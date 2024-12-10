Dark pumpkin seed oil from Styria, tangy mountain cheese from Vorarlberg, juicy bacon from Tirol: Every region has its very own culinary treasures.

The soil as a treasure trove

Austria's landscapes are as diverse as the products that thrive here—among orchards, vegetable gardens, alpine meadows, and along riverbanks. These grow on nutrient-rich, fertile, well-aerated soils, where honest, high-quality foodstuffs flourish. The people who cultivate, tend, harvest, and refine these products treat them like little treasures, which indeed they are.

Noteworthy is the significant proportion of organic produce grown, produced, and processed across the country—from cheese to bread and wine. Austria ranks among the top in Europe for organic farming. Organic produce tastes better and benefits nature by preserving heirloom seeds and forgotten animal breeds. Long live diversity!

This diversity is also reflected in the culinary specialities for which our country is renowned far beyond its borders. These are what we shall explore here.