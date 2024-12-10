On a farm holiday, nature, relaxation, and sustainability take centre stage. Guests who love country life will find their bliss here.

Country holidays

For those whose hearts soar among meadows and fields, cows in the pasture, and curious goats at the fence, there’s nothing better than a farm holiday. Guests might not even need to leave the farm, given the abundance of activities available. You can start the day by helping to herd the cows to the pasture or collecting eggs from the henhouse. Or perhaps a visit to the farm garden, where the farmer personally explains the effects and healing properties of the flowers and herbs? The experiences continue with activities that connect you with nature and the essence of sustainable tourism.

A farm holiday represents authenticity, originality, and warmth, immersing guests in the daily life of a farming family. This makes a stay on the farm a relaxing and exciting experience that lingers in the memory.