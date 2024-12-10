Camping and Glamping
The luxury of waking up in nature
Camping makes you happy!
Waking up under towering treetops, grass beneath your feet outside the caravan, birdsong in the air, and a view of the mirror-like lake. A friendly “Good morning” from your neighbour. The coffee is already brewing, and everything moves at a calm pace. No rush, no stress. This is how life usually feels at the campsite.
Camping simply makes you happy. It’s incredibly relaxing and even good for your health – several studies prove it. But why is that?
You can fully unwind in nature. Peace and relaxation help regenerate both body and mind.
Campsites are social places, where you make new friends. Social connections contribute to well-being.
Plenty of fresh air and Vitamin D strengthen your immune system.
Campers rely less on artificial light, improving the function of your biological clock, leading to deeper sleep.
The sense of freedom at a campsite slows you down: No obligations, and the joy of doing nothing!
The most beautiful camping regions
Between lakes and mountains
From the Krimml Waterfalls in Salzburg's Pinzgau region to the refreshing bathing lakes of the Salzburg Lake District, there are over 70 campsites.
In the woods
On more than 100 campsites, holidaymakers here enjoy a close connection to nature. Many pitches are located in the immediate vicinity of one of the thermal spas.
In the sunny south
There are over 16,000 pitches to choose from with a wide range of modern mobile homes, unusual wooden chalets, holiday apartments and rental caravans.
Amidst the mountain giants
In addition to small, traditional sites, Tirol also offers large campsites with wellness, sports and family facilities.
With a fantastic mountain panorama
Thanks to the short distances in Vorarlberg, water sports, mountain pleasures and nature experiences can be easily combined everywhere when camping.
Under the stars
Over 90 camping sites are available. Whether in a tent, caravan or camper van - everyone will find a spot here.
In the foothills of the alps
All campers will find the right place at over 50 campsites. Many sites are run in an ecologically sustainable, environmentally friendly and socially responsible way.
By the lake and in the Steppe
Camping amidst the vast Pannonian landscape: From the UNESCO World Heritage Neusiedler See-Seewinkel to the gentle hills of Southern Burgenland.
The most beautiful campsites
Camping Seeblick Toni in Kramsach
The family-run holiday resort has pitches directly on the lakeshore and at the edge of the forest, as well as apartments, bungalows and panorama chalets.
Seecamping Berghof
Located directly on the southern shore, picturesquely nestled between the Gerlitzen Alpe and the Ossiacher Tauern. Equipped with pitches, mobile and holiday homes.
Strandcamping Podersdorf
The campsite is located directly on the water. The comfortable wooden mobile homes, pitches for motorhomes and tents are ideal for a wonderful time in nature.
Camping Berau
The offer includes a barrier-free area, private rental pools, fitness studio and two restaurants. Top for kids: The large adventure playground.
Camping Mur Island
Spacious pitches by a natural pond, regional cuisine, Mur cycle path, hiking routes, dog area - that's camping enjoyment in the Mur Valley.
Achensee Camping Schwarzenau
The terraced all-year pitch is located directly on the lake in an idyllic mixed forest - every pitch has a fantastic view of the water and the mountains.
National Park Camping Großglockner
Year-round camping close to nature in the Hohe Tauern National Park - with a quiet location, views of the Großglockner and many starting points for summer & winter tours.
Glamping – when you want a bit more
Glamping village Kötschach
6 different glamping categories are available here - from premium tree houses to safari luxury safari tents.
Camping by the lake
Just 500 metres from Lake Wörthersee, the park offers peace and relaxation. If you love adventure and sporting activities, you've come to the right place.
Camping in the sunny south
In the Gailtal valley, active holidays meet relaxation: hiking, biking, wellness, swimming and lots of free extras with the Carinthian +CARD Holiday.
Unusual stays
Camping in a nature resort
At the Tipi Hotel, you’re especially close to nature while staying in comfortable two-storey wooden suites. The highlight: A sauna tipi with a Finnish sauna!
Bivouac under the Stars
A unique stay right on the shore of Lake Millstatt. Holidaymakers can enjoy an exclusive spot with hotel service.
Birdhouses on the Pogusch
Stunning views from the bed over the forest landscape of Upper Styria, with a freestanding bathtub and natural materials. A perfect nature idyll!
Sky chalet with mountain view
The Alpine style chalets with a lot of wooden features and panoramic balcony come with everything you need to feel at home.
Bubble tent by Lake Attersee
The motto here is relaxation: The accommodation is a transparent bubble – offering a breathtaking view of the night sky over Lake Attersee.
Discover some more unusual accommdation in Austria
FAQ
You might also like
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Austria
Whether you're hiking in the mountains, enjoying a wellness hotel, or exploring a city, these dog-friendly hotels warmly welcome your four-legged friends.