in 1273, Stams Abbey boasts an impressive Baroque church. The Bernardisaal, with its opulent stucco work, and the musical events are particularly renowned.

Stift Stams

Wilten Abbey

Wilten Abbey in Innsbruck dates back to the 12th century and features impressive additions from the Baroque era, including a church adorned with exquisite frescoes.

Stift Wilten

Styria's most beautiful abbeys and monasteries

Admont Benedictine Abbey

Founded in 1074, the abbey is famous for the world's largest monastic library, built in the late Baroque period. Its modern art gallery creates a link to the present day.

Stift Admont

Basilika Mariazell

Founded in the 12th century, Mariazell Basilica is a major centre of Marian devotion, renowned for its late Baroque architecture and the Chapel of Grace.

Basilika Mariazell

Cistercian Monastery Rein

Rein Abbey is the world’s oldest continuously operating Cistercian monastery. Its monastic buildings feature both Romanesque and Gothic architectural styles.

Stift Rein

Seckau Abbey

Built in the 12th century, Seckau Benedictine Abbey impresses with its late Romanesque cathedral and serves as a cultural centre with a significant art collection.

Benediktinerabtei Seckau

Benedictine Monastery St. Lambrecht

Founded in the 11th century, St. Lambrecht monastery is situated in a nature park and combines Romanesque and Gothic elements.

Stift St. Lambrecht

Neuberg Minster and Abbey

Gothic architecture in the Upper Mürz Valley: An imposing hall church, a Gothic cloister, a Renaissance high altar, and an impressive wooden roof structure – a true gem.

Neuberg Minster

Carinthia's most beautiful abbeys and monasteries

Ossiach Abbey

Ossiach Abbey, a Benedictine monastery from the 11th century, now serves as a music academy and venue for the music film festival held in the Baroque church nave.

Stift Ossiach

Millstatt Abbey

Originally founded as a Benedictine monastery in the 11th century, Millstatt Abbey features Romanesque architecture and displays its 400-year-old Lenten cloth at Easter.

Stift Millstatt

Gurk Abbey

Gurk Cathedral was completed in the 12th century and is considered a masterpiece of Romanesque architecture. The crypt is particularly striking, featuring 100 columns.

Stift Gurk

St. Paul Abbey

Founded in 1091, St. Paul Abbey in the Lavanttal, with its Gothic and Baroque influences, houses one of the most valuable art and book collections in Carinthia.

Stift St. Paul

Sustainability info

Heritage conservation – a synonym for sustainability

The preservation of historic buildings is a remarkable initiative for climate protection in Austria. Why?

  • Heritage conservation helps save resources by preserving existing buildings, reducing the need for new construction on greenfield sites.

  • It also plays an important socio-cultural role, contributing to the preservation of historic structures. This strengthens regional identity and enriches the local cultural landscape.

  • Many historic buildings were constructed using natural materials, often sourced locally. During restorations, efforts are made to use the same materials to maintain the buildings' authenticity.

  • Moreover, the conservation of habitats for various species of animals and plants is supported. On an ecological level, too, heritage conservation is the right path forward.

FAQ

Although both terms are often used interchangeably today, there are significant differences. A monastery is a community of monks or nuns who commit to living according to the principles of poverty, chastity, and obedience. These communities are housed in a secluded complex, with this seclusion intended to foster spiritual growth and community.

An abbey, on the other hand, was originally an institution founded for religious or political reasons. On the one hand, abbeys were intended to safeguard the founder’s soul through prayers and masses, while on the other, they also fulfilled secular functions. They influenced political power structures, secured borders and rights, and often served as centres of education. Members of an abbey could own personal property and had the option to leave the community.

St. Peter’s Abbey in Salzburg’s Old Town is the oldest monastery in the German-speaking world. Founded in 696 by Rupert, Bishop of Worms, it initially served as a missionary monastery before becoming the residence of the Archbishop of Salzburg.

This historical gem is now part of the Salzburg DomQuartier, surrounded by the abbey church and St. Peter's Cemetery with its catacombs. St. Peter’s houses Austria’s oldest library and the oldest restaurant in Central Europe.

Admont Abbey in Styria, founded in 1074, is the largest abbey in Austria. This significant spiritual centre is renowned for its Baroque architecture and the world’s largest monastic library.

