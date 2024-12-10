Farmhouse with flower boxes on green meadow with fruit trees, rocky mountain peak in background.
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Farm Holidays
Regional authenticity, living tradition, and warmth amidst stunning nature

On a farm holiday, nature, relaxation, and sustainability take centre stage. Guests who love country life will find their bliss here.

Country holidays

For those whose hearts soar among meadows and fields, cows in the pasture, and curious goats at the fence, there’s nothing better than a farm holiday. Guests might not even need to leave the farm, given the abundance of activities available. You can start the day by helping to herd the cows to the pasture or collecting eggs from the henhouse. Or perhaps a visit to the farm garden, where the farmer personally explains the effects and healing properties of the flowers and herbs? The experiences continue with activities that connect you with nature and the essence of sustainable tourism.

A farm holiday represents authenticity, originality, and warmth, immersing guests in the daily life of a farming family. This makes a stay on the farm a relaxing and exciting experience that lingers in the memory.

Farm holidays - tailored to every wish

All farms recommended by the "Farm Holidays" association are quality-certified. Each farm is situated in a uniquely beautiful location within Austria’s diverse landscapes.

Farm holidays with children

Get close to the animals, learn about herbs, bake bread, help out in the stables, or let loose in the adventure playground – it’s so much fun!

Farm stays with kids

Active holidays on the farm

The feeling of freedom, a love for nature, and a passion for all kinds of activities: A farm holiday is perfect for those who want to stay active.

Farms for active holidays

Holiday in a mountain hut

The view of the mountain panorama, the scent of alpine herbs, the tranquility – a holiday in a mountain hut engages all the senses and refreshes both body and soul.

Mountain huts

Holiday on an organic farm

In organic farming, working in harmony with animals and nature is essential. Here, you’ll learn how sustainable agriculture works – and taste it too!

Certified organic farms

Accessible holidays on the farm

Thoughtful design and carefully considered details in rooms and holiday apartments make holidays accessible for everyone.

Accessible farms

Farm holidays by the lake

The highlight of a farm holiday — for many — is a swim in the lake or pond, after breakfast outdoors, a visit to the animals, and a hike.

Farms by the lake

Holiday at a winery

Wine holidays at a wine farm: Guests can experience the everyday work of winegrowers up close at the wineries.

Wineries
Visiting the producers

Eating and drinking on the farm

A farm holiday in Austria is also a celebration of food and drink, right from the source. The finest products are grown on-site: Fruits, vegetables, and herbs ripen in the sun to develop their full flavour. Freshly baked bread, dairy products, fruit juices, and other specialities are prepared on the farm, allowing guests to experience and taste where the ingredients come from and how traditional dishes are made.

The kitchens of the farms are treasure troves of regionality and sustainability – each dish often tells its own story. A farm holiday invites you to become part of a long tradition of enjoyment, while also raising awareness of the importance of responsible agriculture.

Tips for farms in stunning countryside

The locations of the quality-tested farms are all incomparably beautiful. Embedded in mostly alpine landscapes, they offer many fantastic views. Here are some examples.

Götzbauernhof Holiday Farm in SalzburgerLand

Settlers' Farm in Tirol

Plaiknerbauer in the Upper Austrian Salzkammergut

Weinek's Kellerstöckl in Southern Burgenland

Sonnenhof Maurer in Vorarlberg

Sturm-Archehof in Carinthia

Pöllauerhof in Styria

Winzerhof Küssler in the Lower Austrian Weinviertel region

Climate Protection

Why is a farm holiday sustainable?

Farm holidays are a prime example of sustainable travel, supporting ecology, regionalism, and socio-cultural aspects:

  • Short transport distances: Regional food and short transport distances reduce CO2 emissions.

  • Preservation of natural habitats: Farming helps maintain natural habitats, promote biodiversity, and sustain healthy ecosystems.

  • Resource efficiency: Many farms practice careful management of water, energy, and finite resources, embracing a circular economy: healthy food, healthy plants, healthy soil, and ethical animal husbandry — 365 days a year.

  • Support for local culture and economy: Farm holidays bolster local culture and economy by keeping traditional lifestyles and crafts alive.

FAQ

  • Connection to nature: Guests can immerse themselves in rural life and experience nature up close. A farm holiday offers a break from daily life, with fresh air and picturesque landscapes.

  • Local produce: Fresh, often organic produce directly from the farm shows how enjoyable healthy eating can be. Many farms also offer cooking classes.

  • Authenticity: Farm holidays are characterised by authenticity and tradition. Guests can dive into rural life and learn about traditional customs and crafts.

  • Relaxation and peace: The tranquil environment of a farm is ideal for relaxation and stress reduction.

  • Educational opportunities: Many farms provide educational programs on sustainable farming, ecology, and environmental protection.

  • Family-friendly: Farms are typically very child-friendly, offering a range of entertaining activities and animal experiences suitable for all ages.

Get close to the animals, learn about flowers and herbs, bake bread with the farmer, help with farm chores, and enjoy adventure playgrounds: A holiday on a children’s farm is an experience for the whole family.

Find child-friendly farms here

Accessible farms are available throughout Austria. Thoughtful design and carefully coordinated details in rooms and holiday apartments ensure that everyone can enjoy a farm holiday. Many farms also offer barrier-free activities both indoors and outdoors.

More about accessible farms

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