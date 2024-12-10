Camping and Glamping
The luxury of waking up in nature

Experience nature with all your senses from the moment you open your eyes in the morning: Camping is a unique holiday philosophy – discover Austria's most beautiful spots

Camping makes you happy!

Waking up under towering treetops, grass beneath your feet outside the caravan, birdsong in the air, and a view of the mirror-like lake. A friendly “Good morning” from your neighbour. The coffee is already brewing, and everything moves at a calm pace. No rush, no stress. This is how life usually feels at the campsite.

Camping simply makes you happy. It’s incredibly relaxing and even good for your health – several studies prove it. But why is that?

  • You can fully unwind in nature. Peace and relaxation help regenerate both body and mind.

  • Campsites are social places, where you make new friends. Social connections contribute to well-being.

  • Plenty of fresh air and Vitamin D strengthen your immune system.

  • Campers rely less on artificial light, improving the function of your biological clock, leading to deeper sleep.

  • The sense of freedom at a campsite slows you down: No obligations, and the joy of doing nothing!

The most beautiful camping regions

Camping brings you especially close to nature. It's a joy to choose between mountains and lakes. Summer or winter? Campsites can be found in every holiday region and at any time of the year.

Between lakes and mountains

From the Krimml Waterfalls in Salzburg's Pinzgau region to the refreshing bathing lakes of the Salzburg Lake District, there are over 70 campsites.

Camping in SalzburgerLand

In the woods

On more than 100 campsites, holidaymakers here enjoy a close connection to nature. Many pitches are located in the immediate vicinity of one of the thermal spas.

Camping in Styria

In the sunny south

There are over 16,000 pitches to choose from with a wide range of modern mobile homes, unusual wooden chalets, holiday apartments and rental caravans.

Camping in Carinthia

Amidst the mountain giants

In addition to small, traditional sites, Tirol also offers large campsites with wellness, sports and family facilities.

Camping in Tirol

With a fantastic mountain panorama

Thanks to the short distances in Vorarlberg, water sports, mountain pleasures and nature experiences can be easily combined everywhere when camping.

Camping in Vorarlberg

Under the stars

Over 90 camping sites are available. Whether in a tent, caravan or camper van - everyone will find a spot here.

Camping in Upper Austria

In the foothills of the alps

All campers will find the right place at over 50 campsites. Many sites are run in an ecologically sustainable, environmentally friendly and socially responsible way.

Camping in Lower Austria

By the lake and in the Steppe

Camping amidst the vast Pannonian landscape: From the UNESCO World Heritage Neusiedler See-Seewinkel to the gentle hills of Southern Burgenland.

Camping in Burgenland

In the outskirts of a big city

Vienna's two campsites are located on the eastern and western outskirts of the city. They have a wide range of facilities and fulfil all expectations of a campsite.

Camping in Vienna

The most beautiful campsites

The clear air, the gentle lapping of the lake's waves and the view of the mountains create a deep connection with nature. Every moment invites you to fully savour the tranquillity and beauty of the day.

Camping Seeblick Toni in Kramsach

The family-run holiday resort has pitches directly on the lakeshore and at the edge of the forest, as well as apartments, bungalows and panorama chalets.

At the Reintaler Lake

Seecamping Berghof

Located directly on the southern shore, picturesquely nestled between the Gerlitzen Alpe and the Ossiacher Tauern. Equipped with pitches, mobile and holiday homes.

On Lake Ossiach

Strandcamping Podersdorf

The campsite is located directly on the water. The comfortable wooden mobile homes, pitches for motorhomes and tents are ideal for a wonderful time in nature.

On Lake Neusiedl

Camping Berau

The offer includes a barrier-free area, private rental pools, fitness studio and two restaurants. Top for kids: The large adventure playground.

On Lake Wolfgangsee

Camping Mur Island

Spacious pitches by a natural pond, regional cuisine, Mur cycle path, hiking routes, dog area - that's camping enjoyment in the Mur Valley.

In the Mur valley

Achensee Camping Schwarzenau

The terraced all-year pitch is located directly on the lake in an idyllic mixed forest - every pitch has a fantastic view of the water and the mountains.

At Lake Achensee

National Park Camping Großglockner

Year-round camping close to nature in the Hohe Tauern National Park - with a quiet location, views of the Großglockner and many starting points for summer & winter tours.

At the Großglockner

50plus Campingpark Fisching

Adults only, no dogs: a peaceful place with a swimming pond and plenty of space to enjoy, hike or cycle. What more could a camper's heart desire?

In Fisching

Glamping – when you want a bit more

For those who don’t want to compromise on comfort and appreciate a touch of luxury in both amenities and location, the mix of "glamour" and "camping" is the perfect solution: Glamping offers the best of both worlds.

Glamping village Kötschach

6 different glamping categories are available here - from premium tree houses to safari luxury safari tents.

Glamping at Nassfeld

Camping by the lake

Just 500 metres from Lake Wörthersee, the park offers peace and relaxation. If you love adventure and sporting activities, you've come to the right place.

Holiday Park EuroParcs Wörthersee

Camping in the sunny south

In the Gailtal valley, active holidays meet relaxation: hiking, biking, wellness, swimming and lots of free extras with the Carinthian +CARD Holiday.

Holiday Park EuroParcs Hermagor

Glamping by the water

The lodges are located directly on Lake Ossiach. Thanks to the rooftop terrace, the lake is always in view. Wellness and yoga are also on offer.

Lakeside Lodges at Lake Ossiach

Unusual stays

Glamping in a treehouse, sleeping in a bivouac, and more: Here, adventure and nature go hand in hand. Accommodations you’ll never forget, like bivouacs under the stars.

Camping in a nature resort

At the Tipi Hotel, you’re especially close to nature while staying in comfortable two-storey wooden suites. The highlight: A sauna tipi with a Finnish sauna!

Tipi Hotel in Natternbach

Bivouac under the Stars

A unique stay right on the shore of Lake Millstatt. Holidaymakers can enjoy an exclusive spot with hotel service.

Sleeping in a bivouac

Birdhouses on the Pogusch

Stunning views from the bed over the forest landscape of Upper Styria, with a freestanding bathtub and natural materials. A perfect nature idyll!

Sleeping in a bird house

Sky chalet with mountain view

The Alpine style chalets with a lot of wooden features and panoramic balcony come with everything you need to feel at home.

Sleeping in an Alpine chalet

Bubble tent by Lake Attersee

The motto here is relaxation: The accommodation is a transparent bubble – offering a breathtaking view of the night sky over Lake Attersee.

Sleeping in a bubble

Chalet retreat

These five chalets come with a private sauna and terrace – offering the perfect setting for peace and privacy.

Sleeping in a meadow chalet

Discover some more unusual accommdation in Austria

Sleeping here is an experience.

FAQ

In Austria, overnight stays outside of designated campsites are only permitted to a very limited extent. A one-off stop to restore driving fitness is usually tolerated – provided there are no local prohibitions in place. Overnight stays are strictly forbidden in protected landscapes. Regional restrictions also apply depending on the province (e.g. Tirol or Vienna). If you wish to stay on private land, you must always obtain the landowner’s permission.

Camping in alpine areas above the tree line is regulated differently depending on the province in Austria. While special access laws apply in provinces like Carinthia or Styria, other regions such as Tirol have their own camping regulations. There are no uniform rules – anyone planning to spend the night in the mountains should make sure to check the local regulations in advance.

Camping in the forest is prohibited throughout Austria – unless you have the explicit permission of the landowner.

Absolutely! Austria’s eco-label certifies campsites that offer particularly eco-friendly facilities.

